Clear Upgrades Its Biometric Security Program with New eGates

CLEAR, the US’s biometric security program that allows passengers to skip the line with advanced identity-confirming tech, is launching a new project.

The company recently introduced its new eGates concept, which allows members to clear security and head to their gate with minimal waits. In fact, there’s not even a TSA agent involved.

Here’s how it works. You head to the CLEAR security lane, then head to the eGate. After a facial scan, you can go directly to bag screening. According to the company, this process is five times faster than regular lines.

So, how do eGates work? And is this your sign to finally look into joining CLEAR?

Inside the new eGates

Currently, CLEAR’s eGates are running as a pilot program at Atlanta International Airport. Only members of CLEAR+ are eligible to try out the eGates, which cost $209 per year and include discounts for frequent flyers.

The goal is to streamline the passenger experience at US airports by minimizing wait time. Specifically, it could be used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup to expedite the wait times for thousands of flyers entering the country to attend the matches. The same for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

For context, CLEAR eGates don’t expedite your time through the bag screening process. Instead, they let you skip the line where TSA agents manually verify your identity and boarding pass. As mentioned above, a facial scan confirms your identity and lets you pass through the eGates.

One important note is that eGates allow CLEAR+ members to skip the line that they usually share with TSA PreCheck members. So, if you’re a TSA PreCheck member, you might also notice shorter waits thanks to the new rollout from CLEAR.