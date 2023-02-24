12 Beautiful Hikes Near Tucson Perfect For The Whole Family

The state of Arizona has more than its fair share of great hiking. One of the best-ranked cities in the country for hiking is Tucson, Arizona. That should be no surprise considering Tucson is surrounded by four different mountain ranges: the Santa Catalina Mountains, the Rincon Mountains, the Santa Rita Mountains, and the Tucson Mountains. Mt. Lemmon, the tallest peak, soars over 9,000 feet high.

There’s no telling what you might see on a Tucson hike. Saguaro, prickly pear, and cholla are just some of the hundreds of cacti varieties native to the area. You’re bound to see desert wildlife, especially if you go near dawn or dusk. Experts say that in summer, dawn or dusk is the best time to go hiking in southern Arizona. Otherwise, it’s simply too hot. Always hike with a friend, and bring at least double (or triple) the amount of water and food you think you’ll need, sunscreen, and a hat. Shade can be hard to find!

When I was invited to Tucson, we enjoyed a lot of beautiful hikes. Here are some that are perfect for the whole family. All opinions are my own.

King Canyon Trail sign in Saguaro National Park West Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

1. King Canyon Trail

Saguaro National Park West

Hike Distance: 1.8-2.4 Miles

One of three national parks in Arizona, Saguaro National Park is known for the Saguaro variety of cactus. If you’ve watched a Western movie or TV show, you’ve almost certainly seen a Saguaro. Found exclusively in the Sonoran Desert, the giant Saguaro is the nation’s largest cactus and is the universal symbol of the American West, and it’s hard to imagine anyone in the United States who is not familiar with the Saguaro. Although many may not know the exact name of the cactus or how to pronounce it (it’s sa-whar-o). Established as a national park in 1994, Saguaro is one of the newer national parks.

The park has an estimated 2 million saguaros so you’re practically guaranteed to see quite a few as you hike the trails. With over 165 miles of trails for hiking across more than 91,000 acres, you’ll have plenty of choices of trails. The King Canyon Wash trail up the sandy wash is super rocky. I didn’t take in much of the view because I was constantly looking down to watch where I was going. It would be very easy to twist an ankle on this rocky trail. The trail starts at a steep incline and there is no shade, so it’s challenging most of the way. But if you are looking for a workout, this is a good bet.

Pro Tip: Saguaro National comprises two distinct districts: Saguaro West In the Tucson Mountain District and Saguaro East in the Rincon Mountain District and the Tucson Mountain District. Both have their own visitor center.

2. Cactus Garden Trail

Saguaro National Park West

Total Distance: 0.5 Miles

The Cactus Garden Trail is an accessible 0.5-mile paved trail, located right outside the visitor center. The trail winds through beautiful desert foliage and includes exhibit signs about Sonoran Desert life. This wide and flat path has shade ramadas and benches for resting, making it perfect if you want a more relaxed hike on solid ground but still want to see beautiful desert surroundings.

3. Hugh Norris Trail

Saguaro National Park West

Total Distance: 9.8 Miles

This trail is 4.9 miles one way and starts with a series of stone steps. Hikers love the Hugh Norris Trail as it leads to the top of Wasson Peak, the 4,687-high point for the west side of the park, where the views are fabulous.

Signal Hill Trail petroglyths Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

4. Signal Hill Trail

Saguaro National Park West

Total Distance: 0.3 Miles

This hike is all about seeing the petroglyphs at the Signal Hill Petroglyph Site. The rocky hill, just 0.25 miles north of the Signal Hill picnic area, is the largest petroglyph site in the Tucson Mountain District of Saguaro National Park. The Signal Hill Petroglyph Site consists of over 200 prehistoric Native American petroglyphs, many of which can be viewed from the visitor trail that ascends the hill. These fascinating petroglyphs were created between about 550 to 1,550 years ago. This is a quick 30-minute hike. This fun hike up the hill to the petroglyphs contains steps and also take note of the signs to beware of rattlesnakes!

