Miami Neighborhoods to Visit: Your Guide to Vice City

Miami is a bucket-list destination thanks to its unique history, stylish culture, and semi-tropical beaches.

Sunshine, Art Deco architecture, fit people, and ultra-chic tastes have helped make Miami one of the US’s trendiest, most effortlessly cool destinations.

That being said, Miami’s multi-faceted identity can make it hard to navigate.

Are Miami Beach and South Beach different? Is Key Biscayne actually part of the city? And what’s the difference between Little Havana and Little Haiti?

Welcome to the tangled world of figuring out which Miami neighborhoods to visit. Even if you’ve been to Vice City before, its neighborhood lines are constantly in flux, as are the city’s list of activities, tours, restaurants, lounges, and more. In short, there’s a lot to get through.

Skip the homework to have those Miami neighborhoods explained for you, starting with the most common tourist areas, listed below.

Welcome to Miami

Diversity is usually top of mind for travelers who head to Miami thanks to the city’s longstanding status as a Latino hub. So is Art Deco architecture, which is the iconic style that you’ll notice around town.

Art Deco motifs are big because Miami boomed in the 1920s when that style was at its peak. (The same is true in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, too.)

Coconut Grove is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods and was a popular spot for Bahamian settlers in the late 1800s—before Miami officially attained cityhood. Little Havana, by contrast, has been a popular hub since the Cuban Revolution, when immigrants flooded in from the nearby island. Little Haiti, in the meantime, didn’t take shape until the 1970s.

As you can see, Miami is a hodge-podge of Caribbean and American influences—one that’s continually evolving and changing. The more you know about Caribbean and Latin history in the area, the more deeply you’ll understand Miami neighborhoods.

No, you don’t need to study up before your trip—but just like New York City’s neighborhoods still have the stamp of Dutch colonial influence, the same is true in Miami. Except it’s more recent and it’s Caribbean.

Miami neighborhoods to visit: your short cut