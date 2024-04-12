8 Best Hotels in Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is renowned as a global destination and offers something for every kind of traveler. With world-class galleries, fabulous food, and attractions like the Royal Botanic Gardens, it delivers on everything you’d want in a city. Add in the glorious nature that surrounds it, and you have a recipe for a dream destination.

Because of this, there are countless hotels and other accommodation options that cater to all types of visitors, from families looking to make memories without breaking the bank, to solo travelers hoping to luxuriate in opulent surroundings.

If you’re visiting the city and don’t want to spend hours wading through hotel reviews to make sure your potential accommodation does exactly what you need, this list is for you. Read on to see the 8 best hotels in Melbourne!

The 8 Best Hotels in Melbourne

1. Best Overall – Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street

Bedroom view of Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street

Luxury hotels in a city centre are always bound to be a good accommodation option, and the Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street is proof of that. When it comes to Melbourne hotels there aren’t many that are this conveniently located, while also providing all the amenities you could want and more.

The rooms are bright and spacious, providing city views via floor-to-ceiling windows while also being equipped with blackout curtains to aid sleep. There are smart TVs as standard, as well as rainfall showers to relax under after a long day of sightseeing, or enjoying the city’s finest luxury shopping.

While there are a million and one brilliant attractions within walking distance, like the Queen Victoria Market and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the hotel itself is also worth exploring, especially the art deco-style on-site restaurant, and the well-equipped fitness center. A stay at this contemporary hotel will undoubtedly enhance your Melbourne experience, and although it might cost a pretty penny for a room, it’s well worth the premium for the quality that you receive in return.

2. Best Luxury Hotel – Adelphi Hotel

Living room view of Adelphi Hotel

Live the life of a royal during your Melbourne holiday with a stay at this incredible luxury hotel, where almost everything you could want has already been thought about by the owners and staff.

Located within walking distance of the Melbourne City Conference Centre, the Arts Centre Melbourne, and a number of other popular attractions, you’ll be right in the thick of things. That is, if you can bring yourself to leave the elegant rooms and stop enjoying the wealth of amenities that make staying at this boutique hotel an experience in itself.

Highlights include the in-room espresso machines, flat-screen TVs (with no limit to the movies you can watch), and world-class room service. Suites are also blessed with separate living spaces that wouldn’t be out of place in a high-end photo shoot.

Other benefits include the stunning rooftop swimming pool and lounging deck, spa facilities, an in-house restaurant that’s packed full of delicious eats, and a chic cocktail bar. When it comes to luxury hotels in Melbourne, you can’t do better than this combination of class and a central location. Yes, it might be expensive, but there is no truer example of paying for what you get.

3. Best Self-service Hotel – Quay West Suites Melbourne

Outdoors view view of Quay West Suites Melbourne

We all like to be waited on, but sometimes a little bit of self-sufficiency adds to a hotel experience. At Quay West Suites Melbourne, you get the benefits of luxury lifestyle hotels alongside the ability to feel like you’re truly living in Melbourne, as well as the independence to forge your own trip.

The rooms range from studios to 3-bedroom apartments, all furnished to the highest standard and with Wi-Fi access, a fully equipped kitchen, and separate living areas.

Many of the apartments have balconies overlooking the sparkling Yarra River, and the complex itself is a short walk from the business district of Collins Street, Federation Square, and other central Melbourne highlights. Cultural centers like the Melbourne Museum are also easily reachable by public transport.

If you don’t want to cook for yourself there’s an on-site restaurant and bar with a terrace. Other amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, and gym, so you can still be social while retiring to a space that’s all yours. You might be in a self-serviced apartment here, but you’re never truly alone.

4. Best Budget Hotel – The Victoria Hotel

Lobby view of The Victoria Hotel

Melbourne (and Australia in general) are considered quite expensive destinations. Not only are the flights long, but the high quality of life translates to a high cost of living. However, it isn’t just a destination for the ultra-wealthy.

