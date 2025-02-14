Travel Gold: Nab Your Southwest Companion Pass® This Winter

I’m not the biggest fan of travel rewards cards for one simple reason: to access true savings, you usually need to spend a lot of money.

I think it’s counter-intuitive to spend thousands to save a hundred dollars here are there. With a few savvy tricks and practices, you can usually save that money the Old Fashioned Way. And by the Old Fashioned Way, I mean personal budgeting skills and booking know-how.

That being said, I do have a travel rewards card—one that lets me avoid international transaction fees on larger out-of-country purchases.

And despite my general suspicion of spending thousands to save a few hundred dollars, some travel rewards offers are simply too good to pass up.

Enter the latest offer from Southwest. For a limited time, you can sign up for a Southwest Rapid Rewards® Consumer Credit Card from Chase with one huge benefit: earning that highly coveted Companion Pass®.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign about which travel rewards program to sign up with, consider this your green light.

Inside the Southwest Companion Pass® offer

In case you’ve missed out on what makes Southwest a top low-cost airline pick, it’s those peripheral benefits like free checked bags.

But the real star of the Southwest show is its Companion Pass® model. Anyone with a Companion Pass® can bring a guest with them on a flight for $5.60 for each trip, plus taxes.

That’s an insane offer—one that can take advantage of from now until March 31, 2025.

Southwest Airlines is currently running a limited-time offer that lets you apply for a Southwest Rapid Rewards® Consumer Credit Card from Chase that comes with a Companion Pass and 30,000 Rapid Rewards® bonus points.

To qualify, you must be accepted for the program and then spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening your account.

Just keep in mind that the Companion Pass® is only valid until February 28, 2026, meaning it’ll only last you a year.

What else comes with signing up?

Aside from the Companion Pass® and 30,000 Rapid Rewards® points, you also get a few more perks. These include:

2X and 3X points for every $1 spent on Southwest purchases, along with select ride shares, commuting spending, phone services, and more

Travel benefits like two early-bird check-ins for Plus and Premier Card holders

25% back on all Southwest Airlines in-flight purchases for Plus, Premier, and Priority Card holders

4 upgraded boardings per year for Priority Card holders (based on availability)

Who should sign up?

I highly recommend looking into signing up for this travel rewards program if you fly frequently around the US and have plans to travel with friends over the next year.

Southwest services dozens of major and regional hubs around the US, letting you explore both on and off the beaten path. If you travel with a partner, you can both fly around the country easily thanks to that Companion Pass.

That being said, Southwest doesn’t offer too many routes outside the US. Though also services Mexico, the Caribbean, and select Latin American countries, you won’t be able to maximize your savings for international trips or use your Companion Pass.