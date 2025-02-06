3 Balkan Beaches for a Unique European Getaway

The Balkans are having a bit of a heyday.

This Balkans includes several countries in Europe’s southeastern region. You’re probably very familiar with the most well-known state: Greece.

The same is true for Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013 and has since quietly become one of Europe’s more luxurious but laidback coastal destinations.

What about other Balkan countries, though? I’m talking about Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, and Serbia.

They’re definitely on my radar, and not just as an alternative summer destination. In addition to rolling out some accessible digital nomad visas, these countries are also rolling out tourism infrastructure along the coastlines.

In case you’re new to the Balkans, the region is known for its rugged beauty, delicious food, welcoming culture (seriously—hospitality is very important in Balkan culture), and absolutely gorgeous coastlines.

(Except for Serbia, Kosovo, and North Macedonia—they don’t have any coastlines.)

As Mediterranean hotspots like Italy, Greece, and Croatia become more congested and pricey, Balkan beaches offer an escape from your usual escape. For now, let’s focus on the countries with coastlines.

I’m excluding Croatia for now; you’ve probably heard enough about its coastlines over the last decade.

3 Balkan beaches for summer travel

Albania

Yachts in the bay at Saranda on the Albanian Riviera (Getty)

Known for its affordable prices, low crime index, ancient history, and rugged, wild coastlines, it’s hard to go wrong in Albania. Fly into the capital city of Tirana, then take a bus or private transportation to the coast.

Check out these beaches:

Bay of Grama: This famous bay is accessible only by boat, sheltering you in a cove smack in the heart of the Albanian Riviera. Just make sure you schedule transportation to and from Grama Bay beforehand—you’ll need a life by boat.

This famous bay is accessible only by boat, sheltering you in a cove smack in the heart of the Albanian Riviera. Just make sure you schedule transportation to and from Grama Bay beforehand—you’ll need a life by boat. Saranda: Along with an unspoiled stretch of beach (plus a few more outside town), this coastal town also includes activities like castle tours, stone-cobbled streets, and wildlife tours.

Along with an unspoiled stretch of beach (plus a few more outside town), this coastal town also includes activities like castle tours, stone-cobbled streets, and wildlife tours. Drymades: Delve into the wonders of the Ionian Sea while you lounge on golden sand at Drymades, near the town of Dhemi. Beware that it’ll fill up during high season—but that might be a plus if you like vibrant nightlife and plenty of #vibes.

Montenegro

Jaz Beach (Getty)

Forget the Ionian Sea—Montenegro gives you the best of the Adriatic. You may have already heard of the Bay of Kotor, but keep in mind that this tiny country is also well-known for its inland wonders, including canyons, medieval towns, and a surprisingly rare set of indigenous plants.

If you head to Montenegro, explore these beaches:

Jaz Beach: Part of the Bay of Kotor, this cove offers a gorgeous, small-pebble beach with dramatic views. Prepare for crowds in the high season.

Part of the Bay of Kotor, this cove offers a gorgeous, small-pebble beach with dramatic views. Prepare for crowds in the high season. Becici Beach: Despite being close to the coastal town of Budva, Becici isn’t overcrowded. That’s partly thanks to its large size. Even with a promenade and a few resorts around, you’ll still feel awed by the crystal waters and towering mountains. Like Jaz Beach, this is a pebble beach.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Neum Beaches in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Getty)

If you look at Bosnia and Herzegovina on a map, you’ll notice that Croatia’s coastline landlocks much of this country—but there are a few seaside towns with Balkan beaches that you might want to explore. I’ve picked my favorite, below.

I also want to point out that you need to do some research before heading into Bosnia and Herzegovina; some mountainous and rural areas are still dealing with landmines from the war in the 1990s.

On the coast, focus on this area: