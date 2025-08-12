9 Spiritual Experiences in Sedona for Beginners

Ever wondered what’s going on in Sedona with all those vortexes?

Aren’t even sure what a vortex is? And what supposed powers one could impart to a traveler like you?

Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Questions about spirituality often piggyback on discussions of Sedona.

If you haven’t heard, Sedona is a stunning desert hideaway that’s home to a handful of ‘vortexes’. These are natural centers where energy gathers and amplifies within the area’s red rocks.

You might have heard of a few popular vortex sites, such as Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, Boynton Canyon, or Airport Mesa. Aside from specific landmarks, the entire town of Sedona is sometimes dubbed a vortex.

To be brief, think of vortexes like energy centers that provide healing, steadying, and overall positive emotional benefits.

If you don’t believe in that stuff, the views are still great and the hikes are accessible. But if you do believe in the potential of energy vortexes, Sedona is a hard place to beat when it comes to wellness-focused vacations.

The big question is—how can you experience the spiritual side of Sedona? I’ve got tours, classes, and more lined up for you, all of which showcase a unique facet of the town.

Whether you want to dive all-in to the spiritual stuff or just get a lay of the land, these are the best spiritual experiences in Sedona, from casual adventures to full-on meditation retreats. First up, I’m recommending two companies that you can book multi-day tours with. After, I’ll cover single-day tours and classes.

Companies that offer spiritual experiences in Sedona: yoga & meditation

Sedona, AZ: Tourists around a Buddha statue at the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park. (Getty)

If you’re interested in putting together a package that includes yoga, meditation, hiking, and breathwork around Sedona’s red rocks, start here. Tours include a stay at a four-star hotel, along with the chance to craft the perfect itinerary for your needs. Or, if you’re staying at an Airbnb in Sedona, you can also schedule a visit from the Vita Pura Yoga team for a private lesson.

Looking for unique meditation sessions that capture the magic of Sedona’s red rocks and vortexes? Sedona Meditation Experience offers private or group classes, along with half-day or full-day sessions. You can meditate at the vortexes, balance your chakras, meditate under the full moon (or new moon), and more.

Spiritual experiences in Sedona: best tours

Friends walking on pathway on Bell Rock Loop. (Getty)

Aren’t sure if you believe in vortexes? Start with this in-a-van, three-hour tour that introduces the town’s most famous sites. As the tour unravels, you’ll learn about Sedona’s history, its spiritual significance, and the scientific studies that have both proved and challenged certain beliefs about the area’s geology. Perfect for on-the-fence visitors.

This Jeep tour is also great for anyone who isn’t sure they want to dedicate six hours to vortex studies. Instead, you’ll drift a bit further from Sedona’s center to uncover the area’s coolest locations, including Chapel of the Holy Cross, the Airport Scenic Viewpoint (a vortex), and the Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village. The latter is perfect for those who still need to do some souvenir-hunting.

This private tour has it all—a visit to Sedona’s most gorgeous Red Rock sites, a pop-in to a vortex or two, and then a well-rounded city tour to round things off. Expect to stop for hot drinks, hear insider stories about life in Sedona, and see sites like Chapel of the Holy Cross.

Before we dive into the more spiritually-minded vortex and Sedona tours, I’m recommending an adjacent UFO tour. Given its penchant for alternative thinking and living, Sedona has also become a hotspot for Ufologists. If you’re open to an encounter from the other kind, this tour takes you to three of the best night sky viewing locations. If not, enjoy the unspoiled constellations.

This tour includes both hiking and jeep rides, getting you off the beaten path and face-to-face with Sedona’s vortexes. Not only will you stop by popular vortexes, but also lesser-known spots that locals know how to navigate. Even if you aren’t looking for a spiritual experience, you’ll still get to learn about the history of the vortexes and our modern understanding of their potential.

Helmed by Professor Todd Denny, who has been shouted out on both NPR and PBS, this private vortex tour lets you dive deep into vortex knowledge. He can give you hands-on advice on how to experience their power and transformational qualities. Plus, you’ll also get a bit of background on the area’s significance to the Yavapai-Apache tribes.

This tour is designed to take you straight out into the Red Rock landscape to Sedona’s most powerful vortexes. The tour is focused on natural wonders, as well, making it great if you like to feel connected to the Earth—even if vortex meditations aren’t really your thing. Photographers are also welcome.