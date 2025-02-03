3 Valentine’s date picks in Milwaukee

Who doesn’t think of romance when they think of Milwaukee?

This Wisconsin hub is known for its love of craft brews and indie breweries, smoked meats, and Harleys. Though not the traditional Valentine’s Day fare, it’s a winning combination by most metrics—especially if you’re from the Midwest.

And there’s no better time to add a romantic spin to these prime-time Milwaukee pastimes than on Valentine’s Day.

That’s right—Milwaukee is my 2025 pick for a pleasantly surprising and romantic Valentine’s Day escape.

Easy to reach from hubs like Chicago and smaller cities like Madison and Green Bay, Milwaukee offers a great place to land for a little getaway for this year’s weekend Valentine’s Day.

A handful of hotels, restaurants, and spas around the city are rolling out V-Day specials, and they’re a lot more affordable than you might think. Locals can explore a lesser-known side of their hometown while out-of-towners can take a look at what the city means by ‘Milwaukee: Where the Welcome Sign Works Overtime’.

Want to take this year’s Friday Valentine’s Day to new heights without over-spending? You’re going to Milwaukee!

Pfister Hotel’s Perfect Valentine’s Retreat

The Pfister Hotel has a solid list of programs for its guests—which are becoming more and more important for travelers. Personally, I always look for offers like wellness programs (massages, aroma therapy, etc) and packages for special occasions (proposals, anniversaries).

It shows that a hotel has invested time, energy, and money into thinking about its guests and how to optimize their time.

At the Pfister, you can choose from programs like Rover Night, Swim & Stay, Couple’s Getaway, and more. But let’s focus on their Perfect Valentine’s Retreat. This lux program includes a dozen roses scattered across your room, chilled champagne and sweets, complimentary parking, and a $100 credit for on-site dining.

Simple, attractive, and elegant. Enough said!

This is the priciest Valentine’s offer on this list with room rates hovering around $450 a night.

Iron Horse Hotel’s Valentine’s Day Weekend Special

At the Pfister, you can take advantage of the Valentine’s offer whenever it suits you—whether or not it falls on February 14th.

However, if you’re more interested in a weekend of pure romance, then check out the Iron Horse Hotel. The hotel is hosting a weekend-long dining event that runs from February 13-15, letting you pop in for a great meal and then head home.

If you’ve heard of the Iron Horse Hotel, then you might know what to expect: an independent spirit, a strong love of motorcycles, and great brews. Their official philosophy is: enjoy your damn self.

Their Valentine’s Day Weekend Special is hosted by the Ash Hearth & Bar, which will host an intimate nine-course meal that’s tailored to you and your lover’s favorite dishes. There’s also a separate tasting menu that’s pre-fixe if that’s more your pace. (Prices start at $79 per adult, plus $65 for wine pairings.)

Saint Kate’s Cupid’s Escape

You might have seen the Saint Kate in Milwaukee’s downtown theatre district—it stands out as an elegant, arts-focused getaway. Over Valentine’s Day, you can also take advantage of their Cupid’s Escape.

You can choose from three room options with slashed prices starting at $169 a night. That also includes a bottle of champagne, truffles, and complimentary parking.

That makes this perfect for anyone who’s looking into a last-minute romantic escape that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

Looking for more options? Book a reservation at one of the city’s top restaurants.