Best Fried Chicken in New Orleans: 7 Great Picks

My ears perk up every time I hear the words fried chicken.

Videos by TravelAwaits

As an American who lives abroad, fried chicken immediately fills me with a warm, nostalgic feeling (and a sudden appetite).

And it’s never far out of reach. KFC is a global chain, along with Popeyes. Even a few brunch spots that have popped up in Barcelona have fried chicken and waffles on their menus.

Back at home, fried chicken is most often associated with the South—and especially the state of Louisiana. From local credit unions weighing in on the best fried chicken in the state to official selections in nationwide rankings, this dish is a matter of pride and heritage in Louisiana.

Usually, travelers who head to New Orleans are focused on sampling the best Creole and Cajun food, from jambalaya to red beans and rice, and even regional favorites like alligator.

But let’s not forget that, for how iconic NOLA is, it’s still part of a larger, state-wide identity.

You can find mouthwatering, beloved fried chicken eateries throughout New Orleans. Though I highly recommend you also sample the best eats (and drinks) in Crescent City, don’t forget about fried chicken.

Here’s where to eat the best fried chicken in the Big Easy.

Best fried chicken in New Orleans

McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’

This local fixture has been a favorite for eating in, taking away, and catering for years. The secret is a perfect, crispy fry on the chicken—which is always made fresh to order and served up on a piece of white toast.

Here’s what Kodaq G. on Yelp says, “Even after more years than I can count (before Katrina) I continue to eat and rate their fried chicken the BEST in NEW ORLEANS.” (April 28, 2024)

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

Want to take a bite out of a NOLA legend? Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a Tremé staple that first opened in 1957. The restaurant is run by the founder’s granddaughter—and this family business only keeps getting tastier.

If you recognize the name, it might be because Travel Channel and Food Network have both dubbed Willie Mae’s as home to ‘America’s Best Fried Chicken’.

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, located near Willie Mae’s, is often a visitor’s introduction to the Tremé neighborhood. Opened in 1941, the atmosphere is just as homely as when it opened, with walls filled with personal photos from staff and owners.

But the real star is the fried chicken (and the red beans and rice). Just make sure to reserve a seat—Dooky Chase’s Restaurant is NOLA royalty.

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

That catchy name isn’t just a marketing trick—Picnic Provisions & Whiskey delivers a funky menu full of delights. When it comes to fried chicken, go for the ‘Crazy Crispy Chicken & Champagne’ dish.

Instead of waffles, your perfectly golden and crispy fried chicken comes with a glass of champagne. Very French. Very demure.

Key’s Fuel Mart

Fuel like a true New Orleanians at Key’s Fuel Mart. This late-night hotspot serves up some of the crispiest fried chicken in the state and is a regular stopover for locals. Yes, you can also fill up your gas tank when you stop in for some chicken.

Brothers

Key’s Fuel Mart isn’t the only gas station in NOLA that offers delectable fried chicken. Meet Brothers. Perfectly golden and crispy, affordable, and the choice between light and dark meat, this late-night spot is ideal for picking up a bite to eat before heading home after the bar. Or hitting first thing in the morning to stave off that sazerac hangover.

McKenzie’s Chicken-in-a-Box

Dubbed the best fried chicken in New Orleans, McKenzie’s Chicken-in-a-box is a casual eatery that specializes in wings. You can pick up other southern staples, too, from sweet potato fries to boudin balls. Just know that this spot is perfect for picking up—not dining in.