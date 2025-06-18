When I first visited San Francisco, I was staying with fellow twenty-something friends. I’ll never forget heading into the apartment where I’d be staying and seeing the little cubby under the staircase where my friend stayed. With her boyfriend.

I remember being stunned by the setup and how much they paid monthly for the ‘room’. Though I knew places like New York City were expensive enough that the average person used their oven as storage space, I hadn’t realized how pricey San Francisco was.

Ten years later, the city hasn’t gotten any cheaper.

Despite the steadily rising prices, San Francisco remains top of mind for many tourists—and for good reason.

Whether you want an unforgettable Chinatown adventure, to delve into the city’s highly unique history, venture into nearby areas like Marin County and Oakland, or take a closer look at its modern sensibilities, there’s enough to keep you busy for weeks.

And if you want to get the most out of your stay, I vote you seek out savings when it comes to lodging. Though it takes a bit of time, you can find safe, comfortable, and affordable hotels in San Francisco.

Start with these ten great picks.

10 affordable hotels in San Francisco

Who says you can’t stay on Mission Street without breaking the bank? This hotel includes 30 rooms set inside a 1906-built historic building. Though you’ll be sharing bathrooms and a kitchen, you do have a charming patio to relax in. Plus, the rooms are modern and tastefully appointed.

Modern, simple, and comfortable, Hotel Garrett puts you in a central location that lets you walk to some of SF’s tastiest restaurants and coolest shops. There’s even a heated pool where you can unwind and rest those legs after a long day.

Located right in the Union Square area of the city, Kasa La Monarca is right in the center of the action. Despite the great location, you won’t be overpaying. (Though you might need to wear the complimentary earplugs at night!)

A treat for the eyes both inside and out, Nob Hill Hotel offers you a classy stay inside a renovated 1906 building—that retains certain features, like the marble floors. You’ll also notice Victorian antiques throughout, which gives this hotel an added dash of style.

If San Francisco’s SoMa district is high on your bucket list, head to Hotel Fiona. You’ve got all the area’s best museums and sites in short walking distance. Plus, the hotel gives you access to its sister property’s gorgeous outdoor pool (across the street).

Looking for a great hotel chain? Riu is one of the best hotel chains from Spain that runs hotels around the world. Its SF location is highly affordable while offering a slightly elevated stay. You’ve got great on-site dining, along with a lovely outdoor pool. The real perk is its location in Fisherman’s Wharf.

This under-the-radar boutique hotel puts you right in the middle of Union Square, one of SF’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Though small, this spot offers a clean and chic escape. From the entrance, you have some of the city’s best restaurants and shops at your fingertips.

This classic inn stay gives you access to quiet rooms and a shared kitchen. The Hayes area is also great for solo travelers, as it has plenty to offer in the way of nightlife and entertainment. It’s also a short walk to public transportation that will take you into the heart of SF.

This hotel is set in a 1906 Victorian-style building and is run by an Italian-American family, which has kept certain European sensibilities throughout. Except gorgeous antiques, shared bathrooms (that are well-kept), and a little bit of noise at night. In exchange, you get an unbeatable location in North Beach and a comfortable stay.

The rooms are small, many reviews mention that the radiators are noisy, and some of the rooms include shared bathrooms. That being said, if you want to save on a hotel in San Francisco while staying right across the street from the Union Square neighborhood, none of those facts should dissuade you. I’d also like to add that most radiators make noise; if you’ve spent any time in an older city like NYC or Boston, you’re probably familiar with the arrangement.

