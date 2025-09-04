8 ‘Secret’ Museums in Florence You Might Miss

Home to the Galleria Palatina, the Circuito Museale Boboli e Argenti, Gallerie dell’Accademia, and the famous Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence is Italy’s informal museum capital.

Even globally, Florence has a reputation for housing some of humanity’s most impactful works of art and academia, having served as a major hub during the Renaissance.

What does all that hype and prestige mean for you, my dear traveler?

You’re even more likely to miss out on Florence’s lesser-known museums, exhibits, and programs. Even if you’ve visited the city more than once, you still might be waltzing past its best-kept secrets.

Ready to take a look behind the curtain? Don’t miss these ‘secret’ museums in Florence that many tourists skip out on because they don’t have enough time or because they didn’t hear about them in the first place.

Ready to explore one of the most extensive and odd private art collections in the world? Stibbert Museum includes dozens of exhibits that showcase the private collections of Frederick Stibbert, amassed throughout the 19th century. A favorite from visitors is the massive arms and armory collection, where you can get up close and personal with real-life, knightly suits of armor.

This storied, centuries-old palazzo is filled with artifacts, art, furniture, and other gems from the Middle Ages. Think of it like stepping into a time capsule of what life would have been like for a wealthy, noble family from Florence’s Renaissance Era glory. If you like museums that feel atmospheric, don’t miss Palazzo Davanzati.

Hidden in plain sight right next to the Piazza del Duomo, this museum showcases some of the lesser-known yet high-impact artworks from Florence and around Italy. There’s just one catch: they don’t date back to the Renaissance but to the 1900s instead. (Novecento = Nine hundred.) Opened in 2010, it’s also the youngest museum on this list—by a long shot.

Let’s keep drifting a bit from the standard Renaissance-era fare. The Ferragamo Museum is yet another under-the-radar museum in Florence because it revolves around one of the city’s lesser-known exports: fashion. (Usually, Milan takes the cake when it comes to Italian fashion.)

The museum delves deep into the life and legacy of Salvatore Feraggamo, who left Florence as a child and grew up in the US as a shop boy before becoming one of the world’s most iconic designers in the mid-20th century. If you like fashion, don’t miss out. On the other hand, if you don’t like fashion, I’d probably skip this one.

Palazzo Pitti is not a secret by any stretch, but it’s often the first big-name museum that gets slashed when visitors are strapped on time. In addition to rococo walls laden with art and almost endless exhibits on a range of masters, you also get a closer look at Italian royalty and how they once lived. If you like the royal exhibits, make sure your ticket includes access to the Royal apartments.

If you like history and astronomy, you might already know that Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa but spent time teaching and learning across the country. His daughters, for example, ended up at convents just outside the city.

At Museo Galileo, you can take a closer look at many of the instruments that Galileo and like-minded contemporaries would have used to investigate the natural world. Some date as far back as the 1200s, and give off pure steampunk vibes.

La Specola (Museo di Storia Naturale)

Speaking of investigating the natural world, you can take a closer look at the many specimens, tools, and creations that the infamous Medici Family helped fund during their reign in Florence. From anatomical models to taxidermized animals to collections of butterflies, it’s a delightful and slightly strange look into the past. (Note: La Specola is closing in September 2025 and won’t reopen until early 2027, unfortunately.)

Last but not least, I’m rounding off this list of ‘secret’ museums in Florence with a contemporary art museum. Studio Abba houses some of the best modern works from around the country. Displayed inside Palazzo Roselli del Turco, it’s a fittingly classic location that makes the works even more dramatic to behold.

The less secretive museums you still might be missing

While I have you here, don’t miss out on these other highly rated but sometimes missed museums in Florence: