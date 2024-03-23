The Amazing Story Behind England’s Haunted Ancient Ram Inn and Reasons To Visit

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

Often called the most haunted house in Britain, the uniquely historic Ancient Ram Inn, also happens to be the oldest building in Wotton-under-Edge, a small village in England about 40 minutes from Bristol. It is known as one of the most unique properties in the region and has its fair share of strange history and mystery, plus a host of unique residents.

The Ancient Ram Inn has been the subject of various paranormal investigations. In 2008, the television show “Most Haunted” conducted a thorough investigation, capturing strange noises and anomalous activity on camera. Ghost Adventures also featured the inn in an episode, documenting their experiences with EVPs (Electronic Voice Phenomena) and unsettling encounters, contributing to its paranormal lore.

The Story Behind England’s Haunted Ancient Ram Inn

The Ancient History Of The Inn

The Ancient Ram Inn has a rather interesting past with multiple former “lives” to tell. The inn dates back to 1145 and before that, the site was home to a multi-millennia Pagan burial ground that lies on the Ley Lines, which trace directly back to the ancient and mysterious site of Stonehenge. This connection gives rise to a legend that the strange paranormal happenings documented on the property relate to its unique past.

The building that stands today was constructed in 1145 as the home for slaves, masons, and other workers building the St. Mary’s Church nearby. Streams on the grounds had to be diverted around the church’s site, which, according to many, opened up the portal for the dark energy once used in rituals performed by Pagans in the area.

After the masons and other workers moved out, the house became home to a priest. Later, it was made into an inn and public house. In 1968, however, someone new bought the inn and made it his home but did not expect to be a part of a ghost hunt.

The Sole Occupant Of The Inn For Many Years

John Humphries bought the place in the late 1960s to preserve it from destruction. The first night he stayed on the property, he says he met the spirits that make this inn one of the most haunted spots in England. He claims that demonic forces grabbed him by the arm and dragged him across the room from his bed. Since that time, he’s found evidence of ritual sacrifices and devil worship on the inn’s grounds. Even more horrifying? He’s come across the skeletal remains of children he believes were stabbed with daggers.

The ghostly spirits never discouraged Humphries from maintaining his residence there. Though his wife and daughters left him at the inn, he remained, preserving the building. Night after night, the spirits returned, but Humphries stuck it out for more than 50 years until his death in late 2017.

Who Haunts This House?

There are several entities believed to haunt the inn-turned-home. Perhaps the most famous is a witch that was burned at the stake in the area during the 1500s — the height of witch-hunting. The woman fled from potential “trial” by government-sanctioned witch hunters and took refuge in the Ancient Ram Inn. She was soon captured, however, and burned at the stake. Of course, she lives on in legend. The room where she hid has been dubbed The Witch’s Room and her spirit is believed to be haunting it to this day.

There are also stories of the former innkeeper’s daughter hanged in the attic, the spirits of ritually murdered children, exorcisms, and other dark, haunting events in the millennia-old inn. Orbs of these spirits have been photographed by paranormal investigators and the curious. Strange lights have terrified visitors hoping for a peek into the afterlife.

The Bishop’s Room is considered the most haunted in the inn. This is where bishops stayed in days past and the room is supposedly haunted by the spirits of several bishops today. Dark monks and evil spirits — including the spirits of these bishops — are said to be seen here on the regular. Even a Roman Centurion has appeared on horseback riding through the walls toward plumbers who were minding their own business. An Incubus and Succubus supposedly haunt the room that John Humphries selected for his sleeping quarters, mistreating those brave enough to stay overnight.

The “Men’s Kitchen”

The “Men’s Kitchen”, which allegedly stands on the site of a pagan burial ground, is the first room that visitors encounter and it is haunted by the unsettling echoes of a baby’s cries.

A photograph captured here in June 1999 depicts a puzzling white mist, about the height of a human, ascending the staircase. Some guests claimed that an invisible force had propelled them up the stairs from this very spot.

The Spooky Attic

The attic is haunted as well. Climbing there and crouching beneath the roof timbers, a feeling of intense melancholy appears to hang in the air. Sounds supposedly come from a former owner’s daughter who was murdered in this roof space in the early 1500s by hanging.

The attic was used by John’s daughter, Caroline Humphries, as her sleeping quarters. The sounds of something heavy being dragged across the floor above were frequently reported by people sleeping in the Bishop’s Room below.

The Mayflower Barn

The barn dating back to the 18th century is haunted by a 7 ft tall dark specter that acts aggressively towards men but favors a certain type of female. This ominous figure materializes in the barn’s doorway, seemingly guarding or protecting something within.

Who Owns The Inn Now?

Caroline Humphries, John Humphries’s daughter, now has possession of the Ancient Ram Inn and has given invitations to archeologists to study its unique history. The hotel remains open to visitors; most are paranormal tourists who test their mettle by staying overnight.

Captivated by the paranormal? Plan a trip to one of these eight haunted houses in the U.S. that you can actually stay in or read up on the true story behind this haunted labyrinthine mansion in San Jose, California.

FAQs

Can I Go on a Ghost Hunt at the ‘‘Ram’’ Inn?

You can. An overnight ghost hunt at the inn includes group vigils and experiments as ghost hunters try to contact the active spirits attached to this historic building. You partake in ghost hunts in small groups for a much more personal paranormal investigation.

When Was the ‘‘Ram’’ Inn Built?

The inn was built in 1145, but the Deeds to the inn, held at Gloucester Records Office claim that the Ancient Ram Inn dates back to much earlier times. Regardless of that, it’s still the oldest building in Wotton under Edge.

Is the ‘‘Ram’’ Still Working as an Inn?

No, this Grade II listed establishment is now a tourist attraction primarily operating as a paranormal event location. Priests used the inn years ago to accommodate slaves and laborers who helped construct the St. Mary Church, a small parish church.

What Parts of the ‘‘Ram’’ Inn Are Haunted?

The entire inn is supposedly haunted. One of the most haunted rooms in the entire inn is “The Bishop’s Room” on the first floor of the house. From the basement to the attic, there’s a whole lot of paranormal activity going on.

Are There Any Evidence of Ghost Activities in the ‘‘Ram’’ Inn?

The inn has been investigated by various paranormal researchers, but none have offered concrete evidence so far. However, evidence of worship and ritual sacrifice is real. Also, an ancient Pagan burial ground is reported to have resided on the site.