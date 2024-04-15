9 Best Hotels in Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard has long been a luxurious getaway known for its rich history, picturesque landscapes, and coastal allure. Off the coast of Massachusetts, this small fishing village offers a collection of hotels, providing luxury, charm, and hospitality in an idyllic location.

Whether it’s a tranquil retreat by the ocean, a historic inn, or a modern resort with all the amenities, Martha’s Vineyard has something for every traveler. We kept this broad variety in mind as we compiled this list of the best Martha’s Vineyard hotels.

With so much to choose from, each unique in its offerings, we selected our top pick for best overall as the Harbor View Hotel. This Vineyard haven offers unparalleled views of the Edgartown Harbor and the lighthouse, blends elegance with comfort, and provides premium rooms and dining options all leading to our choice as the best overall hotel in Martha’s Vineyard.

Top 9 Hotels in Martha’s Vineyard

1. Best Overall – Harbor View Hotel

Living room view of Harbor View Hotel

The Harbor View Hotel’s prime location with access to Fuller and Lighthouse Beaches, and views of Edgartown Lighthouse and the Atlantic harbor, creates a visual getaway steps from Edgartown Village.

The historic gem has easy access to the premier shopping, dining, and cultural hotspots of Martha’s Vineyard. The hotel blends luxury with authentic seaside charm.

Recently transformed after 130 years, the Harbor View Hotel has experienced a $15 million renovation that includes refurbished guest rooms in The Historic Building and The Roxana, plus all-new restaurants, landscaping, gardens, and a saltwater pool. Old-world charm meets modern luxury at Harbor View Hotel.

Enjoy the new heated outdoor saltwater swimming pool, break a sweat at the state-of-the-art fitness center, or choose a complimentary bicycle to explore the island – no matter your choice, you’ll feel indulgent at every turn.

The unparalleled views of the Edgartown Harbor and the lighthouse, its blend of elegance with comfort, proximity to town, and the premium rooms and dining options all led to our choice of Harbor View Hotel as the best overall hotel in Martha’s Vineyard.

2. Best Summer Camp – Summercamp

Bedroom view of Summercamp

Rediscover the carefree days of childhood at summer camp. Summercamp invokes the nostalgic charm of the island’s summer camp history at this whimsically renovated historic hotel.

Guests relax in the deck chairs overlooking the harbor, savor snacks at the Camp Canteen, play a round of ping pong or Twister in the game room, or take a nature walk along the beach – every day will bring back memories from childhood at camp.

Even with its nostalgic flair, there are still modern comforts that enable Summercamp to blend the past with the present.

With 95 rooms, a prime location, and its reminiscent charm of summers past, Summercamp is our top pick for the best summer-camp-style getaway.

3. Best for Walking – Mansion House Inn

Building view of Mansion House Inn

Established in 1794, Mansion House Inn is steeped in history. The family-owned gem underwent a complete rebuild in 2002, allowing the hotel to exude historic charm with modern comforts.

Enjoy a day of renewal at the spa, take a dip in the indoor swimming pool, or get in a workout at the fitness center – all located on the hotel’s first floor.

Located on Main Street, Mansion House Inn, Martha’s Vineyard is our top choice for those who prefer exploring on foot. Its prime location allows guests to stroll to the island’s best attractions, whether it’s a day of boutique shopping, hitting the trails, or catching a show at the theater, making it our pick as the best hotel in Martha’s Vineyard for walking.

4. Best Oceanside (South Beach) – Winnetu Oceanside Resort

Pool view of Winnetu Oceanside Resort at South Beach

Winnetu Oceanside Resort is Martha’s Vineyard’s premier oceanside retreat. Guests enjoy carefree days at the island’s only resort situated on South Beach.

Family-owned since 1968, visitors find cherished traditions that have existed for generations at Winnetu Oceanside Resort.

This family-oriented resort has plenty for everyone, whether it’s a clam bake on the beach, riding in the antique fire truck, or swimming in one of the two swimming pools.

On the Dunes Deck, enjoy ocean-view dining while savoring the local flavors.

Lodging options include suites, cottages, and home rentals, so a romantic getaway for two, or a family vacation awaits.

With its exclusive location on South Beach and the ocean view dining, Winnetu Oceanside Resort is our top pick for the best oceanside hotel.

