The Coolest Tours in Louisville, Kentucky: History, Whiskey, & Horses

Given its proximity to Kentucky’s whiskey row and Churchill Downs, Louisville is a well-known quantity for most Americans. At least, when it comes to great bourbons and fast thoroughbreds.

Sitting below the surface of Louisville is a vibrant population that loves great music, knows a thing or two about delicious cocktails, and is proud of its local history and architecture. In other words, it’s got all those ingredients that go into a hidden gem-caliber city.

And with a population of just over half a million, you won’t see any of those massive crowds common to nearby hubs like Nashville and NOLA. (Assuming you avoid the Derby.) Just a quiet city with a penchant for music, whiskey, and letting the good times roll.

If you’re ready to take your upcoming Louisville trip to the next level, don’t miss out on these excursions. They’re the most highly rated tours in Louisville that locals recommend and guests love.

The best tours in Louisville

How did Kentucky become such an important purveyor of whiskey? And how does distillation even work? You’ll learn about both topics, plus some of the best local bourbons, as you sample drinks at some of Louisville’s most well-known distilleries. Every distillery tour ends with a sample, letting you taste the distinction and train your tastebuds.

Take a walk back in time through Old Louisville to learn about its stately mansions and the wealthy families that built them back in the 1800s. Along the way, you’ll also hear tales about the ghosts, rumors, and legends that made the area one of the most haunted in the city.

Don’t want any ghostly apparitions popping up on your tour of Old Louisville? Book this experience instead of the ghost tour. You’ll get to tour the same historic streets and learn about the city’s loveliest homes in the Victorian mansion district. In addition to learning about historic figures, you also get a glimpse into the modern families and influencers who continue to shape Louisville.

It looks like there’s a bit of a debate on which Old Louisville walking tour is the original—so here’s your second option, which bills itself as the OG historic walking tour. During the excursion, you get to learn about Floral Terrace, Ormsby Avenue, Millionaire’s Row, and other local hotspots.

Whether or not you have experience sampling bourbons, don’t forget that you shouldn’t be sipping on too many samples without eating. Welcome to the magic of this bourbon and food pairings tour. Instead of taking you to distilleries, you hop off the tourist track to eat and drink at Louisville’s most acclaimed restaurants, coolest speakeasies, and exclusive fine dining spots. Expect delicious pairings throughout.

Louisville’s East Market District, known as NuLu, is one of the trendiest spots in town. If you want to learn about this up-and-coming neighborhood while also eating your heart out, look no further. You get to learn hands-on about history while sampling eight dishes from six restaurants, including that famous Hot Brown sandwich.

I know—I already recommended a ghost-centric history tour of Old Louisville. But let’s not forget that ghost stories are usually based on legend. This tour also builds on real-life tales of true crime from the mob, bootleggers, and criminals. And that’s a big deal in a city like Louisville, which played a huge role during the Prohibition Era.

If you want to delve deep into the history of the Kentucky Derby, head to the museum. If not, get a more personalized and hands-on view with this tour. You get access to Churchill Downs and a private tour, along with the choice to add on a visit to either the Maker’s Mark or Buffalo Trace distilleries. That’s a pretty great setup for someone with limited time in Louisville.

No desire to drink bourbon? Maybe a candle-making course will interest you instead. I personally love to take unique workshops like this when I travel, so if you’re intrigued by the process of candle-making and want to flex your creative muscles, sign up. You get to choose from different scents, sizes, colors, and beyond as you create a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

I don’t care how much you know about modern art, fine art, or any other type of art—you will always be happy you booked a museum tour with an expert guide. In this case, you get a floor-by-floor tour of Louisville’s coolest new art museum, along with a discount at its bar.

It’s death at the Derby at this themed dinner experience. You’ll eat, drink, and act your way through a murder mystery premise, either trying to fly under the radar or crack the case before fellow guests. It’s also Derby-themed through and through, meaning guests are encouraged to bust out their flashiest Kentucky Derby attire.