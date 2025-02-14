3 Lake Como Alternatives You Can Reach from Milan

Last September, I met part of my family in Milan.

One of our goals was to head north into Switzerland to explore the town where my dad’s family immigrated from. After a short train ride from the center of Milan, we reached the banks of Lake Maggiore at the foot of the Swiss Alps in a town called Locarno.

It was heaven on earth, to put it lightly.

And this little town isn’t the only jaw-dropping village worth exploring in the area. On the train ride up, we passed the hotspot of Como (where about half the train cleared out) before cruising north into more remote and stunning territory.

As the famous abode of George Clooney becomes a more popular destination for day-trippers from Milan and similar hotspots in Northern Italy, I’d like to offer you three Lake Como alternatives: Locarno, Paradiso, and Riva San Vitale.

All three locales are located in the Italian-speaking area of southeastern Switzerland, where dramatic Alpine views meld with Italian and Swiss sensibilities.

Not only will they let you skip out on the crowds of Como without skimping on those gorgeous lakeside views, but they’ll also take you into Switzerland’s canton of Ticino—which is one of the most beautiful places on the planet, in my humble opinion.

3 Lake Como alternatives in Switzerland

Riva San Vitale

Riva San Vitale in Ticino, Switzerland (Getty)

Located on the shores of Lake Lugano, this quaint village sits in the shadow of two large mountains, providing some of the most dramatic views in Ticino.

When you’re done soaking up the vistas from lakeside cafes, you can wander through the village. It’s home to Switzerland’s oldest preserved brick building, which served as a baptistery dedicated to Saint John for centuries. In fact, the octagonal foundation might even date back to the Roman era.

You can also explore medieval architecture like the Santa Croce church and more modern feats like the 1973 home known as Casa Bianchi.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Riva San Vitale.

Paradiso

Paradiso at sunset (Getty)

Just in case you haven’t put it together, Paradiso translates to paradise in Italian. This outpost is located on the edge of Lugano, one of the largest cities in the area; you might see it listed as Paradiso-Lugano.

That means you’ve got all the quiet wonder of Paradiso’s lakeside streets along with all the fun from nearby Lugano, including a long list of cultural events, from film festivals to climate talks. In terms of Lake Como alternatives, this is the largest.

Aside from more city-centric activities, it’s also a great jumping-off point for all types of Ticino adventures. That includes camping trips, boat rides, and even outdoor escape games. Just lookout for those price tags. While it’s more affordable than Como, it’s still Switzerland.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Paradiso.

Locarno

Madonna del Sasso monastery in Locarno (Getty)

With its mild climate, you can expect a slightly different experience on Lake Maggiore. The city’s vast central plaza offers plenty of ways to soak up the calming atmosphere and historical significance.

There are castles to explore, too, and a larger-than-life church and monastery known as Madonna del Sasso. You also have access to nearby Verzasca Valley, which is an idyllic place to hike in summer and stop for a picnic.

If nature if on your agenda, then head to Locarno. You’ll have plenty of options at your fingertips.

Here’s where to stay and what to do in Locarno.

How can you get to all three Lake Como alternatives?

You can reach all three destinations as a day trip from Milan by train. I’d recommend spending one night in the area just to get a stronger feel for the atmosphere—but if you’re short on time, you can get in and get out in a single day.

You can reach Riva San Vitale, Paradiso, and Locarno via bus or train. Flixbus operates routes all around the area, but I recommend getting the train via Trenitalia.

It’ll be pretty busy up until Como, then the cars will empty. Additionally, the train is a better option for anyone who struggles with motion sickness. Remember—you’re heading to the foothills of the Swiss Alps.

Most people in Riva San Vitale, Paradiso, and Locarno speak Italian. Many also speak German.