Southwest Airlines Announces Date for Its Assigned Seat Updates

What do you know about Southwest Airlines off the top of your head?

I’m guessing most of us can list off a few well-known factoids—the most common of which is the commercial airline’s free-for-all seating plan. Rather than assign seats, passengers simply buy a seat in a section (economy, business, etc.), then line up at the gate to board first and nab a spot.

That first-come, first-served seating setup has made Southwest a beloved airline for some loyal passengers.

Coupled with Southwest’s well-known and popular loyalty program, it’s been a bit of a cult hit in US air travel.

But the company pivoted (hard) last year when they announced plans to end their open seating plan.

When is Southwest launching its new seating program?

Starting on January 27, 2026, all Southwest flights will come with traditional seat selection during the time of purchase. Just like you would with other airlines, you’ll be prompted to select a seat, including premium economy and extra legroom options, along with those window versus aisle options.

As such, Southwest will also adopt a group-based boarding system.

According to the airline, the move comes based on the fact that around 80% of Southwest customers want an assigned seat. After polling passengers, the company found that the number one complaint was open seating.

But let’s not forget to follow the money. Southwest Airlines is able to monetize its new seat selection process, enabling passengers to pay more for specific seats, such as aisles with added legroom and window seats.

That’s an important note for Southwest, which has historically been one of the most popular low-cost airlines. To compete with other established airlines, Southwest is looking to add steady revenue streams from seat sales.

This will also affect Rapid Rewards members (that’s Southwest Airline’s loyalty program), as the airline is also updating its earning rates. As of late May 2025, it offers new basic fare tiers instead of Wanna Get Away, variable redemption rates, flight credit expiration, and more.