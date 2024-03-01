9 Fantastic Shops To Buy the Best Chocolate in Zurich

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

With just the mere mention of Switzerland, one’s mind goes to chocolate, whether it be creamy truffles, luscious ganaches, or crunchy pralines. Switzerland is one of the leading countries in the development of chocolate and invented the process of making milk chocolate in 1879.

Did you know that the Swiss are the biggest consumers of chocolate per capita in the world, eating a whopping 23 pounds a year?

Swiss chocolate holds a special place in the world of confectionery due to its exceptional quality and long history. Renowned for its velvety smoothness and rich flavors, Swiss chocolate bars, chocolate cake, and hot chocolate are crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

The country boasts some of the best chocolate shops globally, like Teuscher and Sprüngli, where master chocolatiers create exquisite treats. Switzerland’s chocolate legacy dates back centuries, with pioneers like Lindt and Toblerone setting the standard for excellence. This tradition, coupled with the country’s pristine Alpine environment, where cows graze on lush grass, contributes to the unparalleled taste of Swiss chocolate, making it a delectable delight enjoyed worldwide.

Since Zurich is the capital and largest city in Switzerland, there’s no better place to get your chocolate fix and we’ve compiled a list of the best chocolate shops to date.

Richard Nahem

9 Great Shops To Buy the Best Chocolate in Zurich

1. Max Chocolatier

Located on an off-the-beaten-path, cobblestone street in the Old Town of Zurich, Max Chocolatier hand makes some of the finest, artisanal chocolate in the city. It starts by importing top-quality cacao beans from all around the globe from exotic locations such as Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, and Madagascar. Max creates unique flavors and pairings, sometimes in limited editions, which include pineapple and nougat, balsamic vinegar and blood orange, caramel and chestnut, and most unusual of all, a dark chocolate square flavored with candied rose petals and hazelnuts.

For the 2021 holiday season, Max Chocolatier is offering seasonal specialties such as an Advent Calendar truffle box, grapes soaked in grappa liqueur and enrobed in dark chocolate, dark chocolate squares with cranberries and chilis, a chocolate Santa perched on a motorcycle, and a chocolate spread to put on toast or bread.

Another great holiday gift for chocoholics is a 4, 6, or 12-month chocolate subscription, where you or your giftee receive a tasting box.

Pro Tip: Chocolates can be ordered online and shipped to the U. S. and around the world. But if you’re visiting Zurich, you should definitely go to this shop!

Richard Nahem

2. Sprungli

The Sprungli flagship store on Bahnhofstrasse, in the heart of downtown Zurich, is a wonderland of chocolate and pastry artfully presented in shiny glass showcases and stacked on shelves.

Founded in 1859, and still family-owned for six generations, Sprungli is one of the most beloved and popular Swiss chocolate brands. The loyal Swiss and international visitors flock to the modern store to stock up on its delicious delicacies such as Luxemburgerli, a luscious, bite-size macaron in tons of flavors, the fresh truffle du jour, cherry-filled pralines, dried waffles, marzipan bars, and white chocolate sprinkled with edible, alpine flowers.

After shopping until you drop, relax in the Sprungli café which serves a full breakfast and lunch menu of savory foods such as sandwiches, soups, fresh salads, quiches, and hot main courses. Of course, leave room for dessert, such as the famous truffle cake or a steaming cup of hot chocolate. This shop is a perfect destinations for chocolate lovers!

Richard Nahem

3. Teuscher

Teuscher is famous for its legendary champagne truffles, extravagantly flavored with a dash of Dom Perignon and lightly dusted with confectioner’s sugar. The founder, Adolf Teuscher, opened his first shop in 1947, priding himself on traveling the world to seek out the best ingredients for his products. Today, Teuscher is owned by his son Dolf, who maintains a high degree of quality chocolates.

Other varieties of truffle flavors include coffee, praline, almond pistachio, jasmine tea, salted butter caramel, and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Christmas boxes and tins of truffles, and other confectioneries, are packaged with vintage illustrations of Santa Claus and winter scenes. Another holiday gift box has a bouquet of colored, silk flowers on the cover.

The flagship store and café in Storchengasse has rows of its products festively packaged in colored tissue paper and decorated with oodles of soft, silk flowers.

Pro Tip: Teuscher flies in their champagne truffles overnight to its shops in the U.S. in New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Boston.

MRicart_Photography / Shutterstock.com

4. Vanini

Another long-established Swiss chocolate company, Vanini has been producing chocolates and confections since 1871, originally starting in Lugano, and later opening in Zurich. Its little chocolate jewels are still made by hand and its cacao beans are imported from Ecuador and Venezuela. Its fresh chocolate bar flavors include 88 percent cacao, amaretti, lemon, chili pepper, ginger, curried almonds, and white chocolate with red fruit. At holiday time, Vanini’s bestseller is a classic panettone cake, wrapped in rust-colored gift paper with a chocolate brown, satin ribbon. Another delicacy the shop offers is a chocolate Cuban cigar in various flavors such as lemon, hazelnut, milk chocolate, and fondant, wrapped in colorful foil.

The shop also has a café and serves its own brand of house-made gelato, so it should definitely go on your list of places to visit in Zurich.

Vanini ships its products internationally on its website.

