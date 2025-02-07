Tex-Mex in Tucson: Top 6 Restaurants

Tex-Mex cuisine is an American staple.

San Antonio is usually credited as the hometown of Tex-Mex thanks to the Chili Queens of the 880s. Savvy businesswomen sold chilis that were roasted over mesquite fires, introducing the flavors of Mexico to locals and, increasingly, out-of-towners who wanted a taste.

Since then, the city’s famous spin on Mexican fare has become one of the US’s most recognizable staples. (You might see it billed as Southwestern food in some places.)

Aside from San Antonio, cities like Austin, Houston, and Dallas. But let’s not forget about New Mexico and Arizona—or even Southern California. If you want quality Tex-Mex like fajitas and enchiladas, you can find great eats in all four states.

For now, let’s zero in on Tucson, Arizona’s iconic mountain town located 60 miles north of the Mexican Border.

Nestled in the Sonoran Desert, this city is known for its blend of American, Mexican, and Native American cultures—which can be tasted in its world-class Tex-Mex dishes.

If you want to eat well in Tucson, here’s where to go to taste the cultural legacy of the Chili Queens of San Antonio—amongst other culinary influences, of course.

First up—what is Tex-Mex, exactly?

At its simplest, Tex-Mex is a style of food that comes from Tejano people.

Tejanos are Texans with Mexican heritage, meaning this type of food blends elements from both cultures. You can probably already name a few famous Tex-Mex dishes, including flour tortilla quesadillas, fajitas, and cheese-centric dishes like chile con queso and nachos.

Tex-Mex differs from traditional dishes from Northern Mexico in that it uses a lot of cumin spice, yellow cheese (especially shredded) instead of fresh cheese, and flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas.

Usually, Mexican restaurants in the United States serve up at least a few Tex-Mex dishes. (That’s not always the case—so check the menu before you make a reservation!)

In Tucson, you can find dozens of top-notch Mexican restaurants, especially when it comes to Sonoran Mexican specialties. My list includes Mexican restaurants that offer Tex-Mex dishes alongside more traditional Mexican offers—the best of both worlds!

Top 6 Restaurants: Best Tex-Mex in Tucson

Want a few Guadalajaran specialties with your Tex-Mex? This Tucson pick has all the standard fare that you’d expect from a Tex-Mex-style restaurant.

There are gorgeous murals on the walls, along with live mariachi performances. But let’s not forget about its delicious menu, which includes Guadalajaran specialties like molcajete along with Tex-Mex favorites like tostadas and quesadillas.

Once again, you’ve got options at Tumerico. Along with traditional Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex favorites, you can find more imaginative takes—like potato tacos and the turmeric lemonade, for example.

On top of that, Tumerico specializes in vegan and vegetarian options. Think of it like an innovative new project that’s modernizing Tex-Mex… while also nailing all those well-known dishes.

This restaurant’s top-notch atmosphere has kept it high on locals’ best eats lists since it opened in 1948—even if it’s still a hidden gem by most standards. At Guillermo’s Double L, you can try out some of the most beloved Tex-Mex dishes in the Southwest, from gorditas to jalapeno cheese crisps.

Just don’t miss out on the carne asada—it’s famous.

Mi Nidito is a famous Tucson establishment, largely thanks to the fact that Bill Clinton ate a chicken chimichanga here back in the 90s. Since then, it’s been a staple in Tucson offering up Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes.

Just be warned that management recently changed—the dishes and ambiance might be a little different nowadays.

This is another staple that’s been around for years—one that recently reopened for business following a fire. Like the name suggests, its tables are covered in beautiful mosaics.

But the real magic is the menu, which includes favorites for fans of Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican fare. Apparently, its margaritas are also top-notch.

I’m rounding off this list with a suggestion on where to find a Tucson hotdog, aka a Sonoran Hotdog. (In fact, this is one of the restaurants that helped put the Sonoran Hotdog on the map!)

Hotdogs are wrapped in bacon, then set inside a soft Mexican bun and filled with fixins. That being said, you can find just about any Southwestern dish on the menu—come hungry!

