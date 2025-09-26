Mexico Banned Dolphin Shows—Can You Still Swim With Dolphins in Mexico?

In late July 2025, Mexican legislators passed a nationwide law that effectively bans dolphin performances and other dolphin-related activities across the country.

While efforts to ban dolphin shows, research, and non-conservation-related activities have been circulating for years, protests intensified following a dolphin death in the Riviera Maya.

In May 2025, Hotel Barceló’s dolphinarium was permanently closed after a performing dolphin named Mincho died due to poor animal welfare practices. The incident shed light on the exploitative nature of dolphin acrobatic shows and swim-with-the-dolphin programs, which have been popular in Mexico’s Caribbean region for decades.

Mexico’s move to ban all dolphin-related activities that are not related directly to conservation makes it the third Latin American country, after Chile and Costa Rica, to enact a similar ban.

What does it mean for tourists heading to Mexico—are you still able to swim with dolphins when you visit the country?

A closer look at the new ruling on dolphin performances in Mexico

Recent legislation prevents the use of dolphins as part of entertainment, therapy, and research. In short, any activity that involves dolphins living in captivity is now banned. Similarly, dolphins cannot be bred in captivity.

Dolphins that are currently held in dolphinariums and entertainment facilities must be cared for based on stringent animal welfare standards until their natural deaths. These animal welfare guidelines prohibit things like acrobatics shows, meaning working dolphins are now retired nationwide. They must be relocated to seaside sanctuaries within the next year and a half.

That accounts for between 300 and 350 captive dolphins across Mexico.

Can you still swim with dolphins?

As per the new legislation in Mexico, you can’t book a dolphin show or a swim-with-the-dolphins experience in Mexico. At least, not in theory.

Just because the law was passed, that doesn’t mean that it will be enforced. The good news is that the law passed unanimously and has garnered widespread support and visibility, meaning authorities are likely motivated to enforce the ruling. However, at the time of writing this article, dolphin shows and swim-with-the-dolphin experiences are still available in places like Cozumel.

It’s possible that companies need time to find seaside sanctuaries for their dolphins and then find a way to relocate them before shutting down operations. It’s also possible that companies will find a way to work around the new ruling.

So, technically, you can still swim with dolphins and attend shows in some parts of Mexico—but should you?

Some, including Elisabeth Ashe from the Mexico News Daily article linked above, have visited dolphin shows and felt strongly that the dolphins were being cared for. They had a positive experience and felt that the staff offered a high level of care and engagement with the dolphins.

Aside from positive experiences at dolphin shows, another argument supporting dolphin captivity centers is that they provide therapeutic services to adults and children with special needs. That type of therapy can be life-changing for some individuals, especially if they have the chance to come back for multiple interactions.

However, I’d like to point out that, while animal-assisted therapy seems like a clear win for everyone involved, there’s a big difference between domesticated animals that are trained to work with individuals with special needs and wild animals that are bred in captivity.

How to swim with dolphins in Mexico

You can still visit active dolphin performance centers in the Riviera Maya, as most haven’t closed shop. If you don’t see an issue with the establishment, then go for it.

Personally, I think the most ethical way to swim with dolphins in Mexico is in the wild. You can find tours that take you out to sea where dolphin pods are plentiful, from Puerto Vallarta to La Paz.

I still think there are some ethics questions around these types of experiences—as in, are you disturbing marine animals on their home turf while they’re already dealing with other challenges? And do guides for these types of experiences take on extra measures to ensure they don’t bother marine life?

Before you book any type of experience with dolphins in Mexico, I highly suggest digging into reviews, looking for the company’s environmental impact stance, and checking out any other eco-friendly initiatives they’re part of.