The 6-Step Guide to Booking Cheap Flights From Third Party Sites

When it comes to booking flights, I always recommend buying tickets directly from the airline.

When you book direct, you have more resources at your fingertips should things go wrong. And, in 2025, mishaps at the airport are pretty par for the course. From delays that cause you to miss a connecting flight to lost luggage to mysteriously disappeared upgrades, passengers are facing consistent challenges that require collaborative solutions.

And by collaborative solutions, I mean that you’ll need to call someone for support for issues like rebooking flights, finding lost luggage, and getting the upgrades you paid for.

When you book direct, you have one number to call. However, when you buy plane tickets through third-party flights at discounted prices, you have two numbers to call. And agents on both lines are likely to point the finger at the other.

In short, buying discounted flights from third-party sites sets you up for obstacles should you face an issue with your flight. Also, you might not receive critical updates on your flight status. And you could miss out on airline-specific deals.

But sometimes, it’s outright inevitable to book a plane ticket using a third-party site.

Whether you’re booking tickets through a third party to save money, bundle in other experiences, optimize your flight route, or because you waited too long and ran out of other options, you might want a guide on booking cheap flights.

Guide to booking cheap flights in six easy steps

Step #1: Reflect on bad experiences

I tend to write off my negative travel experiences as one-offs or poor karma. (Is this a superpower or a fault?) If you’re the same, take a moment to reflect on your previous experiences booking discounted plane tickets.

Has any third-party platform been better to deal with than others? For example, I’ve had great luck with Booking.com compared to its competitors. Looking back, you might remember a nightmare experience with a specific platform. If that’s the case, make a list of agencies that let you down. We want to avoid them.

Step #2: Buy with a credit card, not a debit card

Most Americans like to spend with their travel rewards credit cards, so this might not apply. But know that any reservations made with a debit card might take weeks or even months to receive a refund. Assuming you’re eligible for one in the first place.

Step #3: Read the fine print—especially when it comes to economy tiers

Speaking of being eligible for refunds, economy tier tickets are no longer divided into basic and premium. Many airlines now divide those fares into even more subcategories, and these influence whether you can make changes, rebook a flight, bring a carry-on, and more.

Last year, I had a rude awakening when I realized my economy-fare ticket couldn’t be changed—even for a fee. Make sure you know what you’re purchasing on a third-party website, as those economy tiers can be even harder to nail down.

Aside from knowing what kind of options you have as an economy ticket-holder, it’s also a good idea to nail down topics like who to call if you need to change your reservation and how to follow up on a refund.

Step #4: If you’re picky about seats, get that sorted ASAP

If you dread the middle seat, then sort out your seat assignment as soon as possible. When you book a plane ticket on a third-party platform, you’re very rarely given the option to select seats like you are when booking directly with an airline.

Usually, you need to wait for a confirmation number for your flight. Then, you can head to the airline’s website to purchase a specific seat. Because you need to pay out of pocket, you should receive a confirmation email with your receipt and seat assignment details.

Step #5: Confirm your reservation with everyone involved

Speaking of receipts, I recommend double-checking all confirmation emails you receive. If you’re booking cheap flights on third-party platforms months ahead of time, I highly suggest you send a follow-up email or make a follow-up call to confirm those reservations.

That doesn’t just apply to flights, but to any reservations that you make on third-party websites. If you’re traveling during peak season, that’s even more important, as these platforms are juggling an insane number of bookings.

Step #6: Hotels and car rentals are usually okay

While I’m hesitant to book flights on third-party platforms due to my own negative experiences, and many other travel writers feel the same, I’d hate to make it seem like third-party travel platforms aren’t functional or valuable.

In fact, they’re my go-to when it comes to booking car rentals, and even vacation rentals and tours, in some cases.

If you’re looking to book a car rental, vacation rental, or a hotel, then know that third-party platforms offer great deals. Even better, you can bundle many of them together, letting you easily reserve a car, hotel room, and flight in a single go.

A few other pro tips on booking cheap flights: