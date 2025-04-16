Want a Whimsical, Small-Town Escape? Go to Baraboo, Wisconsin

Wisconsin is known for cold winters and colder beers.

It’s home to hardcore NFL fans (known lovingly as Cheeseheads), delicious dairy products, and major breweries from Pabst to Miller.

Wisconsin is also home to some of the Midwest’s most sneakily gorgeous landscapes, from the Wisconsin Dells and Door Country.

Quaint escapes dot the state’s quietest byways—and Baraboo might be one of the most charming small towns in reach of a big city (Madison).

Though it’s mostly known for its affiliation with the Ringling Brothers, aka the Greatest Show on Earth, the circus acts are far from the only reason to show up and stay a few days.

Ready to uncover another hidden gem in Wisconsin? Go to Baraboo, less than 50 miles from Madison. Here’s what to do when you get there.

5 things to do in Baraboo

Enjoy Devil’s Lake State Park

Afternoon sunshine reflected on Devil’s Lake including blue sky, green trees and autumn foliage (Getty)

Only a short drive from Baraboo is Devil’s Lake State Park. The sweeping views take you straight into nature (with a few amenities available, like public restrooms).

Park your car, then head out on one of the clearly marked hiking trails. The most popular choice is a loop hike that takes you around the lake. Just wear comfortable hiking shoes—some inclines can be a little rocky, especially as you head up the bluffs.

Some visitors recommend arriving early to grab parking, but I’m guessing that depends on when you’re visiting and during what season. Devil’s Lake State Park is most popular during the warm months and on the weekends.

Don’t forget about Parfrey’s Glen, either

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Glens are narrow valleys—similar to gorges, but smaller and less extreme. Parfrey’s Glen is a gorgeous hike that takes you through a waterway.

You traverse water and rocks as you weave below the forest in a canyon-like geological formation. The hike only takes around an hour, but make sure to wear shoes you don’t mind getting wet.

If you’re into more difficult hikes, you might find Parfrey’s Glen a bit underwhelming. However, if you enjoy unique and casual hikes that take you off traditional dirt trails, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the experience.

Learn about local circus royalty in Baraboo

Circus World Museum (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

If you’ve heard of Baraboo before, it’s likely in relation to the town’s Ringling Brothers legacy. Baraboo was once the headquarters of the Ringling Brothers Circus. The town has worked hard to preserve and showcase its circus-related history, including the Al. Ringling Theatre and his former home.

You can also explore the Circus World Museum, which is easily one of the state’s coolest specialty museums. There, you’ll learn about Baraboo’s role as the winter home of the world-famous Ringling Brothers.

Soak up all the charm on Main Street

WilloWood Inn (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Because Baraboo has worked for decades to preserve its Ringling Brothers history, its main street is a well-developed who’s-who of homely mom-and-pop shops.

Even its hotel game is effortlessly charming, with spots like the WilloWood Inn ready to welcome you with open arms before you head down to the Little Village Café or the Log Cabin Family Restaurant for a bite to eat.

You can spend close to three hours milling around Baraboo’s quaint downtown shops, enjoying wine and paint classes, shopping for antiques, and more. When you’ve had enough city-slicking, head back out of town for a visit to Ski Hi Fruit Farm where you can pick apples or nosh into baked apple pie.

How to booze your way around Baraboo

Barrels in the distillery at Driftless Glen (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

You’ve got two great options when it comes to boozing in Baraboo: Baraboo Bluff Winery for fans of tastings and picnics and Driftless Glen to sample house-distilled whiskey.

The winery offers great views overlooking the area. You can bring your own food for a picnic, and then enjoy the wine tasting, which is highly affordable. On the other hand, Driftless Glen is a popular American restaurant where you can sample an elevated cocktail menu that features home-distilled spirits.