The 10 Dating Apps You Need for Mingling Abroad

Who doesn’t dream about falling in love while traveling abroad?

Cue the Hollywood reel of images—

A couple dines on a cobblestone street with a bottle of wine between them; two strangers meet on a beach after an umbrella goes windborne; a traveler at a crowded bar locks eyes with a potential love interest across the room.

I could go on and on. And while it might seem like the stuff of movies, travel really does bring people together—sometimes for a long time, too.

One of my best friends (from the Netherlands) met her partner (from Spain) while on a family vacation in Indonesia. Ten years later, the couple is still together.

The same is true for me. I met my partner while in Latin America. Fourteen years later, we’re still arguing about the same nonsense (lovingly, of course).

Here’s my point: travel forges a deep bond—one that can last a long time if properly tended. And while many people make friends and start dating the ‘old fashioned way’ while on vacation, that’s not always the case.

Familiar apps like Tinder and eHarmony bridge the gap for millions around the world—but some apps are actually built specifically for an international experience. They cater to broader age groups, offer more language features, and make it easier to break the ice and establish an intercultural connection.

Can’t tell Bumble from Badoo? Here’s your crash course in using dating apps abroad.

A lot more than Tinder

There’s a dating app for every lover out there. I’m suggesting options that are used in regions that Americans frequent most often, including the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe. But know that this is just a basic introduction.

On top of that, keep in mind that some dating apps are pay-to-play, meaning you might need to pay a subscription for a fully optimized experience. Now onto the good stuff.

Popular dating apps that you can use abroad

You’ve probably heard of the names before—but do you know what makes each of these apps a solid pick in international waters?

Tinder: Perfect for casual dating . It’s the OG casual dating app and it’s still one of the most-used in the world. You can find matches on Tinder in over 190 countries worldwide and download the app in over 50 languages. That’s not all—Tinder also offers one of the more unique international dating app capabilities through its premium Passport feature, which lets you drop a pin and start matching with local hotties before you’ve arrived.

. It’s the OG casual dating app and it’s still one of the most-used in the world. You can find matches on Tinder in over 190 countries worldwide and download the app in over 50 languages. That’s not all—Tinder also offers one of the more unique international dating app capabilities through its premium Passport feature, which lets you drop a pin and start matching with local hotties before you’ve arrived. OkCupid: Shop for lovers till you drop. The charm of OkCupid is its massive user base, similar to Tinder. With singles in around 180 countries ready to look for love, you can find a plethora of potential mates. But it’s not just a numbers game for OkCupid—this app uses refined algorithms to help you find a quality match, which prevents you from drowning in those options.

The charm of OkCupid is its massive user base, similar to Tinder. With singles in around 180 countries ready to look for love, you can find a plethora of potential mates. But it’s not just a numbers game for OkCupid—this app uses refined algorithms to help you find a quality match, which prevents you from drowning in those options. Bumble: A great pick for the (straight) ladies. Okay, this app is also for men—but only women have the ability to swipe and match with a man’s profile. (It’s geared toward heteros but anyone can use it.) That makes this perfect for travelers because you can really curate your options. Plus, the premium subscription lets you use Travel Mode. Like Tinder’s Passport, that lets you change your geographic data to start swiping anywhere in the world.

Okay, this app is also for men—but only women have the ability to swipe and match with a man’s profile. (It’s geared toward heteros but anyone can use it.) That makes this perfect for travelers because you can really curate your options. Plus, the premium subscription lets you use Travel Mode. Like Tinder’s Passport, that lets you change your geographic data to start swiping anywhere in the world. Hinge: Catered toward long-term lovers. This dynamic platform isn’t quite like others in that it’s geared toward establishing long-term relationships. You can do that by setting up a multifaceted profile that digs deeper into your likes, with polls, prompts, and more. The cherry on top is that Hinge lets you drop your pin to explore matches anywhere in the world without paying for a premium membership. (That being said, you’ll probably pay for the premium to get the most out of this app.)

This dynamic platform isn’t quite like others in that it’s geared toward establishing long-term relationships. You can do that by setting up a multifaceted profile that digs deeper into your likes, with polls, prompts, and more. The cherry on top is that Hinge lets you drop your pin to explore matches anywhere in the world without paying for a premium membership. (That being said, you’ll probably pay for the premium to get the most out of this app.) eHarmony: A solid pick for travelers anywhere. As a millennial, I usually think of Tinder as the OG dating app. In reality, that title belongs to eHarmony, which launched in 2000. It’s stayed at the forefront of online dating for a reason and is now operating in over 80 countries worldwide. It’s a top pick for singles in English-speaking countries, too, including the UK and Canada. Just know that eHarmony is best used for finding a long-term partner, similar to Hinge.

Best international dating apps

Because they were created and launched specifically for international lovers, these apps have a stronger focus on security, language versatility, and cross-cultural meetups.