How to Get Free Things To Do in Copenhagen, From Drinks to Tours

European sentiments toward tourism are souring in some parts of the continent. That’s a big hangup for many tourists, especially considering how expensive visiting countries like Spain, France, and Italy can be.

But there’s one place where visitors aren’t likely to get snubbed by locals and, at the same time, save a few dollars.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, there is a catch—I’m talking about Copenhagen, Denmark. It would be a little misleading to suggest that all Danes are welcoming to Americans, given the current climate. (Something about Greenland, I think?)

That being said, the city of Copenhagen has taken proactive steps to create a system in which tourism works to help the city rather than work against it.

Welcome to CopenPay, a unique program from Visit Copenhagen that lets tourists do little acts of goodness in exchange for free experiences.

What’s the idea behind CopenPay?

The CopenPay website is extremely straightforward and easy to use, but let’s dig into the idea behind it first. If you’ve never been to Denmark before, know this: rules abound. Rules are taken seriously. Rules are in place to ensure fairness for all residents.

And rules are (in part) what keep Copenhagen safe, clean, and worth visiting.

Let’s dig in deeper. Authorities and residents in Copenhagen have seen other hubs in Europe struggle with overtourism, including its neighbor, Amsterdam. In a bid to get ahead of and manage mass tourism, Copenhagen is looking to leverage its approach to tourism to actively improve the city.

So, here’s the gist of CopenPay: you agree to take on little chores like cleaning up the harbor or donating your time in a city garden in exchange for free tourist experiences, such as free entry to a museum or a free drink.

How does CopenPay work?

Here’s a look at the CopenPay setup

CopenPay runs on the trust system, which is, again, part of Danish culture; they a little iffy on the enforcement and very big into something called ‘high-trust’. So, here’s how it works: using the CopenPay platform, you see which jobs need to get done.

Those jobs could be helping out in an urban garden or as simple as taking one of the city’s electric bikes around instead of hailing a taxi. The platform is very straightforward, so you can easily shop around for ‘actions’ or jobs that need to get done. Again, some are as simple as sharing your thoughts, using public transportation, and even crafting.

Click on the action that speaks to you, then you’ll see a short intro to the job that needs to be done, where it is, how to participate, and what comes with that experience.

For example, I clicked on ‘City clean up’ under Actions (pictured above), then clicked on the Copenhagen Pier location. A description popped up that describes the setup: I volunteer for 30-60 minutes at the pier, then get 50% off lunch at the Copenhagen Pier Bar located inside the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel (pictured below).

You’ve just cleaned up the city and gotten a discounted meal at a highly rated restaurant with ocean views. How do you say bada-boom, bada-bing in Danish?!

CopenPay makes it easy to get free things to do in Copenhagen

Is CopenPay worth it if you’re in town for a few days?

Because the CopenPay platform is so easy to use and the tasks are clearly explained, I think anyone spending more than a night in the city should take advantage. It’s one of the easiest ways to get free things to do in Copenhagen, which also makes it great for those on a budget.

On a personal level, I’m into community service—but as a frequent traveler, I’m doubly interested in community service projects that give tourists the power to give back to the destination.

That being said, if you don’t want to volunteer during your vacation, I understand. I’m sure you’re not alone. Still, I think the tasks listed on CopenPay are all realistic in terms of the time, effort, and energy they require. And, again, you’ll get some pretty juicy perks when you participate.