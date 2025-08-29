Best Spa Resorts in Santa Fe, New Mexico—7 Picks, No Big Chains

What makes Santa Fe the cultural capital of the Southwest? It depends on who you ask.

You’re likely to hear responses related to the city’s historical significance (it was founded in 1610, a decade before the Mayflower reached Cape Cod), its unique pueblo and colonial architecture, its delicious Tex-Mex and Mexican food, and its breathtaking desert landscape.

All in all, from its food to its architecture to its history, Santa Fe marks the confluence of indigenous traditions with Spanish, American, and Mexican flair.

But that’s not all.

Similar to Palm Springs, it’s also a lesser-known resort hub where you can find state-of-the-art spas inside cozy, stylish hotels.

Do you know where to find the best spa resorts in Santa Fe, New Mexico? You’ve got more than a dozen options at your fingertips, but I suggest skipping out on major chains if you want to maximize the Santa Fe spirit for a more intimate, atmospheric stay.

Here’s where to go for the best spa resorts in Santa Fe, beyond big chains and large hotels.

Best spa resorts in Santa Fe, New Mexico: at a glance

Best spa resorts in Santa Fe, New Mexico

As Santa Fe’s only Native American-owned spa resort, Hotel Santa Fe gives you the keys to a traditional Pueblo retreat. The décor includes original pieces from Native American artists, while calming traditional music can be heard in communal spaces. As an added perk, Hotel Santa Fe is located close to downtown, meaning you can jump in and out of the local scene as desired.

Though Ojo Santa Fe also isn’t far from downtown, you have the benefit of stepping onto 77 acres of private land in the La Cienega Valley. The location is important because it gives you access to three different spring-fed thermal soaking pools. They’re the perfect place to prep your body for a spa treatment… or ten.

The Inn of The Five Graces isn’t just the best spa resort in Santa Fe, or the Southwest, or even the country. It’s often listed amongst the world’s premier spa resorts. It’s nabbed awards from US Travel & Leisure and has stayed as the top traveler-reviewed hotel on TripAdvisor for over ten years. Should I keep going? From the spa services to its on-site dining to its concierge staff, it’s a five-star experience.

This Japanese-style spa resort lets you stop in with day passes or book multiple nights. It’s perfect for anyone who’s after world-class massage and hydro-therapy, plus anyone who wants a little East Asian flair with their spa experience. The ground is peaceful, the restaurant is small but highly acclaimed, and the décor is incredibly relaxing.

Located right in Santa Fe Plaza, this hotel has gone to great lengths to maintain the grounds’ historical elements while offering modern amenities. That unique combination is definitely attractive, but look out for other perks like two on-site dining options and the open-air lounge that overlooks the Plaza.

Only steps away from the Santa Fe Plaza, the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi lets you stay in the heart of the city. But the real magic is its handcrafted furnishings, traditional ceilings with wooden beams, and Adobe kiva fireplaces. It’s a love letter to the Southwest—one that comes with fantastic in-room massages. Not a full spa resort, but definitely worth checking out.

Looking for a comprehensive spa resort? Similar to Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort, Inn and Spa at Loretto has just about everything you could need for pure relaxation. This boutique spa resort has only 138 guestrooms for a more intimate feel. It also has a world-class full-service spa and multiple art galleries on the grounds, plus casual fine dining and a Southwestern-style garden.