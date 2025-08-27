Hotels in Downtown Seattle Close to the Pier: 11 Picks for Non-Stop Fun

Seattle’s downtown isn’t quite like other major cities.

It’s home to more than just commercial skyscrapers, out-of-place sculptures, and historic landmarks or placards. If you want to delve into the heart of the city, you’ll be spending a lot of time in downtown Seattle.

It’s home to Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, the Seattle Center (home to the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibit), and the Museum of Pop Culture—just to name a few.

The Seattle Pier (Pier 62) is also one of the best waterfronts in any major city in the US. Similar to San Antonio’s River Walk, it’s become a defining point in downtown Seattle, letting you escape the hustle without actually leaving the city center.

Ready to check out the best hotels in downtown Seattle close to the pier? I’ve got picks for every budget and mood.

Hotels in downtown Seattle close to the pier

This three-and-a-half-star hotel offers ‘simple luxury’ thanks to its service-oriented staff and its unbeatable downtown location. While the rooms are a little dated and its list of amenities is modest, you’ll have everything you need for non-stop fun in downtown Seattle. It’s one of the most popular pre-cruise lodgings in the city, too, which makes it ideal for shorter trips.

Looking for a storied boutique hotel for your downtown Seattle adventure? Hotel Sorrento first opened its doors in 1909 and has been painstakingly maintained since then. Expect modern amenities with tons of historic charm. Plus, you can eat or drink at the onsite STELLA, known for its local wines and professional mixology.

Located across the street from Pike Place Market and Seattle’s famous waterfront, Palihotel is one of the coolest boutique hotels in the city—and with an unmatched location, too. The Hart and The Hunter is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat before wandering out into the action. Despite its location, Palihotel Seattle maintains its quaint, intimate vibe.

This four-star location oozes charm despite its place in the fast-paced West Edge area of downtown Seattle. It’s got a Peloton bike fitness center, full-service Chroma Spa, and a restaurant serving up contemporary American food and drinks. As an added perk, the hotel is a historic designation that dates back to 1901. Like Hotel Sorrento, it’s been carefully renovated and maintained.

Who doesn’t love a W Hotel? This four-and-a-half-star hotel brings you all the glitz of a luxury stay while incorporating the hype of downtown Seattle. Head into the Living Room Bar for a tasteful DJ set while you lounge by an oversized fireplace, then spoil yourself by heading back to your room to enjoy some of the best views in the city.

This boutique stay from Kimpton takes you into the heart of downtown Seattle with its perfect Fifth Avenue location. On the grounds, you can enjoy the popular Italian restaurant, Tulio, along with a daily wine hour. Just make sure the prices are right for you—room rates don’t come with too many amenities.

Located directly across from the Space Needle, this no-frills Hyatt stay lets you take on downtown Seattle at your own pace—and without breaking the bank. Whether you want a straightforward double room or a family-friendly suite with a kitchenette, there’s a room (and a great rate) for you. There’s even a basic on-site H-Bar with drinks and small bites.

This award-winning four-star selection is geared toward large conventions but works for solo travelers and families passing through town, too. If you’re on the hunt for great views, you can even book a suite with panoramic views. The hotel also includes a fitness center, on-site dining at Regatta Bar and Grille, and natural toiletries.

Welcome to one of the most stylish hotels in downtown Seattle, where the décor, views, and experiences are all fittingly imaginative and stylish. You’ve got unparalleled downtown views, along with unique amenities like pet services and something called a Topgolf Swing Suite. Plus, a bar called Rosebay and a restaurant called All Water Seafood. So long as you’ve got a bit extra to spend, you’ll enjoy splurging at Hotel 1000.

If you’re a little worried about staying smack in the middle of downtown Seattle, head to the Mediterranean Inn. You’re still within walking distance of the main attractions, but you’ll have a little more space to breathe in the Queen Anne neighborhood. Plus, the hotel offers a stunning rooftop deck for you to soak up the sights, along with tasteful and simple décor.