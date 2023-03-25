I cannot say enough about this amazing cabin. It was exactly what our family needed. We are a family of 5 full of chaos in everyday life and this vacation was exactly what we needed to reset and enjoy time together away from work, sports and activities. The cabin is immaculate and it gives you the cabin and modern feel at the same time. The main level is so spacious with a large table for family dinners. The master bedrooms and bathrooms are huge and I loved that we could walk out to the deck from both rooms. Having 3 other rooms for my oldest to pick from was so nice and he loved having the basement room to himself. The master bathroom with the tub facing the mountains is amazing. The beds were so comfortable which is always important. The cabin has plenty of games to play and our kids loved having a variety to choose from. The views from the cabin are out of this world!! We visited other family members while there and their cabin views were nothing like ours. You can watch the sunrise and sunset which I highly recommend. It is stunning! The owners really put thought into every single little detail of this gorgeous cabin and I know families will enjoy their stay here and go home with lots of memories made to last a lifetime. My kids are already asking to go back because they said the cabin is way cooler than our home. I was worried about the drive up to the cabin but after the first day we had no issues going up or down. I agree with arriving during daylight the first day to become familiar with the road. The firepit and hot tub area is so perfect for spending the evenings together and the large wrap around deck was great. We have used this site multiple times and Harry is a top notch host!! I’ve never had a host that was as friendly and responsive as Harry. I message Harry multiple times before our trip and I always had a response the same day and usually within minutes. The responses were detailed and provided me with so much information. By the end of the trip I felt like I had made a new friend. You will not be disappointed with this cabin at all!!!