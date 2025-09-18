TravelAwaits

US Airlines Cancel Routes Between Tulum, Mexico Ahead of Winter

Tay Belgeri
Sep.18.2025
Aeropuerto Internacional de Tulum sign at Felipe Carillo Puerto airport in Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Getty)
    Planning to visit Tulum in 2026? You’ll have fewer options for flights than ever before.

    Over the last two years, multiple US airlines have launched routes between the US and Tulum, a popular new spot on the Riviera Maya that’s taken off since 2010. Carriers including American, United, and Delta have laid out plans to cut thousands of flights to/from the coastal hub as early as this winter. Others, like Spirit Airlines, have entirely nixed planned routes between Tulum and US cities.

    That’s a striking change of pace for an airport that only recently opened; Tulum International Airport first opened its doors in December 2023. Flights surged at the time, then many seats were left empty in 2024.

    What’s behind the change? And how can travelers still get to Tulum?

    Why are US airlines backing down from Tulum routes?

    The decision to roll back flight routes to/from Tulum International Airport comes down to traveler numbers. Tulum has failed to woo enough fliers to stay competitive for airlines, especially budget companies like Spirit.

    Most travelers prefer to fly in and out of Cancun International Airport, which is around two hours north of Tulum on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. It’s a bustling hub that’s used by travelers heading to areas like Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Playacar, and even Tulum.

    That being said, airlines often adjust their routes based on actual demand compared to forecasts. In the case of Tulum, the airport hasn’t been around for two years—shifting expectations and routes is par for the course for a younger destination like Tulum. In short, the adjustment doesn’t mean that Tulum is ‘dead’—it just means that airlines are tightening their scope of service.

    If you’re heading to Tulum this winter or in the coming year, you can still book direct flights from hubs like Newark, Houston, and Los Angeles.

    If you want to learn more about flight routes and the status of Tulum International Airport, follow Zach Wichter, reporting for USA Today. I’ve been following his reporting on this topic for a few months now.

