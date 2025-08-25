TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

American Express Just Funded 50 Small, Historic Restaurants in the US

Tay Belgeri
Aug.25.2025
Vintage photo of the Black Bass Hotel in Lumberville, PA, which dates back to the 1740s. Black Bass Hotel is part of the Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program. (Image courtesy of Black Bass Hotel.)
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Tay Belgeri
    Aug.25.2025

    Credit card perks are constantly evolving.

    Videos by TravelAwaits

    For those who like to jet-set, the focus is usually on travel deals. How many points can cardholders earn when they spend abroad? And what can they use those points for during their next vacation? The focus is on value and range of use.

    But some credit cards cater to tourists in more roundabout ways.

    American Express, for example, just released a list of 50 restaurants that will be added to its Backing Historic Small Restaurants program, which it created in 2020 alongside the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Each restaurant gets $50,000 in grant money to continue operations.

    Never heard of the program or its ever-growing list of small, historic restaurants? Don’t worry—it’s for everyone. Though created by American Express, its cardholders don’t have first dibs on reservations or discounts on the final bill. Anyone can explore its list of small, historic restaurants.

    And that’s worth exploring for any traveler because supporting local establishments is quickly becoming one of the most important factors in ethical tourism.

    Like the Shop Small initiative that American Express launched over a decade ago, it’s all about empowering cardholders to spend their hard-earned money on small businesses. And, via its grant money, it provides these establishments with much-needed funding.

    American Express: Backing Historic Small Restaurants

    In 2020, American Express teamed up with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which was created by Congress in the late 1940s. Specifically, the program is part of the Trust’s ‘Saving Places’ campaign.

    As mentioned above, the goal is to empower cardholders to spend at specific locations that showcase culture, tradition, and—of course—great eats.

    So, if you want to eat ethically while also soaking up some of the coolest and most historic local culture on your next trip, you now have 50 new restaurants to check out across the United States. Coupled with previous Backing Historic Small Restaurants grants, American Express has helped fund 180 restaurants around the US, including Puerto Rico.

    You can check out this full list and map of small historic restaurants selected to be part of the program from 2021 to present. If you’re a foody who’s always looking for the hidden gem restaurants, I highly recommend perusing the list by searching your destination. There are picks like Route 66 side-of-the-road restaurants to local pizza pubs in rural Kentucky.

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Tay Belgeri Tay Belgeri View Full Profile

      Tay Belgeri is a writer and traveler from the Heartland who now lives in the Mediterranean. She has almost two decades of international travel, learning, and immigration experience under her belt. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing. With Travel Awaits, Tay is demystifying the act of travel for fellow Americans by covering her favorite adventures, latest bucket-list experiences, and lessons she learned the hard way. She focuses on the little details that make trips easier to plan and more magical to experience. During her career, Tay has been published on AP News, Ranker, MSN, and other major publications. But don’t think of her as a travel writer—she’s a traveler and a writer. Travel is her nature; writing is her trade.