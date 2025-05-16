Urban Green Travel: 10 US Cities with the Most Park Space

Who says urban travel can’t include plenty of greenery?

Off the top of my head, I can name two destinations in the dead center of a city that are worth a visit. The first is the Highline in New York City. This West Village park is located atop defunct train tracks, letting you lounge amid greenery a few floors above the madness of those NYC streets.

The second is Vertical Forest, a residential skyscraper in the heart of Milan. The building’s exterior is laden with potted plants and trees, which come to life each spring. They’re a master class in eco-centric design.

Though the latter isn’t a park that you can visit, both projects highlight the fact that traveling to a city doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll skip out on nature.

That’s doubly true in the United States, where many cities were developed during or after the car boom. With longer streets and plenty of space for expansion, city planners had added flexibility to transform fields and forests into walkable green spaces. (Or cemeteries… looking at you, Green-Wood.)

But which cities come out ahead in terms of green space?

ParkScore has the answer for you.

Every year, ParkScore takes data from the Trust for Public Land to rank which cities have the most acres of free park space, how easy it is to access, what types of amenities are available, how spread out the parks are across the city, and investment based on public vs non-profit spending.

In short, ParkScore isn’t just ranking cities based on their total park acreage; they’re also taking a qualitative look at whether locals can actually take advantage of those spaces. Here’s the top ten in order of highest score.

Cities with the most park space

Washington, DC

A whopping 99% of DC locals live within walking distance of a public park. Every year, citizens spend around $345 on maintaining these parks, along with recreational activities. Just keep in mind that some of Washington’s larger landmarks are getting clumped in here, such as the National Mall. Explore the parks.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

As with Washington, DC, 99% of locals in Minneapolis are within ten minutes of a park on foot. The city is laced with biking and walking paths, and its parks are home to play areas and athletic courts.

There are just two points worth mentioning. First, Minneapolis comes in a bit low in equity, meaning its parks are focused around specific neighborhoods. Second, intense winters mean you won’t be enjoying these parks year-round. Explore the parks.

St. Paul, Minnesota

Though residents only have a short walk to local parks, they won’t have quite as many acres to explore. That being said, there’s a trade-off: because St. Paul’s parks are slightly smaller, they have more amenities than in many other cities.

Unfortunately, winters are on par with Minneapolis, meaning you won’t be able to use (most) parks for half the year. Explore the parks.

Irvine, California

When it comes to access and acreage, Irvine, California, sneakily rises above the competition in terms of total park space. Locals spend a massive $643 a year on local parks and land trusts, many of which have basic amenities. Equity is also rated slightly lower, meaning certain neighborhoods in Irvine have more parks than others. Explore the parks.

Arlington, Virginia

Arlington, Virginia, is the most unique case on this list. The city has one of the lowest acreage scores in the ParkScore study, but one of the highest in terms of amenities. Though its parks are smaller, they include more resources for residents, from public restrooms to playgrounds to trail markers. Explore the parks.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle has one of the oldest and most active Parks and Recreation departments of any US city, meaning it’s been protecting its green spaces longer. Though it doesn’t top the list in terms of acreage or amenities, its parks are evenly spread for a high equity score and are regularly funded by public dollars with high investment numbers. Explore the parks.

San Francisco, California

Similar to Seattle, San Francisco’s Parks and Recreation department has been adamant about preserving green spaces throughout the city. In fact, it’s home to some of the US’s most famous parks, from Golden Gate Park to Hippie Hill. Explore the parks.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Less than 90% of locals live within a ten-minute walk of a park, leaving Cincinnati with one of the lowest access scores on the list. The same is true for its total acreage. However, its parks are well-loved by residents and are kept up by the Parks and Rec department, offering top-notch amenities. Explore the parks.

Portland, Oregon

In terms of access, acreage, and amenities, locals in Portland have a lot to love about their local parks. Unfortunately, it has a very low equity score, meaning some parts of the city are more or less cut off from its amazing park systems and land trusts. Explore the parks.

Chicago, Illinois

Similar to New York City, Chicago city planners have done an excellent job of offering a green escape in the heart of its downtown area. In fact, its access and equity scores are incredibly high, meaning locals anywhere can find a park to relax in. Unfortunately, they’re likely to be small parks, and Chicago has the smallest number of acres dedicated to parks. Explore the parks.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Despite its urban sprawl, you won’t find many large parks in St. Petersburg, Florida. That being said, you’ll find them spread out throughout the area, meaning one is always in reach. With high investment from local entities, parks are also well-maintained and have plenty of amenities. Explore the parks.