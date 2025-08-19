Where to Stay in Iceland Besides Reykjavik: 7 Towns

Iceland is both alluring and in reach for many Americans, especially if you’re located on the East Coast.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Whether on the hunt for stunning natural wonders, a glimpse of the Northern Lights, or just seeking out a great (Icelandic) beer, there are dozens of adventures to take on.

That being said, it’s a little confusing to navigate Iceland from its capital of Reykjavik. The majority of travelers rent a car in order to strike out on their own and see the sights.

The tougher question is figuring out where to stay in Iceland besides Reykjavik. Are there hotels outside the capital city, or should you plan on heading back each night? Or should you offload the work onto a tour guide on the island? (Also, how do you pronounce any of these words?)

I can’t answer all those questions for you; most depend on which sites you want to see and how long you have to visit. But I can point you in the right direction when it comes to figuring out where to stay in Iceland besides Reykjavik.

Where to stay in Iceland besides Reykjavik: 7 options

Akureyi

Vik

Stykkishólmur

Ísafjörður

Seydisfjordur

Hvolsvöllu r

Heimaey

Where to stay in Iceland besides Reykjavik: a closer look

Akureyi

Getty

The city bus is free and some of the red traffic lights around town glow in the shape of a heart—need I say more? Akureyi gives you small-town Icelandic charm that’s known for its great weather and being a gateway to some of the island’s loveliest natural sights and activities. You can go whale watching at Eyjafjörður Fjord, for example—and you might even see a few dolphins, if you’re lucky.

Vik

Vik i Myrdal Church in Iceland (Getty)

Dramatic landscapes converge in this quaint small town. If you’ve had Reynisfjara, a formidable black-sand beach that’s home to basalt columns, on your list of things to do, then Vik is the perfect stop-off point. Along with those awe-inspiring sea views, you can also head out on the Dyrhólaey Peninsula to get a better view of the area. You might even recognize some spots from the Game of Thrones series…

Stykkishólmur

Iceland, Vesturland region, Snaefellsnes peninsula, the town of Stykkisholmur with its port (Getty)

If you’ve seen photographs of row houses painted bright colors near a picturesque harbor, that’s Stykkishólmur. Located right at the precipice of Snæfellsnes Peninsula, it’s a great spot to set up shop and get out on the water. One of the most popular activities is taking the Baldur Ferry into the Westfjords, which lets you see some of Iceland’s most dramatic islands and fjords. Once again, you might even spot a few whales, if you’re lucky.

Ísafjörður

Cemetery of Hnifsdalur, between Bolungarvík and Ísafjörður, West Fjords, Iceland. 10 Sept, 2024

Speaking of the Westfjords, Ísafjörður is nestled right inside them. If you really want to drop off the map for rugged hiking trails, mountain backdrops, and the chance to spot some humpback, sperk, and minke whales, then head to Ísafjörður. Though a bit more rustic, you’ll be in store for a crash course on Icelandic culture.

Seydisfjordur

Village in the Eastfjords, Iceland

Aside from its glorious snow-capped mountains, waterfalls, and jaw-dropping lake views, Seydisfjordur is known for being a small and artsy hub. That means one thing for travelers: you get to stay in a colorful, vibrant town that’s dedicated to doing things with a little bit of flair. I like to think of it like Cape Cod’s Provincetown.

Hvolsvöllur

White church with red roof near Hvolsvollur with white clouds, gravestones and graveyard on Iceland (Getty)

Don’t want to drift too far off the Ring Road? Hvolsvöllur is a great stop. With only around 1,000 residents, it’s a tiny stop-off where you can experience the Lava Center. And the Lava Center, where you can monitor real-life lava and, if you’re lucky, see some real-life magma. Plus, it’s also the turn-off for Katla UNESCO Global Geopark, a hotspot for hikers.

Heimaey Island

Housing community on Heimaey, the only inhabited of the Westman Islands, which is an archipelago off the south coast of Iceland (Getty)

Desperate to see some of Iceland’s famous Atlantic puffins? Head to Heimaey between May and August, when puffin populations are easiest to see. Aside from birding, you can also enjoy hikes around the volcanic landscape and check out museums like Eldheimar Museum.