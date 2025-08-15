Is danger lurking around every corner when you travel?

Videos by TravelAwaits

The answer depends on whether you’re an optimist or a pessimist. I’m an optimist, which means I’m rarely worried about getting scammed. That being said, I’ve been scammed before, and I’m sure I’ll be scammed again.

Though many of us are aware of the most common tourist scams out there, like stepping into an unmetered taxi or being the victim of a bump-and-grab pickpocket, there are new tourist scams constantly lurking in the shadows.

I have good news: those stories about Airbnbs being robbed after crooks use a gaseous sleeper chemical to knock travelers out are fake.

I have bad news: most scams are now a lot headier and complex, such as car rental companies that push (see: manipulate) really hard for you to buy insurance, which isn’t actually necessary.

Ready to get your Jason Bourne badge of authority on avoiding the most common tourist scams in 2025? These are the risks you need to know about.

Most common tourist scams in 2025

Scam #1: Hiking up prices when there’s a conversion involved

If you’re visiting a country where there’s an awkward conversion, beware. It’s easy for vendors to hike up the price at the last minute in the local currency, leaving you an unpleasant surprise for later on. Most upcharges are for a portion of the stated price, but some vendors will double or triple the original offer.

I have two suggestions to protect yourself in these situations. First, if you have an iPhone, you can use the calculator app to make immediate currency conversions.

Second, I suggest writing a little note for yourself with easy conversions for amounts between $5-100, depending on your spending budget. And always double-check the price before you swipe or tap your card.

Scam #2: Car rental companies overcharging for… almost everything

I live in Barcelona and often rent cars for day trips and weekend getaways. Because my partner rents the car with an international ID, sales reps try to upcharge for everything—especially optional insurance that adds around $50 to the rental per day.

In reality, the EU requires car rental companies to offer basic insurance that comes with a reasonable deductible. That’s the case in many regions, so do a little research about what is and isn’t legal before you rent a car.

On top of that, car rental experts recommend going for the full-to-full fuel policy and also checking mileage limitations if you’re going to be zipping around long distances. Lastly, be wary of add-on fees—some rentals will even charge you daily for GPS access.

Scam #3: Distraction-based pickpocketing

This classic scam isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon. It comes in many shapes and forms. The most common is one I mentioned in the intro—the scam when someone pretends to bump into you and apologizes, before making off with your wallet. But distractions come in many forms, and some of them might catch you off guard.

For example, a common distraction-based scam here in Barcelona is when someone approaches a patio where people are sitting and eating. They set a piece of paper on the table that has a short explanation of their situation, which they’ll show to the whole table slowly. In reality, the scammer wants to distract you while they pick up your phone, which is shielded by the paper.

But I’d also caution you about being overly wary of these types of scams—I’ve been on the other end. A few months ago, I was walking back to my apartment carrying heavy planting pots.

I was worried they would slip, so I asked a young man to help me carry them so I could readjust my grip. But he was a tourist, and immediately got spooked, thinking I was planning to distract him and rob him, and shook his head at me and kept moving. A neighbor came to my rescue, then I went home and took a hard look in the mirror.

Scam #4: Fake tickets to museums & landmarks

Similar to the distraction scam, hawks with fake tickets to museums and landmarks aren’t likely to let up. In fact, this scam is evolving. Many hawks now have official tickets—but they’re up-charging for them for last-minute visitors desperate for entry to major sites.

If you want to avoid this type of scam, then buy your tickets well ahead of time—especially if you’re heading to a city that’s renowned for its museums, landmarks, and other cultural sites.

Most common tourist scam #5: Rental scams—from illegal Airbnbs to fake Airbnbs

It’s been a tough year for Airbnb. For years, the website has been a favorite for scammers looking to lure would-be renters in with slashed prices for gorgeous apartments.

In fact, I fell prey to this scam back in 2018 when I first moved to Barcelona. It wasn’t just a well-placed scam—it was a professional operation.

That being said, I think many travelers are now wise to that fake Airbnb (or another vacation rental platform) scheme. Now, the issue with Airbnb is renting unlicensed apartments that are wreaking havoc on housing markets and contributing to anti-tourism sentiments.

That being said, I wouldn’t dub unlicensed Airbnbs as a travel scam since most renters end up having a great time and the platform has plenty of security protocols to keep everyone safe—it’s often locals who have the problem with illegal Airbnbs.

Still, it’s worth keeping on your radar. If you’re renting Airbnbs, look for licensing information on the booking profile. Otherwise, you might be participating in something that’s not technically a scam but also isn’t legal.