5. Freeman Homestead Trail

Saguaro National Park East

Total Distance: 1.1 Miles

On the Freeman Homestead Trail, hikers can wander down this path to the site of an old homestead. You’ll see the remains of the Freeman home and plenty of large saguaros. This is a good hike for kids as it’s short and they’ll enjoy seeing the homestead ruins.

6. Tanque Verde Ridge Trail

Saguaro National Park East

Total Distance: 2.5-6.9 Miles

Many think the east side of the park is better for hiking, there are more trails as the east side is much larger than the west. Another hike on the more remote east side of the park is the Tanque Verde Ridge Trail. This one is strenuous, but the views are worth it.

Canyon Loop Trail in Catalina State Park Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

7. Canyon Loop Trail

Catalina State Park

Total Distance: 2.3 Miles

Established in the 1970s, Catalina State Park is located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains and encompasses more than 5,500 acres. With 8 different park trails, you’ll find a wide variety of terrain, difficulty level, and trail length, so experienced hikers and beginners alike will find trails that appeal. Most of the trails are multi-use trails, so you will probably see horses and bicycles on the trails as we did.

The Canyon Loop Trail is the hike I liked the best. This 2.3-mile easy hike through the foothills begins and ends at the trailhead parking lot. The trail is pretty flat, but starting out, you will ascend a small hill. Halfway around the loop, there are about 90 stairs that we found easy to navigate. When we were there, water was flowing through the wash so our feet got wet several times, but the cold water felt good!

Pro Tip: Leashed dogs are allowed on all trails in Catalina State Park except Romero Ruins Trail.

8. Romero Ruins Interpretive Trail

Catalina State Park

Total Distance: 0.75 Mile

This short 0.75-mile loop trail crosses a wash before climbing about 80 steps to the hilltop. The Romero Ruins archaeological site includes some of the ruins from a Hohokam village dating back to about 500 A.D. You can learn about the Hohokam culture from trailside signs as you hike.

9. Romero Canyon Trails

Catalina State Park

Total Distance: 2.8 Miles To Romero Pools

If you’re into waterfalls, the Romero Pools hike is a must-do. This trail starts at the Romero Canyon Trailhead with an easy walk of about a mile. The last portion of the trail gets more difficult as the incline increases. However, at the end, you’ll see the gorgeous pools and have views of Mt. Lemmon.

Beautiful Tucson Mountain Park Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

10. Yetman Trail

Tucson Mountain Park

Total Distance: 2 Miles To The Bowen House Or 12 Miles Total

Tucson Mountain Park is over 20,000 acres and has approximately 62 miles of shared use trails. The park’s trails are open to hikers, equestrians, and mountain bikers. A favorite hike here is the Yetman Trail to the Bowen House. This 2.6-mile out-and-back trail is super popular and leads to the ruins of the Bowen Homestead. This stone home was built back in the 1930s and today you can see portions of the stone home that are still standing.

Hiking Sabino Canyon Photo credit: Visit Tucson

11. Seven Falls

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

Total Distance: 8 Miles

Many locals recommend Seven Falls as one of the best trails in the Tucson area. This hike is so unusual because you get to see waterfalls in the middle of the desert! Once you’re at Sabino Canyon Recreation Center, which is located at the base of the Catalina Mountains, you can choose to take the tram to the trailhead or walk.

12. Tumamoc Hill Trail

University Of Arizona Campus

Total Distance: 3 Miles

This hike at Tumamoc Hill is cool because it’s smack dab in downtown Tucson so you can hike right in town. Tumamoc Hill is not a true trail, but rather it’s an ecological site that’s part of the University of Arizona campus. This is a short hike with a huge incline so it’s a great cardio workout. You’ll be hiking on a paved path the entire way and you’ll probably see a lot of other people because this hike is very popular. Around sunset, it will be packed, but the sunset views are some of the best in the city.

Enjoy visiting Tucson and taking in the desert beauty. No matter which trail you choose, the Tucson area is gorgeous with plenty of awe-inspiring views.