A stone’s throw from historical and cultural sites like the Princess Theatre and St Paul’s Cathedral on Flinders Lane, The Victoria Hotel might not be the very height of contemporary luxury, but it is comfortable, affordable, and delivers excellent service.

Rooms are equipped with Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and furnished in a welcoming style. The hotel restaurant delivers great modern cuisine, and there’s also an indoor pool for guests to enjoy, as well as a fitness room and hot tub. The hotel is also family-friendly, so if you’re looking to bring along the little ones you’ll be able to house them here with ease.

With Melbourne Cricket Ground reachable by foot (which means the National Sports Museum is too), it’s easy to see why this conveniently located spot is so popular, even if it is a little more functional than the others on this list.

5. Best Hotel for Culture Vultures – Park Hyatt Melbourne

Living room view of Park Hyatt Melbourne

If you’re excited about seeing a play from the Melbourne Theatre Company, keen to marvel the grand architecture of Parliament House, or want to lose an hour or three wandering through the bright, bustling Queen Victoria Market, then the Park Hyatt Melbourne is one of the best luxury hotel options for you.

This accommodation option is blessed with a central location, sitting right near the Yarra River and the winding walks that follow the waterway. An elegant, understated tone defines the aesthetic of the hotel, but the rooms feel anything but minimalist, with televisions, marble bathrooms, and the option to include whirlpool baths.

If you really want to treat yourself, suites have fireplaces or balconies to choose from, and one even has a baby grand piano to play on.

Spend the day exploring Melbourne’s museums, restaurants and galleries, and luxuriate in your city centre accommodation at night. At the Park Hyatt Melbourne, you can do both with ease.

6. Best Hotel for Families – Next Hotel Melbourne

Bar view of Next Hotel Melbourne

Luxury hotels are often lacking for family travelers, but this Curio Collection by Hilton Hotels cannot be accused of that. With tonnes of flexibility in the rooms and suites, including interconnecting setups, you can have a stylish family vacation in one of the best luxury hotels in Melbourne.

Younger guests are able to have a magical teepee set up in their room, and all kids get a complimentary special children’s basket full of delicious treats. Don’t worry, adults: there’s prosecco (or a tasty non-alcoholic option) available for you too.

In the evenings you can let the little ones have their own fun with a movie night, with the option to send up bottomless popcorn and chocolate when they want it. All the while, you can have some alone time at the top-quality restaurant and bar downstairs, knowing your family is both safe and entertained.

You’re also a short walk or drive from all sorts of family-friendly things to see and do, from Federation Square to the Melbourne Zoo. Contemporary luxury combined with family convenience: Next Hotel Melbourne is perfect for anyone who wants to travel with the people they love.

7. Best Hotel for Outdoor Lovers – Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne Southbank

Bedroom view of Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne Southbank

If you’re headed to Melbourne because of its easy access to top-notch nature, then this outpost of the Adina Apartment group is the ideal spot for you.

Located on a leafy street yet just a short walk from Southern Cross Station and the ability to get out into Victoria’s incredible bush (or marvel at the state’s phenomenal beaches), the complex offers a sleek aesthetic alongside well-equipped studios and apartments.

While you might be planning on spending most of your Melbourne vacation out and about, you can enjoy an entire rest day in Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne Southbank without feeling like you’ve missed out on a vacation.

There’s a welcoming restaurant/bar with a brilliant menu, an exercise room, and even an indoor pool. The only issue might be that you will have to pay for parking, but the lot is secure, and the rates are cheaper than they would be outside.

Independence mixed with elegance, this is the ideal accommodation for someone who wants to see Melbourne’s rugged side during the day and relax in comfort at night.

8. Best Boutique Hotel – QT Melbourne

Bar view of QT Melbourne

If you want a truly unique Melbourne experience from start to finish, then staying at QT Melbourne is a must.

