Yelp Finalizes List for 25 Best New Restaurants in the U.S.

What makes a new restaurant stand out from the crowd?

Great flavors, curated ambiance, and a hard-headed, opinionated chef are three certainly key ingredients—but that’s not all. Innovative dishes, public hype, and other hush-hush factors like open flame cooking techniques and gourmet charcuteries are also at play.

But as with any good ranking, there should be a little data behind the final list. That’s especially true when it comes to the subjective topic of great food. What one traveler likes, another might worship. It helps to know where the masses are heading and avoiding, too.

With thousands of active and passionate foodies, plus a crew of James Beard Award and Michelin-watching culinary experts on the team, Yelp is a reliable go-to for uncovering great eats in any city.

Ready to see the final results for Yelp’s 2025 Best New Restaurants in the U.S.? Here are the top ten results. (If you want to dive into the full rankings, head to Yelp.)

10 best new restaurants in the US—according to Yelp

Afro-Caribbean flavors located on the Southwest waterfront.

Austere seafood dishes prepared in a European style.

Surprises abound at this Mediterranean-influenced restaurant. Think: open-fire cooking.

Steaks that will change your life. And possibly your palate.

Elevated Italian dining that will make you forget you’re near the Strip.

A delicious French-American menu set in a charming, intimate restaurant.

Authentic, rich Thai food located in SF’s famous Japantown.

A contemporary and slightly opulent restaurant that goes club-mode every weekend.

A classic Italian eatery that’s the brainchild of the area’s top Italian chefs.

A swanky speakeasy cloaks this restaurant’s masterful specialty: world-class steaks.