Restaurants in Paris with a View of the Eiffel Tower: 10 Stunning Spots

There’s no landmark as iconic as the Eiffel Tower.

It’s a symbol of Paris, of France, and even Europe as a whole. That being said, it’s one of the toughest sites to experience given its size and grandeur.

Where will you find the best views of the Eiffel Tower? Is it worth it to actually go inside the Eiffel Tower? And what else is there to do in and around the famous landmark?

Regardless of how you decide to visit the Eiffel Tower, I have one suggestion: plan to visit places that offer casual, stunning views as a backdrop. After all, that’s how the vast majority of Parisians experience it—briefly, from afar, and as part of their daily life.

Ready to live like a local, at least for one meal?

Head to these restaurants in Paris with a view of the Eiffel Tower. I’ve also rounded up a few restaurants in the Eiffel Tower, in case you’re hellbent on a fine dining experience in Le Tour. (That’s French for tower.)

Pro tip: Unsurprisingly, many visitors are eager to get a table in Paris with Eiffel Tower views. However, Paris is an old city, meaning many of its establishments are squeezed into narrow buildings with small rooms. In short: to guarantee your Eiffel Tower views, you need to call and confirm your reservation at some of these restaurants—both when making it, when your trip is coming up, and the morning of the reservation.

Best restaurants in Paris with a view of the Eiffel Tower

Francette

Cafe de l’Homme

Les Ombres

L’Oiseau Blanc

Girafe

Chez Francis

Le Bristro Parisien

Madame Brasserie

Le Jules Verne

Bar A Champagne

Located almost under the Eiffel Tower (on a barge, nonetheless), you’ll have excellent views from the penthouse of Francette. The menu is fairly basic, with plenty of small dishes and drinks.

There’s often lively music playing, too, which adds to the unique experience. As with all other locations on this list (and restaurants in Paris, in general), expect to wait for a table when the restaurant doesn’t accept reservations. And, most importantly, expect slow service.

It’s elegant, it’s cozy, and it’s perfect for a romantic date night. You’ll be paying top dollar, but it’s well worth it considering the views, ambiance, and outdoor balcony seating that you’ll have. Some guests note that the music can be a little noisy, but that might be a plus if you’re getting super flirty and chatty with your date.

Chic and acclaimed: Les Ombres

Les Ombres is the first of three Michelin-starred restaurants on this list. It’s located on top of a famous museum and includes a full glass-sided wall, offering unprecedented views of the Eiffel from just about every table. With a menu overseen by the famous Alain Ducasse, Les Ombres is a top pick for those who want great views and a better menu.

A gastronomic journey: L’Oiseau Blanc

Similar to Les Ombres, L’Oiseau Blanc Restaurant combines a glass-covered wall with great Eiffel Tower views with a delectable Michelin-star menu. Not only that, but you’ll feel like you’re floating over the city thanks to its rooftop location. The six-part gastronomic journey from Chef David Bizet doesn’t sound too shabby, either.

Unobstructed outdoor views: Girafe

This lovely balcony offers an unobstructed view of the Tower from a short distance, making it one of the better vistas on this list, in my opinion. In fact, that location and view is part of the restaurant’s charm; they go out of their way to make sure you have a good place to sit and enjoy the sight while you enjoy a highly lauded menu.

Classic café eatery: Chez Francis

If you want a casual bite to eat and solid views of the Eiffel Tower from a ground-floor patio, Chez Francis is a go-to. It’s not the most celebrated food in Paris, nor is the service particularly wonderful, according to reviews. That being said, this is the type of spot where you can knock out those Eiffel Tower views while having a pretty traditional Parisian cafe experience.

Casual & outdoors: Le Bistro Parisien

Like Chez Francis, Le Bistro Parisian is a no-frills café spot—but it’s way closer to the Eiffel Tower, giving you a pretty unbeatable view. In exchange, you need to be ready for slow service and a very basic menu. That being said, if you just want a drool-worthy view while you sip on a tea, it’ll get the job done.

A classic restaurant inside the Eiffel Tower: Madame Brasserie

So long as you plan ahead for a reservation and give yourself enough time to take the elevators, Madame Brasserie offers the most accessible way to have a delicious meal inside the Eiffel Tower. Though you won’t get any great views of the Tower, you’ll have gorgeous views of the surrounding area.

The Michelin experience inside the Eiffel Tower: Le Jules Verne

If you want a Michelin-starred meal inside the Eiffel Tower, look no further. This is the last Michelin selection on this list, and it takes you inside an opulent restaurant where you can see the Eiffel Tower’s steel beams crisscrossing beyond the windows. Expect a highly austere menu. (There’s also a private elevator for Le Jules Verne, unlike Madame Brasserie.)

Drink champagne at the top of the tower: Bar A Champagne

There’s a champagne bar at the tippy-top of the Eiffel Tower. What more could I possibly say? Well, maybe I would remind you that you’re going to be paying exorbitant prices for that champagne—but it’s literally a champagne bar at the top of the Eiffel Tower, so I’m guessing that’s not a total shocker. Some tourist traps are worth it.