Welcome to Meramec Caverns—Former Hideout of Jesse James

I was raised in Fenton, Missouri on the edge of Saint Louis County.

I had a foot in both worlds. Most of my family lived in the city, but I grew up on the county line, which means I know things like where to find the buffalo and what soybean crops look like.

I also know a good amount about caves.

That probably sounds random, but there’s a simple reason behind it: Missouri is home to the US’s largest number of limestone caves. And a lot of them are accessible from the highway I grew up on. My high school even had a spelunking club.

I can name a few of the most famous caves in the state off the top of my head, from the Ozark Caverns to the Onondaga Caves.

Thanks to its proximity to my house, I spent the most time in the Meramec Caverns—home to the hideout of the infamous troublemaker, Jesse James.

Even if you haven’t heard of this cave system before, I’m sure you’ve heard of the well-known American outlaw. According to legend, the Meramec Caverns offered him shelter when on the run.

Caught your intrigue?

Here’s how to visit the Meramec Caverns in Stanton, Missouri, located about an hour west of Saint Louis.

Meramec Caverns: The Greatest Show Under the Earth

‘The greatest show under the earth’ (courtesy of Meramec Caverns)

The Meramec Caverns are around 400 million years old. Each year, close to 150,000 visitors grace the 4.6-mile-long cave. The main appeal here is its scale. Like I mentioned up top, Missouri caves are huge.

The Meramec Caverns can fit a six-story building inside its tallest cave. Height aside, I think the stalagmites and stalactites are just as impressive. These formations are caused by tiny deposits of water and moisture, which create column-like structures that descend from the ceiling and ascend from the ground.

Most are larger than the average adult. It almost feels like walking through the jaws of a massive dinosaur skeleton. (In a good way.)

While I admit that the cave is pretty commercialized (there are light shows, walking paths, and stairs), the tours let you take a closer look at dozens of unique structures.

Best of all, tours don’t book out. They start every 20 or 30 minutes, even during low season. Like I just mentioned, tours include up-close visits to the cavern’s coolest formations, including a larger-than-life curtain-like sheet wall.

It looks like a theatrical curtain, which is where the cave got its moniker of ‘the greatest show under the Earth’. (Pictured above.)

Did Jesse James actually hide out in the cave?

Courtesy of Meramec Caverns

Here’s a little Missouri wisdom for you: Stop asking questions you don’t want to know the answer to.

But if you’re really interested, here’s how the cave intersects with Jesse James.

Meramec Caverns is rich in saltpeter, a mineral used to make gunpowder. During the Civil War, the area was a hotbed of conflict between the Union and Confederate Armies—which both wanted to control its saltpeter mines.

After the Union took control of the caves, a Confederate band of guerillas snuck in and destroyed their cache. Among them was Jesse James himself, accompanied by his brother Frank James.

The pair were so struck by the caverns’ size and utility that they hung around until 1870, using it to store illegal goods while playing hide-and- seek with the local sheriff.

Stories, legends, and myths carried on for decades regarding the Jameses and Meramec Caverns.

Fast forward a hundred years and local businessman-explorer, Lester Dill, discovered a new lower chamber in the caves during a brutal drought. Apparently, he discovered artifacts and items that once belonged to the outlaw brothers.

On the record, however, there’s no official historical proof that either man stepped foot in the cave.

How (and why) to visit the Meramec Caverns

Courtesy of Meramec Caverns

If you like stalagmites and outlaws, there’s no better place to visit than the Meramec Caverns.

So, how can you see this larger-than-life spectacle? The easiest way is to drive from Saint Louis or Kansas City. It’s about a four-hour drive from Kansas City and a one-hour drive from Saint Louis.

Meramec Caverns are also located on Route 66—and used to be one of the most famous stops on the old route. If you’re looking to put together an old-school adventure on Route 66, don’t miss out on this stop.

You’ll get more than just a cave tour, too. The grounds are home to a motel and camp for anyone who wants to rest before moving on. Plus, you can book a zipline tour and even a boat tour. I’d highly recommend that boat tour; the Meramec Caverns are named after the Meramec River, which I spent my childhood floating down.

It’s absolutely gorgeous, especially in spring and summer when the area is overgrown with lush greenery. This part of the river is also very slow-moving, letting you boat, kayak, and paddle in peace.

