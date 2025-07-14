Miami Neighborhoods to Visit: Your Guide to Vice City

Miami is a bucket-list destination thanks to its unique history, stylish culture, and semi-tropical beaches.
Sunshine, Art Deco architecture, fit people, and ultra-chic tastes have helped make Miami one of the US’s trendiest, most effortlessly cool destinations.
That being said, Miami’s multi-faceted identity can make it hard to navigate.
Are Miami Beach and South Beach different? Is Key Biscayne actually part of the city? And what’s the difference between Little Havana and Little Haiti?
Welcome to the tangled world of figuring out which Miami neighborhoods to visit. Even if you’ve been to Vice City before, its neighborhood lines are constantly in flux, as are the city’s list of activities, tours, restaurants, lounges, and more. In short, there’s a lot to get through.
Skip the homework to have those Miami neighborhoods explained for you, starting with the most common tourist areas, listed below.
Welcome to Miami
Diversity is usually top of mind for travelers who head to Miami thanks to the city’s longstanding status as a Latino hub. So is Art Deco architecture, which is the iconic style that you’ll notice around town.
Art Deco motifs are big because Miami boomed in the 1920s when that style was at its peak. (The same is true in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, too.)
Coconut Grove is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods and was a popular spot for Bahamian settlers in the late 1800s—before Miami officially attained cityhood. Little Havana, by contrast, has been a popular hub since the Cuban Revolution, when immigrants flooded in from the nearby island. Little Haiti, in the meantime, didn’t take shape until the 1970s.
As you can see, Miami is a hodge-podge of Caribbean and American influences—one that’s continually evolving and changing. The more you know about Caribbean and Latin history in the area, the more deeply you’ll understand Miami neighborhoods.
No, you don’t need to study up before your trip—but just like New York City’s neighborhoods still have the stamp of Dutch colonial influence, the same is true in Miami. Except it’s more recent and it’s Caribbean.
Miami neighborhoods to visit: your short cut
- Brickell: Dubbed a southern Wall Street, Brickell is Miami’s swanky, skyscraper business district within Downtown Miami. That being said, it’s not just for entrepreneurs in suits. You’ll find some of Miami’s most upscale restaurants, lounges, art galleries, and boutique shopping in Brickell. Just make sure you bring your wallet. And all of your credit cards.
- Coconut Grove, aka The Grove: As outlined above, Coconut Grove is Miami’s first neighborhood. It was founded by Bahamian settlers, meaning you can find some of the city’s oldest homes and shops in the Grove. But the real appeal is historic charm, a laidback vibe, and monthly music and art events, such as the Fashion + Art + Music Night.
- Design District: Step into the contemporary heart of Miami’s art scene. Home to over 130 art galleries, showrooms, design firms, and luxury fashion boutiques, it’s a sophisticated playground for some of the country’s coolest creatives. The Design District is located in the northern section of Wynwood, which I’ll discuss below.
- Downtown Miami: Miami’s CBD is dotted with skyscrapers and high-rise condominiums, but it’s also a pedestrian and family-friendly zone. From popular nightclubs to waterfront parks to playgrounds, it’s a surprisingly dynamic and well-rounded hub—one that you might spend more time in than you previously thought.
- Edgewater: This trendy neighborhood includes cozy, historic homes along with high-rise residential towers with views of Biscayne Bay. It’s a great place to stay while you visit, as the residential area is mostly quiet while also giving you direct access to both the Design District and Downtown Miami.
- Little Haiti: As mentioned above, Little Haiti took shape in the 1970s when Haitian immigrants arrived. (Prior, the area was called Lemon City.) Half a century later, Little Haiti has become a hub for French-Creole restaurants, Haitian eateries, and hangouts. In 2016, the neighborhood was officially renamed.
- Little Havana: Little Havana is the epicenter of Cuban culture in Miami, which offers a bustling and vibrant peek into Cuban culture, flavors, lifestyle, music, and more. From cigar shops to fruit stands, there’s a memorable find around every corner.
- Miami Beach: Miami Beach is located on a barrier island that’s located east of the city, which runs around nine miles—you’d recognize this famous stretch of beach if you saw it on your screen. It’s home to three different beaches, including North Beach, South Beach, and Mid-Beach.
- South Beach: South Beach is the southernmost stretch of Miami Beach that runs for around 2.5 miles. It stands out from the other two beaches on Miami Beach thanks to its iconic Art Deco buildings and party-centric atmosphere.
- Wynwood: Located North of Downtown Miami and beside Edgewater, Wynwood is renowned for its industrial factories-turned-artsy-spaces. You’ll notice grand murals on building exteriors, along with plenty of new fashion and art district projects. Think: young, creative, and spacious.