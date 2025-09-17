TravelAwaits

Buses, Trains & Metros to Be Affected by Strikes in France Starting 9/18

Tay Belgeri
Sep.17.2025
Paris,France Mar. 22,2018.A man walks on a platform after a commuter train arrived at Gare de Lyon railway station during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers
    Heading to France? Hopefully, you have a functional rideshare app downloaded onto your phone.

    Across Europe, ongoing strikes have thrown a wrench into travel plans. London recently ended a week-long strike that affected all above-ground Tube stations. Meanwhile, Italy just ended a widespread train strike.

    Then there’s France.

    The French are renowned for taking their right to protest seriously. While strikes are common throughout Europe and are usually scheduled during the work week with clear goals, the French aren’t afraid to expand and broaden the reach of their strikes.

    Workers’ rights, in particular, are a big deal—and the nation has been reeling since a ruling in 2023 changed the retirement age from 62 years old to 64 years old.

    In fact, that’s one key reason the current strikes are amplifying: many in the country want President Emanuel Macron (the man behind the retirement age change) out of office, citing controversial pension reform. In addition to raising the retirement age, a new 2026 budget proposal also slashes social welfare spending and nixes multiple public services.

    Inside the strikes in France—what do travelers need to know?

    The nationwide strikes in France begin tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, and will affect rail lines, metro lines, buses, and some air networks. France’s air traffic control unions have agreed to different strike terms, meaning air travel won’t be affected.

    However, Air France employees are planning to join the strike, meaning your flights with the company will likely be affected. Additionally, it’s unclear whether ground staff at the airports will join the strike—and ground crew are responsible for things like transporting luggage.

    The strike isn’t only specific to transit unions, either. It’s part of a mass strike campaign that’s been launched by grassroots groups and political parties alike, and could amass around 400,000 protesters throughout major hubs. Along with transit workers, unions from other sectors (from medicine to education) will also join.

    That means one thing: protesters could block roads that take you to and from your destination, including the airport, assuming your flight leaves on time.

    If you’re traveling in France during the nationwide protests, the French Civil Aviation Authority recommends checking your flight status before going to the airport. Additionally, try to plan your day’s itinerary with as much walking in mind. Rideshares and taxis might also be unavailable due to rises in demand and roadblocks.

    If you’re staying at a hotel, I highly suggest speaking with the concierge daily to learn about the latest updates and recommendations.

