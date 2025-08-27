Southwest Airlines Has a New ‘Customer of Size’ Policy for Plus-Sized Flyers

Throughout the summer, Southwest Airlines has announced a series of major updates to its operations.

The most recent change isn’t related to their historic choose-your-own-seat arrangement, nor their new approach to those coveted companion passes.

Instead, Southwest made a critical update to its ‘customer of size policy’, which affects plus-sized passengers who normally travel with the budget carrier. In the past, Southwest has offered plus-sized travelers who need more than one seat to purchase two when booking the flight, then apply for a refund later on.

However, starting January 27th, 2026—the same day that Southwest Airlines will end its open-seating policy—passengers won’t automatically be provided that refund.

Let’s take a look at the changes.

The new policy from Southwest Airlines affecting plus-sized passengers

Starting on January 27 of the coming year, plus-sized passengers who purchase two seats when booking their flight will only be eligible for a refund if they meet three new requirements.

These requirements are:

The flight must depart with at least one open seat. If the flight is fully booked, passengers aren’t able to apply for a refund later on. Both seats must be within the same fare class. Refund requests must be filed within 90 days of the flight.

I think those last two requirements are fairly par for the course, but the first requirement has raised eyebrows considering the vast majority of Southwest Airlines flights are fully booked—or even overbooked.

Some advocates for plus-sized rights in air travel have also pointed out that charging for two seats brings up the question—do you pay airlines for ‘butt space’ (aka one seat) or for passage between two locations?

Think of it like charging tall passengers for added leg room when, for them, it’s a necessity instead of a luxury. In other words, some believe that passengers are being nickel-and-dimed to pay extra for basic accommodations.

For many, being mindful of plus-sized passengers is an important part of modern plane etiquette. If you notice someone is uncomfortable on the flight (whether or not they’re plus-sized), it can make a world of difference if you make an effort to be accommodating.

Choosing not to recline your seat, for example, can have a positive impact—even if it’s small. That’s doubly true if some passengers are being double-charged for flights based on their size.