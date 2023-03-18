10 Beautiful Ocean City, New Jersey Vacation Rentals Near The Beach And Boardwalk

Nestled along the Jersey shore, Ocean City is home to 8 miles of pristine beaches, over 2 miles of boardwalk filled with family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of vacation rentals that let visitors enjoy both. In contrast to Atlantic City’s bars and nightlife scene, Ocean City, also known as OCNJ, is the perfect vacation destination for quiet and relaxation.
In fact, this top tourist spot is known as America’s Greatest Family Resort. Area amusement parks include OC Waterpark, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, and Playland’s Castaway Cove.
To the south, the dunes and wetlands of Corson’s Inlet State Park offer natural beauty on the water with a boat launch, scenic trails, and wildlife. Water activities include boating, fishing, and jet skiing.
May to early September is the best time to visit this coastal city. Close to both the beach and the boardwalk, Ocean City’s North End is a popular place to stay with several vacation rentals available. We’ve gathered up the top-rated Ocean City, New Jersey, rentals for your family getaway to the shore.
North End Condo$270/nightly avg
Just a few houses down from the quiet north end of Ocean City Beach and boardwalk, this five-bedroom condo was renovated in 2021. It boasts a huge covered deck plus three private bedroom decks. Two floors offer 2,500 square feet of living space for you and yours. A garage and additional off-street parking are included, as is an outdoor shower and beach tags, which are required to go on the beach. Do note that linens are only provided from November through April.
The Seabreeze Veranda$700/nightly avg
A condo on the second floor of a large corner development, The Seabreeze Veranda is just a 5-minute stroll from the beach and the quiet end of the boardwalk. Enjoy the sun and ocean breeze from the veranda out front or take in panoramic views of Ocean City from the big rooftop deck. Parking for two cars, an outdoor shower, beach chairs, and a beach wagon are all provided. However, linens are not included, so be sure to bring your own or rent them from one of Ocean City’s many linen rental services and have them delivered.
Driving is unnecessary with Aunt Betty’s Ice Cream Shack across the street and Uncle Bill’s Pancake House around the corner. Blitz’s Market is nearby as well. The beach is only a 5-minute walk down to 21st street, where you can find the quiet end of the boardwalk. Walk a few more blocks for a more lively boardwalk scene filled with restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Beachfront House, North End$567/nightly avg
Located on fabulous 4th Street, this north-end beachfront vacation rental is within walking distance of amusement rides, shopping, and restaurants. With room for up to 12 guests, this beautifully appointed five-bedroom rental occupies the first floor and has a private entrance. Full linen service, eight beach tags, and two parking spaces are provided.
North End House Near Boardwalk$200/nightly avg
Close to the beach, boardwalk, shopping, and restaurants, this four-bedroom vacation rental accommodates up to 10 guests. Its central location is also close to downtown shopping. Three parking spaces are available. Walk to Piccini’s for some of their famous pizza!
Gold Coast House$372/nightly avg
Just two and a half blocks from the beach, this three-bedroom vacation rental is in a quiet residential area on Asbury Avenue between 30th and 31st. The 34th Street bridge, Randazzo’s Pizza, tennis courts, a playground, and the famous Kessel’s Korner cafe are all just a few short blocks away. Six beach chairs, a beach umbrella, a beach cart, and eight beach tags are provided, although you will have to drive to the beach. Do note that this Vrbo has a minimum stay of one week.
The Swanky Sea Shack, Downtown$487/nightly avg
A little further from the beach, The Swanky Sea Shack is located on a quiet street in Ocean City’s downtown area. This beautifully appointed four-bedroom vacation rental boasts a lovely outdoor seating area and dining on the deck. Beach chairs and bikes are available as well.
Asbury Retreat, Gold Coast$350/nightly avg
Conveniently located just a few minutes walk from the beach, Asbury Retreat has three bedrooms and can accommodate up to eight guests. Sip your morning coffee or unwind with wine on the lovely front porch. An outdoor shower, a stroller, and off-street parking for two cars are provided, but sheets and towels are not. This Ocean City vacation rental also comes with four beach tags, beach chairs, and a beach cart.
Many Ocean City attractions are in close proximity as are great restaurants, Miracle on 34th Street playground, a mini-market, a donut shop, and ice cream shops. The beach is just a block and a half away. Tennis and basketball courts can be found within walking distance while boardwalk rides, mini-golf, the waterpark, and shopping can all easily be reached by trolley.
Beachblock Condo, North End$297/nightly avg
Situated in the desirable North End, this second-floor condo is just steps from the beach, boardwalk, and boutiques, so you can park your car and keep it that way for the rest of your stay. This cute three-bedroom vacation rental has a covered porch and an outdoor shower and comes with beach tags.
Oceanview Home With Pool, North End$600/nightly avg
Just steps from the beach in Ocean City’s exclusive North End neighborhood, this renovated mid-century home has its own private pool. Enjoy ocean breezes from the front porch and expansive ocean views from the main bedroom. This peaceful four-bedroom abode has an enclosed back porch, a shower house complete with changing area, and an enclosed backyard. Enjoy long walks and sunsets on the beach.
Boardwalk Apartment$399/nightly avg
Featuring a magnificent ocean view, this two-bedroom apartment is right on the boardwalk for those who want to be in the middle of the action. Those with mobility issues should note that this second-floor apartment is only accessible by stairs. Hang out on the beachfront deck and people-watch. This vacation rental includes access to the motel pool a block away. Do note that this boardwalk apartment is only available for Saturday to Saturday rentals from mid-June through mid-September — otherwise, it is a 3-night minimum.
Snack on boardwalk French fries, funnel cake, Kohr’s Brothers Frozen Custard, Manco/Manco pizza, and saltwater taffy while strolling along the boards.
