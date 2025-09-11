Don’t Miss These 10 Hidden Gems in Disney World in Orlando

I’m sure it comes as no surprise that Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has a few hidden gems for mega-fans.

Videos by TravelAwaits

The massive resort spans a whopping 25,000 acres, which is just over 40 square miles. For context, that’s twice the size of Manhattan. That being said, around 60% of that total land mass is actually dedicated to greenery and even conservation efforts—meaning you’re only responsible for wandering a 20-square-mile area.

And it’s packed to the brim with experience.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks, two different water parks, Disney Springs shopping complex, four golf courses (including an 18-hole championship course), and 34 unique hotels and resorts. The majority of visitors stick to the theme parks and water parks, but you’ll find unique locations dotting the entire property.

While hardcore Disney fans probably have a long list of Easter Egg-style destinations to visit inside Disney World, the average family might not know just how many hidden gems await. If you don’t want to miss out on them, take a shortcut here.

I’m listing off some of the most unique hidden gems around Disney World, perfect for visitors of all stripes. Add one or two to your itinerary for a surprise bonus.

(If you’re looking for more tours and paid experiences, check out these other recommendations for Disney World. Just make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time!)

10 hidden gems in Disney World

For the best Magic Kingdom firework views, head to the Grand Concourse Balcony at the Contemporary Resort.

There are a few great spots to catch the fireworks at Magic Kingdom (now called Disney Enchantment). There’s the Hub area around the Partners statue, along with Main Street, USA, and Frontierland. But if you want a truly grand view that’s not packed, head to the Grand Concourse Balcony at the Contemporary Resort.

Quiet is usually a guarantee at Aunty Polly’s Gazebo on Tom Sawyer’s Island.

Tom Sawyer’s Island is one of the quieter zones in the park. You can almost always rely on the relaxing scenery to catch your breath from the hustle. If you’re looking to relax for a while, head to Aunty Polly’s Gazebo. You can sit down and take a longer break before heading back into the action.

The same for the sitting area near Pete’s Silly Sideshow in Storybook Circus.

If you’re closer to Storybook Circus than Tom Sawyer’s Island, look for the covered sitting area near Pete’s Silly Sideshow. It won’t look very promising thanks to those bright colors, but it’s a hidden gem that not many visitors know about, meaning you can almost always snag a seat—or even a rocking chair, if you’re lucky.

There’s a hidden museum inside the Stave Church Gallery that explores Norse mythology.

Inside Epcot, you can explore exhibits that touch on real-life culture, traditions, and history—just repackaged in an exciting Disney form. If you like Norse mythology and Norse-themed stories, you’ll enjoy the hidden museum inside Stave Church Gallery. It explores some of the region’s most famous gods and goddesses, from Thor to Odin to Loki.

You can also learn about Moroccan culture at the Fez House and the Moroccan Pavilion.

When you’re finished learning about Norse mythology, head to the Moroccan Pavilion. There, you can take a right and head into the Fez House, which isn’t normally busy. It has an exhibit that showcases what real homes in Fez look like, along with traditional Moroccan courtyards. They’re lovely, calming, and a treat for the mind.

Expect great music from the daily (5 pm) Flag Retreat Ceremony on Main Street USA.

Main Street USA is one of the most packed parts of the theme park. The hustle and bustle make it easy to miss out on amazing performances and exhibits, including the daily Flag Retreat Ceremony.

Every day at 5 pm, the Main Street Philharmonic Band and the Dapper Dans put on a performance that celebrates US military veterans with top-notch music. It’s great for all visitors, but it’s a can’t-miss for any veterans.

Find the hidden payphone at the Main Street Hat Shop to hear a super-secret conversation.

While you’re on Main Street, head into the hat shop. There, you’ll find what looks like a defunct pay phone. If you pick up the phone, you won’t hear a dial tone. Instead, you’ll be able to snoop on a cheeky (and pre-recorded) conversation between notable Disney characters. (No spoilers!)

You can take a behind-the-scenes tour if you want to see how Disney World runs.

Did you know that there are hidden tunnels connecting different theme parks in Disney World? And that the garbage is handled with a Swedish-built pneumatic trash system? Learn about these types of factoids and more on a behind-the-scenes tour, like the Keys to the Kingdom Tour in the Magical Kindom. Just make sure to book one ahead of time—they’re pretty long (5.5 hours) and time slots fill up fast.

There’s a lux Cinderella Castle Suite available in Cinderella’s Castle.

Let’s assume you want to spend tens of thousands of dollars at Disney World—where should you stay? As mentioned above, there are over 30 properties in Disney World for you to choose from, which include luxury offers. But the most elusive and exclusive is the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside Cinderella’s Castle. Rumor has it the digs will cost upwards of $40,000 a night.

The best hidden gems in Disney World? Baby Care Centers!

Parents and kids get separated frequently at Disney World. Staff are specially trained to help both kids and adults reunite, and have the emotional tools to prevent little ones from panicking.

If you lose someone in your group—or if someone needs help finding someone in their group—don’t forget that Disney World has Baby Care Centers in all four theme parks.

You can find lost ones at Baby Care Centers… or just use them to care for little ones. Parents traveling with infants and toddlers have free access to the centers—and they’re pretty premium. There are nursing rooms, for example, with changing tables, bottle warmers, microwaves, and outlets for breast pumps.

Did I mention that they’re air-conditioned?