5. Honold

A rich and fascinating family history follows the Honold chocolate and pastry brand. Fritz Honold-Herzog, who was from Ticino, a city in the Italian region of Switzerland, bought an existing confectionery shop and cafe in Zurich in 1905. He immediately made his mark on the café society of the city by serving a sponge cake flecked with almonds from a recipe from Genoa, Italy. The family business was inherited by Fritz David Honold, who creates confections and chocolate on a luxury ocean liner, SS Belgenland, and while touring the world, he’s inspired to make new creations based on his travels. Today, Fritz Honold’s great-granddaughter Cristina de Perregaux runs the expanding company and upholds its high standards of quality products.

A highlight of Honold is its liqueur-based pralines and truffles in appealing flavors such as Grand Marnier, cherry, kirsch, gin, Sabayon, champagne, and Negroni. Among its vast pastry selection, its chocolate menu includes a truffle cake, a black forest cake, a chocolate mousse tart, milk chocolate-covered sponge cake, and for the kiddies, a chocolate cake decorated with colored candies.

Richard Nahem

6. Lindt Chocolate Museum And Factory Store

Upon arriving at the Lindt Chocolate Museum, the 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art museum that opened in 2020, you’ll find a colossal, 30-foot-high chocolate fountain, where a golden whisk drips 1,500 liters of chocolate a day. Learn about the history, culture, and manufacturing process of Lindt, one of the most significant chocolate producers in the world, on a tour of the three-story museum with interactive displays.

After your visit, browse through the largest Lindt shop in the world, a 5,500-square-foot chocolate wonderland, which sells its entire product line. The master counter has live chefs preparing chocolate specialties right in front of you all day long and you can even customize your own signature chocolate bar and personalized packaging.

To complete your chocolate experience, the Lindt Museum complex also has a café, serving a sweet and savory menu. Toppings and accompaniments to its rich hot chocolate include orange liqueur, fresh whipped cream, a dash of Tabasco sauce, or a sprinkling of chili flakes. Savor hot waffles topped with Lindt chocolate sauce and homemade ice cream cones.

7. Vollenweider

The family-owned Vollenweider label makes its traditional chocolates and confections the old-fashioned way with lots of care and superior craftsmanship.

Santa’s gift bags come in a variety of merry fabrics and colors of shiny gold, Harris tweed, star pattern, Royal Stewart plaid, and Saint Nicolas red. The bags are filled with milk and dark chocolate hearts wrapped in colored foil, delicate butter cookies in holiday shapes, and chocolate bars. Its sampler boxes, elegantly packaged in black with bold white letters and tied with black satin ribbon, contain dark and milk chocolate truffles in a variety of flavors. Another fabulous product is pink champagne truffles, flavored with rosé champagne and dipped on the outside with white chocolate. For romantics, there’s the Romeo and Juliet box with little red hearts made of dark chocolate and flavored with fresh raspberry juice.

8. Bachmann

For more than 120 years, Lucerne’s No.1 confectioner Bachmann has been involved in delivering exceptional quality delicious chocolate. More importantly, they recently opened a new temple to chocolate on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. You’ll find a chocolate fountain and an entire wall of flowing, cocoa goodness when you walk into their chocolate shop

The brand follows the traditional way of making Swiss chocolate and uses its handed-down family-owned recipe. Their award-winning chocolate range will satisfy the most discerning chocaholics and the fact that Bachmann’s products contain only UTZ-certified ingredients will keep you in good conscience.

Pro Tip: Bachmann Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts is everyone’s favorite chocolate bar.

9. Läderach

With unique and inventive flavors like raspberry-chili and coconut milk, Läderach has been pushing the boundaries of chocolate since 1962. Their cases are full of delicious large slabs of FrischSchoggi, handcrafted without additives or preservatives by their Swiss artisans.

Apart from 20 different kinds of fresh chocolate slabs, you can also assort the delicious pralines and truffles individually. Many chocolate lovers also come for the Läderach Madagascar 64% – probably their most popular chocolate bar. Läderach chocolate is without a doubt, the ultimate in Swiss chocolate.

Pro Tip: Most of the shops listed above ship internationally when you order from their websites.

FAQs

What Can I Buy at Zurich’s Best Chocolate Shops?

The chocolate in Zurich shops ranges from fun sweet treats like chocolate bars and hot chocolate to fine artisan chocolate works and high-quality chocolate. You can find a chocolate bar at various price ranges, from grocery store finds to offerings from premium chocolatiers.

What Truffles to Look For in Zurich’s Chocolate Shops?

All the chocolate shops in Zurich have their own truffle specialties. Truffles come in many different flavors, including Baileys, orange, jasmine, Margarita, or Caipirinha truffle, and the signature Dom Pérignon truffles dusted with powdered sugar.

Why Is Zurich a Chocolate Lover’s Paradise?

Zurich is truly the chocolate capital of Switzerland. It is teeming with chocolate shops filled with some of the world’s most delectable chocolates, from single-origin bars and dark chocolate bars to wildly experimental flavors and the most decadent chocolate cakes.

Is One Day Enough To Explore All the Chocolate Shops in Zurich?

Even with only a day in Zurich, you can find some of the best Swiss chocolate in Zurich. It takes about one hour at each chocolate shop, but you can skip a chocolate shop if it is a little further away.