5. Best on a Budget – Edgar Hotel

Building view of Edgar Hotel Martha’s Vineyard, Ascend Hotel Collection

Located in Edgartown, Edgar Hotel Martha’s Vineyard offers value, location, and comfort.

The newly refurbished hotel offers spacious and light-filled rooms with nautical-inspired decor and modern amenities.

The on-site restaurant, Town Bar & Grill provides delectable dining options – lunch and dinner daily, weekend brunch, patio dining, and late-night snacks — just steps from your room.

Additional amenities include complimentary parking, guest laundry, and a business center.

The no-nonsense comfort, alongside advance booking specials, makes Edgar Hotel our top pick for the best hotel on a budget.

6. Best Culinary Gem – Lambert’s Cove Inn & Resort

Bedroom view of Lamberts Cove Inn

Lambert’s Cove Inn, located in West Tisbury on an idyllic eight-acre farm, emerges as Martha’s Vineyard’s culinary gem. The boutique hotel blends historic charm with an unparalleled dining experience. The setting allows guests a retreat from daily life, alongside a serving of indulgence.

Guests find historic charm with modern amenities, and accommodations vary from cozy rooms to romantic suites with screened-in porches and views of the alpaca farm at this vineyard haven.

The culinary journey at Woods, the resort’s newly revitalized restaurant truly sets Lambert’s Cove Inn apart as a culinary gem. With award-winning Chef Galen Sampson and an innovative approach to fusing European techniques with American flavors, each meal is a masterpiece of flavor and style.

Add to this the resort’s commitment to sourcing locally and regionally, and Sampson’s menu truly celebrates the vibrant flavors of Martha’s Vineyards while showcasing the best of seasonal ingredients — making it one of the best hotels in Martha’s Vineyard.

7. Best All Suites Inn – The Lightkeeper’s Inn

Living room view of The Lightkeepers Inn

In historic Edgartown, The Lightkeeper’s Inn sets itself apart as the only all-suites inn in Martha’s Vineyard.

Located near the island’s finest dining, shopping, stunning beaches, and activities such as a bicycle trip along the shores, this Martha’s Vineyard retreat offers relaxation with adventure, making it perfect for every member of the family.

All of the suites boast full kitchens, spacious living rooms, cozy bedrooms, shared patio space with charcoal grills, and private entrances. There’s complimentary on-site parking so exploring the vineyard is a breeze. Every detail is met whether it’s high-speed WiFi or access to beach towels and chairs for a day at the beach.

For the convenience of a suite and all it offers, The Lightkeeper’s Inn is our top pick for the best all-suites inn.

8. Best Waterfront Swimming Pool – The Harborside Inn

Building view of The Harborside Inn

In the heart of Edgartown, the Harborside Inn is the epitome of a waterfront retreat.

With 90 guestrooms, each featuring modern amenities and some with balcony views of the harbor, this enchanting resort promises a rejuvenating respite from the world.

Stay in the Main House with its harbor views, then visit the charming Edgartown with its art galleries, dining, shopping, and nightlife, all just steps from the hotel. Enjoy the on-site full-service salon and spa, or stay active outdoors whether golfing, biking, beachcombing, or bird watching. The Harborside Inn truly captures the essence of Martha’s Vineyard.

As the best waterfront swimming pool, you’ll bask in the heated water-front pool that overlooks Edgartown Harbor and the docked boats for a front-row view of the action.

9. Best Family Owned – MV Surfside Hotel

Bedroom view of MV Surfside Hotel

Surfside is Martha’s Vineyards family-owned resort lending warm hospitality and personalized service since 1987. This home away from home offers seaside accommodations and the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.

Martha’s Vineyard is renowned for its outdoor activities and natural beauty so you’ll find a multitude of adventures, whether you prefer bicycle rides along the coast, hiking trails, or fishing and sailing, or plenty of opportunities to simply relax.

The Surfside offers a handicap-accessible room to ensure every family member enjoys a comfortable stay. There are beautiful garden views along with spacious lodging and amenities like mini-fridges, cable TV, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Located within walking distance of local shops, restaurants, and the beach, this family-owned resort offers a perfect home base for exploring the island.

Best Hotels in Martha’s Vineyard Guide

When choosing the best hotels in Martha’s Vineyard, there are considerations to make to ensure the best experiences. This guide addresses four aspects to consider when selecting your accommodations.

Whether it’s the ideal location, the array of amenities, the quality of the accommodations, or the reputation of the hotels, each aspect is important in shaping your Martha’s Vineyard retreat.

