7 Tips to Avoid Car Rental Scams Abroad from a Rental Expert

Want to rent a car on your next vacation?

Buckle up—the process isn’t nearly as intuitive as you’d think.

While booking a car rental in the United States isn’t usually too confusing, that’s not the case when we leave the country. Those contract terms become even more lengthy and complicated. The fine print gets really tiny. Sometimes, we can’t even communicate properly with car rental agencies due to language barriers.

I’ve lived through a reel of car rental misfortune, from failing to get the keys out of a busted self-rental kiosk in Bergen, Norway to facing a no-show at the rental kiosk in Warsaw, Poland.

Once, my partner and I parked our rental moto in an illegal spot… only to have it towed away by the rental company in Formentera, Spain.

That last one was our fault—but not the first two examples. In those cases from Norway and Poland, we faced a few obstacles before we finally got the keys to our rentals. Those small delays didn’t have a resounding impact on the trip aside from a few headaches.

In reality, the biggest danger when renting cars abroad is a long contract with a few scams hidden inside, which are designed to overcharge the unsuspecting renter.

If you feel a little nervous about renting a car on your next vacation, you’re not alone. If you want to minimize the surprises you face and avoid car rental scams, keep reading.

I’m sharing seven key pieces of advice from the rental authorities at Rental Center Crete, which has been around since 1975 and is currently headed by CEO Harry Anapliotos.

Not only will these tips help you avoid scams before signing up for a rental contract, but they’ll also help you spot a good rental company from a dud.

7 tips on how to avoid car rental scams abroad

Tip #1: Don’t pick up your rental at the airport

Just like with exchanging dollars for another currency, you’re going to overpay at the airport. from additional fees to tax hikes. If you’re flying someplace remote, you might not have much recourse—especially if the nearest car rental agency is fifty miles away.

But if you’re heading to a city or more suburban area, you should be able to find a car rental agency nearby. At best, you can take a shuttle to find a rental agency that doesn’t have those airport fees.

But even if you pay for a taxi ride to the nearest agency, you still might save more than you would if you picked up from the airport.

Tip #2: Know your insurance options—at the rental company and beyond

I almost always pay for the heftiest insurance policy because I’m a bit of a worry wart. That being said, Anapliotos advises taking a close look at what the rental policies cover.

Though the coverage might be good, the prices might be exorbitant compared to other options.

Before you pay an arm and a leg for a mid-range policy, check to see if your credit card provider or your personal car insurance offers rental coverage. Anapliotos also recommends looking into third-party insurance policies—just do so ahead of time so you’re not stressing out at the rental counter.

Tip #3: If you’re driving long distances, check your mileage limitations

Always, always, always look for a mileage cap. Even if you plan on staying in a relatively small area for the duration of your trip, you might be excited to learn about a day trip.

But taking a longer drive could result in added charges. My partner and I almost exclusively opt for policies that include unlimited mileage because it helps us stay mobile in case we get excited about a destination that’s farther away.

Tip #4: Go for the full-to-full fuel policy

On top of opting for unlimited mileage, I also recommend going for the full-to-full policy. Anapliotos explains that this is usually the fairest policy in that it only requires you to pay for the fuel that you’ll use.

By contrast, full-to-empty policies usually involve hefty add-on charges because an agent needs to ‘service’ the car by refilling the tank.

Tip #5: Ask about add-on fees—they’re more common than you think

While we’re on the topic of add-ons that you shouldn’t pay for (like extra mileage and an empty fuel tank), Anapliotos recommends looking into add-on fees. These are sometimes added on arbitrarily and are usually a sign of a rip-off, from charging more for a GPS system or for additional drivers.

Before you sign your rental contract, ask the agent what types of add-on fees will be charged. These really run the gamut, from young drivers to child seats.

Tip #6: Inspect your car like it’s your job

This should go without saying, but you could be held responsible for any damage from the previous driver that went unnoticed. The best way to avoid car rental scams abroad is to not pay for someone else’s bad behavior.

Always make sure to inspect your car like you’re being paid to do it. I recommend taking a close look at the interior, as well—I’ve found more nicks inside than outside my rental cars.

Do the same for things like dog hair and cigarette smoke. You could be charged for having a pet in the car (which you usually need to pay extra for) or for smoking in the car (which is usually forbidden).

Tip #7: Always book in advance

This tip should also go without saying—but you really need to book your car in advance. First, this ensures that there’s a car in the lot for you to drive away. Second, it lets you pick out the right car for your needs. Lastly, you’ll get a much better price.

According to Anapliotos, prices rise the closer to the date that you book, just like flights.