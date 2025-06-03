14 New Travel Destinations That Took Off in 2024 & How to Visit

There’s always a new travel destination on the horizon—one that promises better experiences, cooler views, and fewer crowds.

And they tend to guide our next travel decision. After all, it’s easy to be wooed by an exciting Instagram reel or a colorful TikTok video. Sooner than we know it, we’re bookmarking restaurants and museums in a place we never thought we’d visit.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration, let the crowd favorites guide your travel shopping.

I’ve rounded up some of the most popular trending destinations from 2024 and 2025. My picks are based on reports from companies like American Express and search data from Google.

Ready for your world tour?

14 locations that took the world by storm in 2024

New travel destinations trending in North America

Quebec City, Canada

Canada. Quebec. Quebec City. Hotel Chateau Frontenac. (Getty)

Move over Montreal—Quebec has another European-esque gem that visitors can’t get enough of. Historical charm is dialed to the max in Quebec City thanks to its cobbled streets and centuries-old structures, without taking away modern amenities like great public transportation. Plus, locals are known for being very helpful and friendly.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

Old Quebec , a UNESCO World Heritage Site with over 400 years of settler history

, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with over 400 years of settler history Changing of the guard at the Quebec Citadel , which is an active military site in a history fort

, which is an active military site in a history fort Montmorency Falls, a waterfall that’s higher than Niagara Falls and only a short drive from Quebec City’s downtown

Places to stay in Quebec City:

Curacao

Two wooden fishing boats on the crystal clear turquoise waters at Lagoon on Curacao. (Getty)

Billed as Google’s most-searched summer 2025 travel destination, Curacao is one of the most accessible Caribbean islands. It’s part of the Netherlands ABC territories, which also include Aruba and Bonaire. Expect top-notch tropical beaches, mindful resorts with well-thought-out amenities, and tons of water activities.

When you’re visiting the island, don’t miss:

Christoffel National Park , where you can climb to the peak of Mount Christoffel or take it easy with something like horseback riding

, where you can climb to the peak of Mount Christoffel or take it easy with something like horseback riding Check out Kura Hulanda Museum, which celebrates the island’s African heritage

which celebrates the island’s African heritage Soak up the colorful Dutch colonial homes in Handelskade

Swim to the hidden sea cave off the shores, known as the Blue Room Cave

Places to stay on Curacao:

New travel destinations trending in Latin & South America

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico – February 1, 2016: Two woman wearing traditional Mexican clothes sell souvenirs to the passersby in the town center. (Getty)

Americans have been flocking to San Miguel de Allende in Mexico thanks to its colonial architecture and fantastic historic sites. Like Quebec City, it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and has structures that date back to the 1500s. Most importantly, however, San Miguel de Allende is a hotspot for artists from around North and South America, giving it a distinct feel.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

The converted art center of Fabrica La Aurora where you can shop at galleries, studios, and boutiques

where you can shop at galleries, studios, and boutiques Soak up the lush atmosphere in El Charco del Ingenio , a park just outside the city center

, a park just outside the city center Explore the Oratoria de San Felipe Neri, sometimes called Mexico’s Sistine Chapel

Places to stay in San Miguel de Allende:

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil – February 09, 2022: An aerial shot of the Sao Paolo city, Brazil (Getty)

As one of the world’s most densely populated cities, Sao Paulo offers an endless list of adventures, museums, excursions, and beyond. I’d recommend scheduling a visit based on one of the city’s massive festivals, from Carnaval to Pride. And don’t miss out on its world-famous, jungle-esque park that spans close to 400 acres: Ibirapuera.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

Get lost in Ibrapuera Park , one of the largest urban parks in the world

, one of the largest urban parks in the world Admire the street art in Batman Alley, aka Beco do Batman

Dive into history at the Catacombs of Sao Paulo Cathedral

Places to stay in Sao Paulo:

New destinations trending in Europe

Lucca, Italy

View from the top of Torre (tower) Guinigi (Getty)

In a bid to escape the swarming crowds that seem to keep growing in Rome, Venice, and Florence, many travelers are heading to smaller towns like Lucca. Located in Tuscany, Lucca offers a medieval village stay surrounded sprawling, stately hills. Its cozier and more authentic than other parts of Italy, in other words, and locals are bit more welcoming to outsiders.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

Take an official tour of the City Walls , where you can even go underground to see the old soldier barracks

, where you can even go underground to see the old soldier barracks Feel royal in a historic palace at the Palazzo Pfanner

Come face-to-face with the ghost of Lucida, who haunts Lucca’s Clock Tower

Places to stay in Lucca:

Valencia, Spain

High Angle View over Skyline of Valencia Spain on Spring Day. (Getty)

As one of my favorite detour cities, I’m not surprised Valencia has become one of Europe’s trending travel destinations. It’s got great eats (it’s the birthplace of paella), gorgeous beaches (that aren’t nearly as crowded as in Barcelona), and unique museums like the City of Arts and Sciences museums. Plus, you’ll save compared to other Spanish cities.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

The City of Arts and Sciences , which offers multiple museums on a sci-fi-esque grounds with grand, modern buildings

, which offers multiple museums on a sci-fi-esque grounds with grand, modern buildings Explore La Lonja de la Seda , a historic silk exchange that’s not a UNESCO World Heritage Site

, a historic silk exchange that’s not a UNESCO World Heritage Site Get lost in the medieval streets of Barrio del Carmen

Places to stay in Valencia:

Sardinia, Italy

Cala Spinosa, cave on the sea bay in Gallura, Sardinia, Italy (Getty)

This stunning island has been a hub for Italian socialites and celebrities for decades… which should tell you enough about what to expect. With rugged and unspoiled coastlines, lazy villages with world-class restaurants, and plenty of cabanas up for rent, it’s one of the Mediterranean’s best-kept secrets. Start in big cities like Cagliari and Olbia before venturing further out.

