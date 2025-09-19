Forget the Fries—Eat at These Michelin Restaurants in Amsterdam

If Michelin has dubbed a restaurant’s cuisine as ‘creative’, buckle up.

You’re in for one of the most imaginative and delicious meals of your life. Or, if things go poorly, one of the most baffling culinary experiences of your life—but still memorable, I’m sure.

I had the recent pleasure of attending a dinner event at Zayt in Cefalu, Italy, where three Michelin-starred chefs took center stage. My favorite dish was the deconstructed arancini, Sicily’s signature dish. It hit just about every marker in the book: delicious flavors, a novel new construction, and a masterful handling of texture, flavor, and presentation.

Not only was it a treat for the taste buds, but it also showcased one of the island’s most well-known eats in a totally reimagined form. In short, it was a reminder that food is culture—and that creativity in the kitchen can have a lasting impact on your impression of a place.

In celebration of creative eats and Michelin stars, I’m taking us north of Cefalu—all the way to the Netherlands.

Why?

Because the country has a reputation for boring, mild food. But cities like Amsterdam are also home to cutting-edge new kitchens that serve us delicious, creative meals that will blow your mind.

Want to take a bite out of Dutch culture? Head to these Michelin restaurants in Amsterdam, all of which have the cuisine classification of ‘creative’. Buckle up.

7 of the most creative Michelin restaurants in Amsterdam

Courtesy of Vinkeles

Chef Jurgen van der Zalm has a masterful hold on the art of combining high-quality ingredients with complex sauces designed to rock your palate. Didn’t know that ‘master sauciers’ existed? Pull up a chair and taste the Art of Saucery at Vinkeles.

Courtesy of Restaurant 212

Chefs Thomas Groot and Richard van Oostenbrugge are experts at transformation, flipping ordinary ingredients into creative new forms. At the same time, their dishes are hailed as retaining their original flavors. Dairy fans—don’t miss out on the Dutch cheese board.

Époisses – Sticky Rice – Horseradish – Blackcurrant (Courtesy of Spectrum)

Chef Sidney Schutte draws on his ample experience cooking in the Netherlands and Hong Kong to offer an unprecedented take on fusion cuisine—one that’s all his own. If you’ve got an experienced palate that isn’t afraid of innovation, book a table now.

Chef Joris Bijdendijk is redefining traditional Dutch cuisine with his highly personal and exotically influenced dishes. For example, he serves us a millefeuille-style dish made of thinly sliced beetroot that’s topped off with a white butter enriched with Tomasu soy sauce and parsley oil. Expect to walk away with brand new cravings.

Courtesy of MOS

Chef Egon van Hoof has perfected the art of colorful, drool-worthy presentations—but his technical skill also makes every dish a treat to bite into. As an added perk, you get those visually striking preparations and memorable flavor combinations without spending an arm and a leg.

Courtesy of Daalder

This restaurant isn’t quite like the others on the list—which you’ll immediately feel thanks to the restaurant’s neon-laden, night-club-esque décor. Inside, Chef Dennis Huwae offers up plates designed to be both delicious and fun. As Michelin puts it, ‘Subtle, intense, explosive’ is a great way to describe Huwae’s menu.

Courtesy of Ciel Bleu

Chef Arjan Speelman takes you into the clouds atop the Okura Hotel, offering spectacular city views and a memorable series of dishes. You can expect a masterful combination of French culinary staples blended with Asian seasonings. According to reviews, staff is also top-notch and helmed by an industry-famous Maitre D, Francesco Simonelli.

Courtesy of Ron Gastrobar

Headed by Chef Ron Blaauw, the restaurant’s name says it all. This gastrobar is meant to be accessible to non-foodie and fine-dining aficionados. It’s colorful, the décor is familiar, and the dishes aren’t reinventing the wheel. Despite the slightly more casual nature of Ron Gastrobar, you’ll still be drooling over its dishes, from the barbecue-prepared wagyu to the pigeon fillet.

Courtesy of ML

From Chefs Mark and Liane Gratama, ML lets you sample some of the most cutting-edge and wild dishes at any Michelin restaurants in Amsterdam. There’s just one catch: it’s actually located in Haarlem, around an hour outside of Amsterdam. (A perfect chance to get out of the city!)

From texture play to seaweed-infused desserts to watching the chefs in the open kitchen, there’s something enchanting to be seen and/or tasted. If you want to watch head chef Mark Gratama do his thing, book a table at The Chef’s Bar.