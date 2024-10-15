Why You Should Always Download an Airline’s App

Modernity affords us great luxury—but I hate being prompted to download apps.

My coworking space, for example, has two apps. One for booking rooms and services, the other for entering the building. I can get my head around using an app to enter a building (I guess lanyards are out), but the former is a nightmare to use.

Over the last year, I’ve also been asked to download apps to do things like use a train ticket, use my rice cooker, and power on an electric fan.

My point is this: Apps used to serve an actual purpose. I’m suspicious and burnt out from downloading one too many useless apps.

That being said, as a travel writer and frequent jet-setter, there’s one example in which I’ll gladly walk back my attitude toward needless apps—at the airport.

As air travel becomes more difficult and delay-prone, having immediate access to the apps from both the airport and airlines in question is one of the most robust readiness plans.

It gives you first dibs on updates and more straightforward answers when the going gets rough.

Here’s why you should download an airline’s app 100% of the time, and maybe even an airport app, too. (Looking for other great travel-focused apps? Start here.)

Reason #1: You’ll be better prepared when flights are delayed or canceled

Dealing with delayed and canceled flights is a nightmare.

Even if you know how to get compensated for delays and cancellations, you still need to make it to your destination on time.

The best way to stay agile when facing delays or cancelation at the airport is via an airline’s app, which offers things like flight tracking.

First, this gives you the option to rebook your flight immediately—without waiting in long lines to speak with an agent.

Second, it usually makes selecting a new flight easy, as you can shop around for various routes and flight times from the airline’s interface.

Third, it lets you do this straight from your phone—no confusing or difficult interactions involved.

The same is true for delays at the airport. When you download an airport app (or a more general air travel app like MyTSA), you’ll be the first to hear about delays, long lines, and other issues that could impact your trip.

This might not be a huge deal for those traveling domestically. However, if you have to pass through customs at a busy airport in a major city, keeping these apps on your smartphone will help you gain a clearer understanding of any last-minute interruptions.

Reason #3: You’ll have first dibs on deals & other offers

If you’re a member of an airline rewards program, the app is the best way to find the latest deals, offers, and ways to use your points. That includes affordable upgrades on your upcoming flights—which can help you figure out when it’s worth it to use points for a first-class upgrade.

Aside from upgrades, airline and airport apps also show you when and how to find those fantastic lounges. While you might need to be a member to use them, that’s not always the case.

Reason #4: In-flight services

To be blunt, I’m not the biggest fan of airlines that require passengers to download apps to make in-flight purchases. But given all the other benefits of having an airline’s app downloaded to your phone, it’s not a red flag for me.

When you have an airline’s app downloaded, you can easily purchase in-flight goods. That includes all those sweet duty-free and discounted offers.

Reason #5: You’ll find hidden gems & deals at airports

Many airports are cooler than you think.

In fact, dozens of airports worldwide have launched unique programs and opportunities that can help relax and engage weary travelers. One of the easiest ways to find these hidden gems is by downloading an airport’s app.

Along with things like meditation lounges and put-put courses, you can also find information about food courts, lounges, terminals, and more. This is especially helpful for those facing long layovers in countries that speak a different language.