When you’re visiting the island, don’t miss:

La Maddalena Archipelago National Park, home to crystal-clear waters that are entirely unmatched

home to crystal-clear waters that are entirely unmatched Delve into history by exploring Sardinia’s ancient Nuragic culture at Su Nuraxi di Barumini, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

a UNESCO World Heritage Site Explore Castelsardo, a picturesque village where you can shop and learn about traditional Sardinian crafts

Places to stay in Sardinia:

New travel destinations trending in Africa

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Traditional boat in Paje, Zanzibar, Tanzania (Getty)

This gorgeous island looks like something out of an exotic fairytale. From its architecture to its history to its the unspoiled beaches and their marine life, Zanzibar has everything you could want from a sunshine-y vacation… and then some. In short, this location is likely to be high on the bucket list of your favorite travel creators.

When you’re on the island, don’t miss:

Stone Town, an ancient town and UNESCO World Heritage Site where the spice trade was once focused

an ancient town and UNESCO World Heritage Site where the spice trade was once focused Say hello to the giant Aldabra tortoises on Prison Island

Take a Dhow Cruise to soak up the sunset and get a better view of the island (but beware unethical practices—some boats chase down marine life)

Places to stay on Zanzibar:

Cape Winelands in South Africa

Franschhoek (Getty)

Whether or not you enjoy wine, you’re in for a surprising and heavenly stay in the Cape Winelands region. Places like Franschhoek and Stellenbosch delight visitors with sprawling vineyards that abut dramatic, vertical mountains. But the main star are the vineyards and chateaus that dot the landscape, which are evolving with a new generation of Black-owned properties.

When you’re in the area, don’t miss:

Let the Franschhoek Wine Tram take you around to the region’s best tasting rooms

take you around to the region’s best tasting rooms Relax at the Bablyonstoren Garden, a quaint garden located inside a large winery

Places to stay in Franschhoek:

New travel destinations trending in Asia

Gili Islands, Indonesia

Gili Meno beach and island off Lombok on a sunny day in Indonesia (Getty)

If you’re turned off by a trip to Bali now that it’s gone ‘viral’, so to speak, head to the Gili Islands. The Gili Islands (which include three different land masses) offer the same stunning beaches and natural wonders as Bali, except you won’t be battling throngs of tourists to enjoy them. Though more expensive than Bali, the Gili Islands offer the same laidback resorts, with pools, restaurants, and beachside views.

When you’re visiting the Gili Islands, don’t miss:

Get up close and personal with marine life at Turtle Heaven and Shark Point on Gili Trawangan

on Gili Trawangan Catch sunset on Gili Trawangan at Cheeky Monkey Beach Club

Explore the underwater sculpture museum at the Gili Meno Underwater Sculpture Park

Places to stay on the Gili Islands:

Seoul, South Korea

Photo taken in Seoul, South Korea (Getty)

Seoul stands out as a trending travel destination thanks to its blend of modern and ancient. Seoul is a techy city with a strong economy, but it also maintains its historic traditions and heritage. That’s a pretty rare balance to find. Toss in Buddhist temples and great spas, and it’s not hard to see why Seoul is top-of-mind for travelers this year.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

Study up on K-Pop icons at K-Pop Square in COEX Mall

Soak up the culture at one of Seoul’s five grand palaces, Deoksugung Palace

Shop at Hongdae Free Market for the very best souvenirs in Seoul

Places to stay in Seoul:

Sri Lanka

(Getty)

This island nation has its natural beauty, distinct culture, and delicious eats to thank for its rise amongst tourists. Uniquely, it’s also one of the best places to go on a safari outside of Africa—a responsible safari, of course. Sri Lanka also has colonial architecture left over from the UK, along with other homegrown structures like the Sigiriya Rock Fortress.

When you’re visiting Sri Lanka, don’t miss:

Get to know local and historic architecture at Sigiriya Rock Fortress

See the elephants (responsibly) at Udawalawe National Park

Hike part (or all) of the Pekoe Trail, which stretches over 300km and passes through the country’s central highlands

Places to stay in Colombo, the capital city:

The big new travel destination in Australia

Brisbane, Australia

Unique buildings and landscapes of Brisbane City. These are unbranded commercial buildings in the Brisbane CBD looking across the Brisbane River from Southbank (Getty)

North of Melbourne and Sydney on Australia’s eastern coast is Brisbane, the capital of Queensland. Once a quiet city home to families and surfer types in the 1990s, Brisbane has since exploded into modern metropolis where culture reigns. From unforgettable museums to vibrant nightlife to famous foodie festivals like Night Feast, Brisbane just keeps getting cooler.

When you’re in town, don’t miss:

Get a bird’s eye view from the Wheel of Brisbane

Take a Brisbane River Cruise to get out on the water and explore the city from a new angle

to get out on the water and explore the city from a new angle Eat to your hearts content and dance all night at the Howard Smith Wharves, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants and bars

Places to stay in Brisbane: