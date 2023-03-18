10 Beautiful Ocean City, New Jersey Vacation Rentals Near The Beach And Boardwalk

Nestled along the Jersey shore, Ocean City is home to 8 miles of pristine beaches, over 2 miles of boardwalk filled with family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of vacation rentals that let visitors enjoy both. In contrast to Atlantic City’s bars and nightlife scene, Ocean City, also known as OCNJ, is the perfect vacation destination for quiet and relaxation.

In fact, this top tourist spot is known as America’s Greatest Family Resort. Area amusement parks include OC Waterpark, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, and Playland’s Castaway Cove.

To the south, the dunes and wetlands of Corson’s Inlet State Park offer natural beauty on the water with a boat launch, scenic trails, and wildlife. Water activities include boating, fishing, and jet skiing.

May to early September is the best time to visit this coastal city. Close to both the beach and the boardwalk, Ocean City’s North End is a popular place to stay with several vacation rentals available. We’ve gathered up the top-rated Ocean City, New Jersey, rentals for your family getaway to the shore.

North End Condo $270/nightly avg Just a few houses down from the quiet north end of Ocean City Beach and boardwalk, this five-bedroom condo was renovated in 2021. It boasts a huge covered deck plus three private bedroom decks. Two floors offer 2,500 square feet of living space for you and yours. A garage and additional off-street parking are included, as is an outdoor shower and beach tags, which are required to go on the beach. Do note that linens are only provided from November through April. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 15 reviews Private vacation home 14 Guests 5 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Top guest reviews My husband and I spend a lot of time in Ocean City, NJ. I’m originally from the area and now come back to visit family regularly, which means we’ve stayed in dozens of rental properties and this was my favorite one so far! Not only was the property spotless, but we had ample amount of room for everyone to gather and hang out; the 18 foot ceiling in the living room also made the space feel huge whereas a lot of beach houses feel tight. The porch was perfect, big enough for two tables and a fantastic view of the boardwalk/ocean. I was also pleasantly surprised to find out that the master was on its own floor, which is nice when you’re spending all day and night with family!! Finally the cherry on top was how nice and responsive the owner was – it’s nice getting to speak to a friendly person! Would 10000% stay again! This is a beautiful house with great spaces to allow us and our adult children to get together, relax, and strengthen relationships. Master bedroom is huge, kitchen large enough for several people to work in, and a great covered deck where we ate most of our meals. Quick walk to the beach and boardwalk and quiet at night. Looking forward to returning in the future. This property was perfect for our family of nine. Lots of living space, a beautiful front porch, a back deck and third floor deck for a little privacy, and a great location. While it’s close to the boardwalk, it’s a quiet section, but a short walk to rides and shops. It’s an easy walk to the beach, that even our 2 year old could make without being carried. Brandon was a pleasure to work. There are quite a few steps, so if you have someone in your family who is older or can’t take steps this might not be the property for you. We loved it! Brandon’s house was perfect for our Ocean City vacation. The house had plenty of space, was clean, and was well maintained. We had several small children with us making the short walk to the beach and boardwalk a definite plus. We particularly enjoyed the front deck with its shade and cool breezes late in the day. The street is not as noisy as other places we’ve stayed, and the beach is less crowded. Brandon was very helpful with any questions I had. We would definitely stay at this house again in the future. Brandon’s house is exactly as described. The house was the perfect space for our family to gather. The location was better than I realized and the kids loved it for the freedom of coming back to the house when snacks ran out at the beach and running right back. It was also the perfect spot to be able to enjoy the boardwalk or walk to shops, restaurants, and playgrounds. The decks were the perfect way to enjoy the time not spent roaming the island. I know we’ll all hold on to these memories together and we can’t wait to come back again!Brandon was very responsive and helpful with any questions. Thank you again! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 270 View Deal

The Seabreeze Veranda $700/nightly avg A condo on the second floor of a large corner development, The Seabreeze Veranda is just a 5-minute stroll from the beach and the quiet end of the boardwalk. Enjoy the sun and ocean breeze from the veranda out front or take in panoramic views of Ocean City from the big rooftop deck. Parking for two cars, an outdoor shower, beach chairs, and a beach wagon are all provided. However, linens are not included, so be sure to bring your own or rent them from one of Ocean City’s many linen rental services and have them delivered. Driving is unnecessary with Aunt Betty’s Ice Cream Shack across the street and Uncle Bill’s Pancake House around the corner. Blitz’s Market is nearby as well. The beach is only a 5-minute walk down to 21st street, where you can find the quiet end of the boardwalk. Walk a few more blocks for a more lively boardwalk scene filled with restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 2 reviews Condo 4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms from USD 700 View Deal

Beachfront House, North End $567/nightly avg Located on fabulous 4th Street, this north-end beachfront vacation rental is within walking distance of amusement rides, shopping, and restaurants. With room for up to 12 guests, this beautifully appointed five-bedroom rental occupies the first floor and has a private entrance. Full linen service, eight beach tags, and two parking spaces are provided. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 26 reviews Private vacation home 12 Guests 5 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Top guest reviews This is a beautiful oceanfront condo. We spent our Thanksgiving holiday here. It looks just as great as the pictures and had enough space for our large family. Great balcony overlooking the ocean, which we enjoyed despite it being November. Easy access to the Boardwalk and the beach. We had a great two week stay at this beautiful house. The view is amazing. Great communication with the property manager and they were quick to fix a problem. Loved it so much we are staying again next year. The house was so close to the beach entrance just over the boardwalk and you were there. House was fully equipped with beach gear. They had beach chairs, beach tags, beach caddy, and beach towels everything you need for the beach. Was a very spacious house with everything we needed. Thanks!! The property was great. Very clean and new Owner was responsive and made sure everything was provided for. We will stay again next year It was an excellent location and excellent experience dealing with the hosts. An issue seems to be occurring regarding the beach tags. Our booklet which you sent to us says 8 beach tags. We left 8 beach tags. There should be no problem. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 567 View Deal

North End House Near Boardwalk $200/nightly avg Close to the beach, boardwalk, shopping, and restaurants, this four-bedroom vacation rental accommodates up to 10 guests. Its central location is also close to downtown shopping. Three parking spaces are available. Walk to Piccini’s for some of their famous pizza! Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 4 reviews Private vacation home 10 Guests 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews This house was great! We always park in this area when we take day trips to OCNJ and frequently talked about renting a place this close to the main attractions of the boardwalk. This house is close enough to the boardwalk to make it convenient but not so close that it is burdened with extreme noise. The house was super clean, and extremely well-stocked for a rental. The front deck was great for morning coffee and for outdoor dinners. The next time we look to stay in OCNJ, we will definitely consider staying at this property again. 1st impression walking into the house – it was very clean, location was very good – 2 blocks off the board walk and beach and plenty of good restaurant choices within a few blocks. We have 4 adults a 4 year old and a toddler and were very comfortable in the house. This is a fantastic property. Clean, roomy, and so close to everything. Would stay here again. This property was very nice. Great space for my spouse and I for the week. It is just a few blocks from the beach and the shops downtown. It was very clean and the check in process was seamless. We really enjoyed our vacation here. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 200 View Deal

Gold Coast House $372/nightly avg Just two and a half blocks from the beach, this three-bedroom vacation rental is in a quiet residential area on Asbury Avenue between 30th and 31st. The 34th Street bridge, Randazzo’s Pizza, tennis courts, a playground, and the famous Kessel’s Korner cafe are all just a few short blocks away. Six beach chairs, a beach umbrella, a beach cart, and eight beach tags are provided, although you will have to drive to the beach. Do note that this Vrbo has a minimum stay of one week. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 5 reviews Private vacation home 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Top guest reviews The house was very clean and well maintained. Quick walk to the beach with younger children. Easy to find street parking close to the house. Porch was perfect for sitting outside especially at night with the breeze. We look forward to returning next summer! Nice house in a nice quiet location. Close enough to the beach with all the accommodations necessary to have a good time. This was our first weeklong vacation with our 6 month old son, so we wanted a place close enough to the beach, but quiet surroundings. This location was perfect! Plenty of space for us all. Owners and management responded quickly to questions and were so very kind to us! Highly recommend! The house was in great shape and perfect for a fun week in OCNJ. Would definitely consider staying here again. Our family enjoyed our stay. Everything was very clean and just what we were looking for! Great location, super close to the beach, and walkable to shops and restaurants. Would definitely recommend! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 372 View Deal

The Swanky Sea Shack, Downtown $487/nightly avg A little further from the beach, The Swanky Sea Shack is located on a quiet street in Ocean City’s downtown area. This beautifully appointed four-bedroom vacation rental boasts a lovely outdoor seating area and dining on the deck. Beach chairs and bikes are available as well. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 2 reviews Condo 11 Guests 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms from USD 487 View Deal

