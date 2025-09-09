London Tube Shuts Down for a Week Due to Strikes

Travelers in London are facing an unexpected setback at Tube stations around the city.

Similar to the extensive strikes from Air Canada employees, London’s Tube staff (that’s the popular nickname for the city’s underground metro system, which is officially called the London Underground) are striking for the whole week to protest low pay and poor working conditions.

Nearly all of London’s 272 running stations are empty since the strike began on Monday, September 9. They’re expected to remain empty until Thursday, with almost all train service halted.

Why are London Tube staff on strike? And what should tourists do to get around?

The Tube is operated by Transport for London, which is now in negotiations with the workers’ union. According to the union, the strike was organized as part of a call for higher pay, better shift organization and management, and a reduction in weekly hours.

So far, the strike has generated an offer of a 3.4% rise in pay—but the union will hold strong in hopes of a better offer that includes a shorter working week for staff.

In the meantime, the nearly four million locals and visitors who rely on the Tube have been left to take taxis or cycle to their destinations.

\For travelers, that means one thing: expect longer transport times throughout the week. Taxis will be tougher to hail on the street and book online. Additionally, traffic is expected to be heavier than usual. If you’re looking for a quicker way to get around, rent an e-bike—but make sure you review the bike lane rules before setting out.

Most importantly, don’t forget about the London Overground. The Tube only refers to the city’s underground rail systems, meaning you can still catch a train at certain stations.

You can follow live updates via the BBC.