Why Did the DoS List ‘Increased Caution’ Warnings for Thailand & Cambodia?

If you’re starting to get whiplash from following the latest travel bans, travel advisories, and TSA updates, you aren’t alone.

In 2025, the US issued new warnings, expanded its travel ban list, boosted its visa fees, decided to leave UNESCO (again), and announced major changes to the TSA’s operations, from no more double screenings to a new shoes-on policy.

And that’s just a general overview.

I was a little surprised to see yet another travel advisory from the Department of State, this time recommending that Americans exercise ‘increased caution’ in Thailand and Cambodia. That raises the threat to a Level 2 status.

But why? And what do Americans heading to Thailand need to know?

Level 2 (& 4) warnings for Thailand and Cambodia

People who fled their homes near the border between Cambodia and Thailand gather at a food distribution site on the grounds of a pagoda in Oddar Meanchey province on July 28, 2025 (Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images)

Civil unrest and skirmishes along the Thai-Cambodian border have raised the potential for expanded military conflict across the region. The Department of State warns Americans to avoid areas like Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat areas of Thailand, where insurgent groups are active.

Additionally, the Department of State warns Americans to avoid any location that’s within 50km to the border between the nations. Areas within 50km of the border are elevated to a Level 4 risk category because armed conflicts are still ongoing.

This might not come as a surprise if you’ve been watching headlines. As recently as July 28, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced a ceasefire between the nations, which has partly been brokered thanks to US and Malaysian intervention.

However, the boosted Level 2 Increased Caution warnings remain in place. Tensions along the border have been steadily rising since a deadly incident in May, and have displaced upwards of 300,000 people from both nations.