Depending on your needs – a seaside resort, a historic inn, or a boutique hotel – by understanding these key factors, you’ll be empowered to choose the hotel that best suits your preferences and needs.

Location

Find a hotel that provides a convenient location that’s close to the attractions you want to visit, whether that includes the beaches, shopping areas, or cultural landmarks. Also consider the proximity to public transportation, or if you’re driving a car, whether there’s on-site parking. Seek out proximity to bike paths as well for easy exploration of the island.

Amenities

Look for hotels that offer amenities that align with your preferences and needs. This could include features such as swimming pools, restaurants, spa facilities, fitness centers, handicap accessibility, complimentary breakfast, or beach access. Choose amenities that enhance your stay while catering to your interests.

Accommodations

Evaluate the types of accommodations available, including room types and sizes, views, and additional features like balconies, beachfront views, and kitchenettes. Consider whether you prefer a boutique hotel, a resort-style property, or a historic inn, and ensure the room options meet your requirements for comfort and convenience.

If suites fit your preferences, consider The Lightkeeper’s Inn. For an oceanside resort, choose Winnetu Oceanside Resort.

Reviews and Reputation

Research the reputation of the hotels you’re considering by reading reviews from previous guests. Look for feedback on cleanliness, customer service, value for price paid, and overall experience. Online travel platforms and review websites can provide valuable insights into the quality of accommodations and services offered by each hotel.

FAQ

What is the best location to stay in Martha’s Vineyard?

Determining the best location to stay in Martha’s Vineyard will depend on individual preferences and the purpose of your visit. Some of the popular areas include:

Edgartown – Known for its historic charm, Edgartown offers upscale shopping, fine dining, and gorgeous harbor views. Those staying here enjoy a quaint village atmosphere and easy access to beaches.

Oak Bluffs – This vibrant town is known for its colorful gingerbread cottages, lively nightlife, and family-friendly attractions.

Vineyard Haven –The main entry point to the island, Vineyard Haven is a hub of activity with its bustling harbor, art galleries, and boutique shops. It’s conveniently located for travelers arriving by ferry.

Aquinnah – A more serene experience awaits in Aquinnah. This area offers stunning natural beauty and a peaceful atmosphere.

How close is the hotel to popular attractions, beaches, and dining options?

The proximity of hotels to popular attractions, beaches, and dining options varies depending on their location on Martha’s Vineyard. For example:

Edgartown – Hotels in Edgartown are typically close to attractions such as the Edgartown Lighthouse, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and the shops and galleries along Main Street. Winnetu Oceanside Resort is the only hotel located on South Beach.

Oak Bluffs – Hotels in Oak Bluffs offer easy access to attractions like the Flying Horses Carousel, Inkwell Beach, and the Circuit Avenue shopping district.

Vineyard Haven – Hotels in Vineyard Haven are located near the Steamship Authority terminal, making them a convenient choice for travelers arriving by ferry port.

Aquinnah – Accommodations in Aquinnah are more secluded and offer proximity to attractions like the Gay Head Cliffs and the Aquinnah Lighthouse.

Is there on-site parking available? If so, is it complimentary?

Whether on-site parking is available and whether it’s complimentary can vary depending on the hotel in Martha’s Vineyard. When booking a hotel in Martha’s Vineyard, inquire about on-site parking options and whether there are any charges.

You may prefer to consider alternative transportation options such as biking or utilizing public transportation if parking is limited or expensive.

Conclusion

Choosing the best hotel in Martha’s Vineyard involves considering several important factors: location, amenities, accommodations, and parking availability.

Depending on whether you prefer the historic charm of Edgartown, the vibrant atmosphere of Oak Bluffs, the convenience of Vineyard Haven, or the tranquility of Aquinnah, there are accommodations to suit every preference.

When selecting a hotel, prioritize proximity to popular attractions, beaches, and dining options. Also consider the cost of on-site parking, and the amenities and accommodations offered by each hotel as these factors will enhance your visit to the island.

With so many options, our top pick for the best overall hotel in Martha’s Vineyard is the Harbor View Hotel. With its ideal location, stunning views of Edgartown Harbor, luxurious amenities, and impeccable service, the Harbor View Hotel offers the essential Martha’s Vineyard experience.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, Martha’s Vineyard has something for every traveler. Using this guide to find the right hotel can make all the difference in creating unforgettable memories.