Asbury Retreat, Gold Coast $350/nightly avg Conveniently located just a few minutes walk from the beach, Asbury Retreat has three bedrooms and can accommodate up to eight guests. Sip your morning coffee or unwind with wine on the lovely front porch. An outdoor shower, a stroller, and off-street parking for two cars are provided, but sheets and towels are not. This Ocean City vacation rental also comes with four beach tags, beach chairs, and a beach cart. Many Ocean City attractions are in close proximity as are great restaurants, Miracle on 34th Street playground, a mini-market, a donut shop, and ice cream shops. The beach is just a block and a half away. Tennis and basketball courts can be found within walking distance while boardwalk rides, mini-golf, the waterpark, and shopping can all easily be reached by trolley. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 45 reviews Condo 8 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Very warm , clean, and welcoming home. Perfect location. First beach experience for our 2 month old granddaughter who we discovered loves sleeping on the beach! This was our second year staying here and we loved every minute of it! We’ll be back for year 3!! The property was well maintained and had everything we needed. With a 2 year old and a 5 year old, it was good to be able to walk to the beach (1 and 1/2 blocks) and to the 34th St. playground. Lots of ice cream available tin the neighborhood. Such a beautiful house in the best location. Everything we needed to hang out and relax either there or a just short walk to the beach. The kitchen and living area was great for cooking dinners, games and late night movies. All the bedrooms were beautiful and comfortable – and the “kids'” rooms super cute! We loved that we could walk to stores, the playground, restaurants and maybe even the best ice-cream place EVER. Thanks we had a blast! This place is the quintessential beach house. Bright, cheery and very comfy. It was the perfect place to relax at for the week. And it’s very close to the beach! Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 350 View Deal

Beachblock Condo, North End $297/nightly avg Situated in the desirable North End, this second-floor condo is just steps from the beach, boardwalk, and boutiques, so you can park your car and keep it that way for the rest of your stay. This cute three-bedroom vacation rental has a covered porch and an outdoor shower and comes with beach tags. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 3 reviews Condo 10 Guests 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Top guest reviews We lOVED the location, layout and finishings of Brian’s place. This was a great house that allowed our family to connect in person since we live in different parts of the country now. Thanks for letting us stay. Charming beach cottage in a great location. Owners were very responsive and helpful. Overall, very clean. Would definitely consider staying there again. This property is a gem. We loved how comfortable the beds were, which is hard to find even in higher end hotels. This location was amazing and the host was amazing and gave great suggestions on a few places that were great. I’ve always cleaned and sanitized our space and I was pleasantly surprised that this condo was clean and had little to no dust on the window seals and the molding. Yes I do clean our space like that due to my health issues. Also There is a house across the street being renovated and they start construction pretty early the week days we were there but Saturday it was quiet. This is a gem everything you need is here and the host are amazing. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 297 View Deal

Oceanview Home With Pool, North End $600/nightly avg Just steps from the beach in Ocean City’s exclusive North End neighborhood, this renovated mid-century home has its own private pool. Enjoy ocean breezes from the front porch and expansive ocean views from the main bedroom. This peaceful four-bedroom abode has an enclosed back porch, a shower house complete with changing area, and an enclosed backyard. Enjoy long walks and sunsets on the beach. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 22 reviews Private vacation home 10 Guests 4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Top guest reviews Excellent We had a great experience renting this home. It’s location was simply amazing-beach access and just 5-7 minutes from anywhere we wanted to go (boardwalk, restaurants, etc.)! The host was responsive when we reached out while we were there as well. I would recommend this house for anyone on the fence 100% amazing. Great property, great location, great owner, amazing POOL!!!! Everything you need for a vacation to remember. Great property, great location, great owner, amazing POOL!!!! Everything you need for a vacation to remember. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 600 View Deal

Boardwalk Apartment $399/nightly avg Featuring a magnificent ocean view, this two-bedroom apartment is right on the boardwalk for those who want to be in the middle of the action. Those with mobility issues should note that this second-floor apartment is only accessible by stairs. Hang out on the beachfront deck and people-watch. This vacation rental includes access to the motel pool a block away. Do note that this boardwalk apartment is only available for Saturday to Saturday rentals from mid-June through mid-September — otherwise, it is a 3-night minimum. Snack on boardwalk French fries, funnel cake, Kohr’s Brothers Frozen Custard, Manco/Manco pizza, and saltwater taffy while strolling along the boards. Dreaming of Ocean City – your dream vacation awaits you 16 reviews Apartment 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Top guest reviews We loved staying at Wendy’s place and hope to be back before too long! The place was super clean, perfect location, and the porch the absolute best. We loved sitting out there enjoying the boardwalk/beach without being in the middle of crowds. This was an excellent place to stay. We enjoyed the deck overlooking the boardwalk every day, had parking very close by, and quick responses from the property manager the couple times we needed something. Looking forward to staying again next year! This is an excellent location with all the amenities that you need. Can’t ask for more. Management responds in a timely manner as well. Excellent for all ages. A very nice property for our family vacation. Plenty of space in the apartment and convenient parking. Easy walk to the beach, restaurants and attractions. The property owner was very nice and very responsive. This apartment was beautifully done. You could tell that someone had paid attention to all of the little details, from the floors, chairs, tables, everything. We had a great time.The location is absolutely amazing. It’s right as the boardwalk starts having more businesses along the side, so while the place felt quiet and had easy access to the beach, it was an short walk to get to the boardwalk attractions, like Jilly’s, various mini-golfs, Manco&Manco’s, etc.The luxury of being able to walk to the beach barefoot and not worrying too hard about bringing all of our stuff (since it was so close) was amazing. Read Less ∧ Read More ∨ from USD 399 View Deal

