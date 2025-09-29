Is It Better to Check In Online for Flights? Or Should You Check In at the Airport?

Here’s the low-down…

Passengers can check in online, at self-service kiosks at the airport, or at check-in counters at the airport

You can check in at the airport at the check-in counter 2-3 hours before domestic flights and 3-4 hours before international flights

It’s usually better to check in online, but you might want to check in at the counter if you notice major changes to your flight or are on a visa at your destination

Everyone has a different approach when it comes to airport habits.

Some travelers are more conservative with their time, giving themselves hours at the airport to check bags, get through security, and maybe do some duty-free shopping. Others are more fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants, happy to leave barely enough time to get through security and rush to their gates. (Remember airport theory?)

I’m usually in the former camp. I like to take my time and amble through duty-free shops. I’m also a big fan of eating at fast food chains in airports, for some reason—I’m drawn to the golden arches like a moth to light.

That being said, I don’t give myself much time for shopping or eating when I’m flying out of Barcelona’s airport. I’m familiar enough with its terminals and average wait times to know at what time I actually need to show up.

But what about knowing when to check in for a flight?

That can be a little trickier of an airport art form, especially when you factor in things like checked bags, visa topics, and customs checks. Is it better to check in online for flights, or can you check in at the airport? It depends on a few factors. Let’s dig in.

Checking in for flights: the basics

Let’s cover the basics first. Passengers in 2025 can check in online, at self-service kiosks at the airport, or at check-in counters at the airport. You might be barred from checking in online for international flights, or if you have a unique visa/residency situation.

Similarly, if you want to check bags into the hold, you need to check in at an airline counter. But the rules for checking in are slightly different here. Online check-ins usually open within 24 hours of the flight, but in-person check-ins can only happen during certain windows.

If you’re checking in at the airport, know that you can do so 2-3 hours before domestic flights and 3-4 hours before international flights. Check-in for domestic flights usually closes 30 minutes before departure, while international flight counters close an hour before departure.

Is it better to check in online for flights? Usually, yes

If you have the option to check in online for a flight and you’re not checking a bag, then I highly encourage you to do so. You’ll receive a PDF of your boarding pass, which you can use to scan yourself through most checkpoints. If not, an agent will use your phone to scan your boarding pass.

But what should you do if you’re flying on a domestic flight and are told you can’t check in online?

This has happened to me a few times with budget airlines like Ryanair and easyJet. In both cases, it looked like all passengers had been advised they needed to check in at the airport—meaning lines at the counter were insanely long.

One of those was a Ryanair flight between Dublin and Barcelona. At the time, Ireland was receiving many Ukrainian refugees (including those without passports and/or visas), which I imagine created many pressing issues at the airport, which is Ryanair’s main hub.

In short, it might not be the airline’s fault that you can’t check in online.

If you’re flying on a basic, domestic flight or with a budget airline and are told that you need to check in at the airport, I highly suggest planning for a long wait and giving yourself plenty of time to check in.

When should you check in at the airport instead?

There are a few times when I would recommend checking in at the airport:

If you’re checking bags, you can easily bundle your check-in with your bag drop-off

If you’re having trouble completing check-in online or notice any issues with your flight, wait to check in at the airport

If you have a complicated international flight with multiple stops, checking in at the airport gives you a chance to ask any questions—especially when it comes to picking up your bags and re-checking them for your next flight

If you’re on a visa, you might want to check in at the counter (as a permanent resident of Spain, I usually check in at the counter when flying between the US and Spain)

Things to consider when deciding to check in online or check in at the airport

Luggage and visa/customs concerns are the two main factors that dictate whether or not I check in online or at the airport. Sometimes, budget airlines might also require you to check in at the airport even if you aren’t traveling internationally or checking bags.

Lastly, I want you to consider the airport that you’re flying out of.

Some airports beautifully manage transit for millions of passengers. Others seem to fail consistently and with great gusto. It can make a world of difference to know what to expect from the airport.

If you’re feeling a little anxious about making it to your gate on time thanks to check-in concerns like checked luggage and visa status, then give yourself plenty of time to check in at the airport.

