What to Wear on a Plane: 8 Comfortable Matching Sets for Women

Recently, I covered whether or not dressing up on planes matters in 2025. (TL; DR: passengers today are more focused on fashion that lets them stay comfortable on ridiculously long flights in teeny-tiny seats.)

In the article, I revealed one of my tricks for staying comfortable on flights while not looking like a total raggamuffin. Here it is again: I wear casual, comfortable matching sets that I zhuzh up with nicer jewelry and flats.

That’s really all you need to know about looking reliably put-together and possibly even effortlessly graceful while soaring through a metal tube at dizzying heights.

Even better, you can put together one of these tried-and-true looks without overspending… or even going to a shop.

These are my top picks for what to wear on a plane for women, including my favorite matching sets that you can buy on Amazon today. If you like the idea, you can always opt for a more high-end brand, from Champion to Skims to American Eagle.

8 comfortable matching sets for women to wear on a plane

Nab this basic matching set while it’s on sale for only $20. While it’s absolutely in the fast-fashion category, it’s one of the most affordable ways to put together a reliable plane outfit.

I also like the foldover waist because it’s comfortable for long-haul flights. On top of that, it looks great on a curvy body. Currently, there are twelve colors available.

LILUSORY pieces are certified safer for human health because they’re made according to the OEKO-TEX standard. The company is also part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, which uses third parties to verify that vendors on Amazon are fulfilling eco-friendly promises.

Aside from its eco-friendly features, this LILUSORY matching set is comfortable thanks to its knit blend, and slouchy, which is great for air travel. It’s also available in 16 different colors and patterns, which includes mix-and-match striped sets.

If you tend to avoid basic matching sets, don’t worry. I’ve got a pick for you. These Takaneo matching sets come in 13 different striped designs, which make each set look more formal. Despite the more high-end look, you won’t sacrifice comfort—this is still a polyester blend.

The Takaneo striped sets above are a great pick for women who want a fashion-forward look—but if you prefer to keep it classy during air travel, check out the Tanming sets. The fabric is a blend of polyester and rayon, meaning it will feel a bit thicker and firmer than others on this list.

The cut of the set is also a little more high-end, along with its hem designs. I’d bill it as a business casual airplane outfit—something that I’d wear if I had a flight with colleagues.

PRETTYGARDEN has earned a bit of a reputation when it comes to travel-friendly outfits. The basic sets come in 18 different color schemes and have a thick, comfortable fabric. What buyers keep raving about is the fabric’s high-quality look, along with the sets’ mix-and-matchability. While they’re not the cheapest, they’re a reliable pick.

For planes and beyond: Tankaneo Women’s Sweater Set

Looking for a matching set that you’ll want to wear outside the airport? These short-sleeve and shorts matching sets are great for flyers who run warm and who want a multi-use outfit. The design is trendy, and the fabric is a lovely knit that comes in a whopping 33 color combinations. As an added perk, this matching set comes with three different eco certifications from Amazon.

For women who run warm: MARZXIN Women’s 2-Piece Outfits

Speaking of women who run warm, I wanted to recommend another matching set with short sleeves and shorts. What I like about this MARZXIN set is its ribbed fabric, which adds a little more depth and character to the outfit. They’re a set that I’d probably wear again on vacation. You can choose from 21 different colors.

For women who run cold: AUTOMET Women’s Sweatsuits

I tend to run cold on planes, so a thicker matching set like this AUTOMET pick would bode well for me. I also like that the set is chunky and oversized, which bodes well for staying cozy on long-haul flights. Once again, you have 21 different colors to choose from.