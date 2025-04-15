Sun Valley in Summer: Best Things to Do Without the Snow

Sun Valley, Idaho is one of the US’s premier winter sports destinations.

Videos by TravelAwaits

And it’s one of quiet luxury. While you might associate places like Aspen, Colorado, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming as the most upscale skiing and snowboarding destinations in the US, let’s not forget the most important tenet of true opulence: you won’t actually hear about it.

That ethos reminds me of Sun Valley—a place that celebrities have been slipping away to for close to a century but that hasn’t ended up on the list of top-notch wintering spots.

In fact, I only know about it because I went to university with someone from Sun Valley.

Home to less than 2,000 residents, Sun Valley is a world-class resort town that comes alive when its alpine ski areas fill up each winter. (It’s adjacent to Ketchum, in case you’ve heard the name before.)

When the trails on Dollar Mountain and Bald Mountain (aka Baldy) calm down for spring, the city empties out. And that might just be the perfect time to visit, in my estimation. (I don’t ski, and it’s too late to convince me to learn.)

Not only will you get slashed prices on those fancy hotels and likely have plenty of space to yourself, but you’ll have one of the most unspoiled landscapes to explore.

As someone who just spent the weekend loafing around Font Romeu, one of the most popular ski spots in southern France, after its ski season ended, I can promise you: ghost towns are my new thing.

Don’t sleep on Sun Valley in the summer. Here’s what to do.

What to do in Sun Valley in summer

Get around with Mountain Rides

The vast majority of visitors drive into Sun Valley, meaning you’ll have a car at your disposal. But this remote town has one of the most surprising public transport systems I’ve seen in the US: Mountain Rides.

Mountain Rides is a state-run transportation project that includes a small fleet of emission-free buses that zip between Sun Valley and neighboring towns.

They’re available to ferry you around town and into nature—and have bike racks situated so that you can actually take the bus to hit the trails. Best of all, they offer a fixed route that’s totally free.

Hit the trails however you like

When the snow on Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain melts, miles and miles of hiking trails are revealed. In Sun Valley, you don’t just have the option of hiking those trails.

You can mountain bike down them, ride horses across them, and much more. There are also plenty of paved tracks for skateboarding and/or rollerblading adventures.

The most popular trails in White Cloud Trails, Wood River Trail, the massive Bald Mountain Trail, Proctor Mountain Trail, and many more. Learn more from Visit Sun Valley and AllTrails.

But be warned: this is wild territory where bears, pumas, and wolves wander. Always ask for advice on when and how to explore nature around Sun Valley.

Spy on the stars

Sun Valley is located in the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. That means that you’ll be able to spy on the stars like a professional gazer in Sun Valley in summer.

You can set up shop at Atkinson’s Park, Penny Hill, Sun Valley Pavilion, and Sun Valley Lake for the best views. For added wonder, book your stay over a new moon to avoid light pollution from the moon.

Go to the symphony—yes, the local symphony

As a popular choice for luxurious winter adventures, Sun Valley is no stranger to hosting upscale soirees. Since 1937, the Sun Valley Opera House has delighted guests with professional performances.

You can catch symphonic performances during select times over the summer—so look ahead before you book your trip.

Additionally, the Sun Valley Opera House runs screenings of “Sun Valley Serenade”, a famous film from 1941 that’s set in the area, every day at 5 pm—free of charge.

Visit Hemingway’s Grave

I’ve written about Ernest Hemingway when covering places in Florida and Barcelona—so I was a bit surprised to learn that Hemingway died and was buried in Ketchum, next to Sun Valley.

You can visit the home where he spent the final months of his life, along with his grave. There’s also a memorial to him on Trail Creek in Sun Valley.