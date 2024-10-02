Virtual travel is one of the coolest new frontiers in tech.

The idea is simple: Thanks to travelers with state-of-the-art cameras, viewers can explore the world straight from their couch.

From official tours offered from the world’s most popular landmarks and museums to more casual YouTube walking tours, the horizons of virtual travel are rapidly expanding.

Some walking tours are even designed for at-home workouts.

If you have a treadmill and Wi-Fi, you can find a walking tour channel that lets you follow your intrigue across the globe—city by city, region by region, country by country.

Just about any YouTube walking tour channel makes for solid workout content. Simply select a channel, find a tour that catches your intrigue, make sure your treadmill is facing the screen, and then start strolling at your own pace.

If you don’t have a treadmill at home, you can still load up a walking tour on your smartphone and take it to the gym. Many treadmills have slots that let you arrange your screen for easy viewing.

Now onto the big question—how can you find solid YouTube walking tours for treadmill workouts? It’s not difficult. In fact, some channels are actually designed to be experienced while walking on a treadmill.

If you’re looking to scratch that travel itching while getting in those daily steps, here are the best YouTube walking tours for treadmill workouts.

Prowalk Tours

Explore here

This is one of the most high-production walking tour channels on YouTube. While it isn’t specifically designed for treadmill workouts (unlike the channels listed below), it’s a cinema-quality experience.

From the quality of the visuals to the scope of tours offered, there are literally dozens of hours of content for you to explore on your treadmill.

The only caveat is that Prowalk uses audio from the tours—which means there isn’t any background music to keep those legs moving, if that’s important to you.

On the other hand, if you’re after immersion, Prowalk Tours will make you feel like you’re actually there live.

City Walks

Explore here

Similar to Prowalk Tours, City Walks includes a very high-quality experience. You’ll feel effortlessly transported into each new city.

Because City Walks is specifically geared toward at-home treadmill workouts, you’re also treated to a more curated workout experience.

Once again, the only caveat is the channel’s audio—which doesn’t include music. However, you might enjoy the intermittent commentary from the host. It includes interesting facts about an area, along with insights into the walking route.

Wind Walk Travel Videos

Explore here

Looking for something more than just a basic jaunt around a city? After all, ramping up a workout is a lot easier when tours move at a quicker pace.

Wind Walk Travel Videos includes a few alternative options that pair well with a dynamic workout—including driving videos, river walks, and mile-high vistas from famous skyscrapers.

That range can help you get a bit more out of your workout if you’re feeling burned out by the standard walking tour fare.

Virtual Running Tours

Explore here

Here’s where the rubber meets the road—with the Virtual Running Tours channel. Videos take at-home runners on explorations of country roads, national parks, and other scenic areas.

The good news is that the channel is hosted by a medical doctor, meaning the videos are timed and structured in a healthy way.

The bad news is that the New Zealand scenery is a bit limited, as the channel focuses on areas close to the host. However, that hasn’t been a problem for the some 80,000 long-time fans and viewers of this channel.