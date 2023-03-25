The mountains are calling and you must go! North of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Dolly Parton’s hometown of Sevierville makes for a wonderful jumping-off point for exploring the Smoky Mountains. And if you’re looking for a cozy and comfy place to stay, Sevierville cabins offer majestic mountain views, hot tubs, fireplaces, game rooms, and more.
Prominently placed next to the 1896 beaux-arts-style courthouse, a bronze statue of the queen of country music presides over historic downtown Sevierville. But this east Tennessee town has more to offer than this amazing photo op. It is home to fabulous restaurants, shopping, and attractions like the RainForest Adventures Zoo and Tennessee Museum of Aviation.
Meanwhile, the surrounding area offers exciting adventures such as white-water rafting, Dollywood, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Forbidden Caverns, Anakeesta, dinner shows like Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and more.
Between the scenic beauty, outdoor activities, and family-friendly attractions, there’s no reason not to visit the heart of the Smokies. Here’s a curated list of the top-rated Sevierville cabin rentals for your mountain getaway.
Saloli 55$328/nightly avg
Just off the main drag, Saloli 55 is nestled in the chalet-style neighborhood of Echota. The name, Tanasi Saloli, meaning “Tennessee Squirrel House,” pays homage to the Indigenous Cherokee people. True to the cabin’s name, a giant squirrel sculpture lords over the living room. This Smoky Mountain cabin is decked out in colorful southwestern decor, complete with a teepee for the kiddos in the rec room, which also houses the arcade table and Infinity Game Table. The top deck has an outdoor seating and dining area, while the bottom deck boasts a six-person hot tub surrounded by trees.
The hosts assure that the neighborhood is located right before traffic starts to get congested, so you won’t have to worry about sitting in traffic to get to your cabin. Grocery stores, breweries, restaurants, shopping, waterparks, and the Sevierville Convention Center can all be found within 1 mile. Pigeon Forge amusement parks, Dollywood, and The Island are about 15 minutes away.
Living The Dream$275/nightly avg
Living the Dream is a pet-friendly cabin with games like foosball and air hockey. A pack-and-play is provided for those traveling with little ones. Grill up some dinner, then relax in the jetted tub. Located at 1519 Rainbow Ridge Way, this Sevierville cabin is just 5 minutes from the strip.
The Lazy Bee$403/nightly avg
Boasting gorgeous mountain views, The Lazy Bee is a brand-new, modern cabin. Features include a heated indoor pool and hot tub, an electric fireplace, and a Pacman arcade game. This dog-friendly vacation rental is less than 10 minutes from Soaky Mountain Waterpark. Anakeesta and Dollywood are about half an hour away, while the parkway is a 37-mile drive from here.
Tennessee Sunset$599/nightly avg
Offering breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains from every room in the house, Tennessee Sunset is a 4,000-square-foot newly constructed luxury cabin. This peaceful getaway features a large resort pool as well as a kiddie pool. There’s also a pool table in the game room, as well as a wet bar, arcade games, and air hockey. Each bedroom boasts beautiful mountain sunsets, or you can take in the view from the extensive wrap-around porches.
Watch zipliners zoom by from the comfort of the porch swings, the six-person hot tub, or from around the firepit. Sevierville, Soaky Mountain Waterpark, and the Tanger Outlet Mall in Pigeon Forge are all within 4 miles of this vacation rental.
Firefly Hollow$333/nightly avg
Eight miles south of the Sevierville exit on Interstate 40, Firefly Hollow sits on a ridge in the foothills, surrounded by fantastic views of the forest. This large private log cabin features a rec room filled with games, two gas fireplaces, a home theater, and a screened-in deck with a hot tub that looks out into the woods. The upstairs deck has a gas grill. In addition to foosball, ping-pong, pinball, and arcade games, the rec room has an Infinity Game Table with board games, as well as chess, puzzles, coloring books, and more.
With no steep mountain roads, this 2,000-square-foot cabin is easy to get to. It is secluded, yet conveniently located within minutes of area attractions such as Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Sevierville Golf Club, and the convention center. Dollywood is just 8 miles down the road, while Gatlinburg is a 15-mile trek. After spending the day at Smoky Mountains National Park — or in downtown Gatlinburg at the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community, Ober Gatlinburg, or Pigeon Forge attractions — stop by the tasting counter at Tennessee Legend Distillery, right across from the cabin resort entrance.
Splash MTN$724/nightly avg
Minutes from Pigeon Forge and area attractions, Splash MTN has amenities out the wazoo. It features a newly constructed private indoor pool and hot tub as well as access to a community pool and kiddie pool. There’s a game room with a multi-cade console and pool table, plus an indoor mini-golf course. There’s even a theater room complete with a popcorn maker. The deck has a propane grill and incredible mountain views. Guests can enjoy 50 percent off at Wahoo Ziplines, which is next to the property.
Barkin’ At The Moon$623/nightly avg
Nestled on nearly 5 acres, Barkin’ at the Moon is one of two beautiful new hand-hewn log cabins that sit on this quiet, secluded property. As the name suggests, this Sevierville cabin is dog-friendly. There’s a pool and hot tub in the basement as well as a game room with air hockey and an arcade game. Two decks look out over the bluff. Do note that the driveway is steep, yet manageable. Four-wheel drive is required for winter visitors.
WTH Cabin$442/nightly avg
Contrary to what you may think, the acronym in WTH Cabin stands for “wonderful, tranquil, and heavenly,” which refers to the upscale cabin’s gorgeous views. Nestled atop the Smoky Mountains, this peaceful abode features a hot tub, fire pit, and games including a multi-cade system, mini-basketball, foosball, and air hockey. Unlike most cabins in the area, there are no other properties in your line of sight from this vacation rental. However, since it is up winding roads, four-wheel drive is recommended in the winter. Arrive during the day to get familiar with the road and route.
Black Bear Hideaway$309/nightly avg
Black Bear Hideaway boasts beautiful views in a peaceful setting. Enjoy views of Mount Le Conte, Bluff Mountain, and English Mountain from the covered wrap-around porch. Relax by the fire pit or soak in the hot tub. Up in the loft, the game room features a pool table and arcade machine. Minutes from major attractions such as Wilderness at the Smokies, this Sevierville cabin is close enough to everything while staying private and serene.
Eagle Feather Oasis$311/nightly avg
Tucked away in a friendly neighborhood, Eagle Feather Oasis features an indoor swimming pool, a six-seater hot tub, and a game room. Play Ms. Pacman, foosball, darts, cornhole, and more. Upper and lower decks offer fabulous views of the forest.
The beautifully decorated cabin is close to both Soaky Mountain and the Wilderness in the Smokies waterparks. Pigeon Forge is about 20 minutes away, while Gatlinburg is about 40 minutes.