Set between bustling, hip Fitzroy and the bustle of the Central Business District (as well as just a short tram from the nightlife hotspot of South Yarra), the hotel is surrounded by trendy restaurants, cozy cafes, and a wealth of diverse cultural institutions. Yet, despite these incredible options, it remains a destination in itself.

The hotel itself is adorned in contemporary luxury, managing to blend an industrial aesthetic with a homely feel. Complimentary Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs in the room add to the list of amenities, which also includes city views and a stunning rooftop bar that hosts plenty of cool events.

The hotel is also home to one of the best Pan-Asian restaurants in a city that’s known for its cuisine, and a Japanese knife shop.

Quirky, refined, and fashionable, QT Melbourne is undoubtedly one of the best luxury hotels in Melbourne, and without a doubt the best boutique hotel experience in the city.

Choosing a Hotel in Melbourne: What to Look For

Visiting Melbourne can mean an active holiday, one full of endless culture, or even a beach trip. Given the diversity of options available, it’s important to choose a hotel that will enhance your stay.

Sometimes that will mean sticking to the right budget so you can focus your holiday fund on other activities, and others it’s ensuring you’re moments from the city center so you can walk to all the attractions you want to visit.

Read on for what we believe are the most important features to look for when choosing a hotel in Melbourne.

Price

It might seem obvious, but it bears being repeated that taking price into account is vital when selecting your Melbourne hotel. Luxurious accommodation might come with all the bells and whistles, but if you’re planning on going on a three-day hike, then it’s a bit of a waste of money to have a 5-star room sitting empty.

On the other hand, if you’re the sort of person who wants to take advantage of hotel amenities like concierge services, room service, or an outdoor swimming pool, you should probably try and spend a bit more on your accommodation.

Amenities

Stylish rooms are all well and good, but if you can’t get what you want with ease, a stay at even the most aesthetically pleasing accommodation will soon turn sour. So, if you’re looking forward to unwinding at top-class spa facilities after a day of sightseeing, don’t assume that your luxury hotel has everything you need.

Double and triple-check the amenities available at your hotel of choice, and you’ll be able to spend your entire Melbourne trip relaxing instead of fretting about what you’re missing out on.

Location

Melbourne is a big city, and while the public transport is incredible, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can fit in everything you want to do if you’re in the wrong neighborhood. If you’re headed to the Victorian capital for its thriving nightlife, then St Kilda, Fitzrovia, or Chapel Street should be where you’re aiming to go.

If you want to shop and visit museums and galleries, then more central locations are probably better. And, if you’re keen on exploring Victoria’s natural wonders, then being near a station or somewhere close to an arterial road should be a consideration of yours. Location, location, location isn’t just a saying: it’s a way of life.

Flexibility

Australia is a vast country that’s far away from most other places, which means that travel plans can sometimes go awry. If you’re traveling from the other side of the world (a designation that includes a lot of places when you’re talking about Melbourne) then you can do so with peace of mind if you book a hotel that will allow some flexibility.

Even if you’re going on a countrywide trip and Melbourne is just a stop, the country is so large that it is worth thinking about (for example, Western Australia is four times the size of Texas). Yes, this might mean paying a little more upfront, but if your plans change, you’ll be relieved that there’s one less thing you need to worry about.

Activities and Entertainment

Be sure you account for proximity to the activities and entertainment you have planned for your trip to Melbourne.

Looking for some fun things to do down under? Check out our guide to the best things to see and do in Melbourne.

FAQs

Is it easy to get around with public transport in Melbourne?

Yes, Melbourne is blessed with incredible public transport that’s also very clearly mapped out and easy to use. It’s also simple to get a public transport card, meaning no fiddling about with loose change. This includes trams, buses, and trains.

There are also lots of ride-share services, as well as great cycle lanes if you want to travel in a more active fashion.

Is Melbourne safe?

Crime is incredibly low in Melbourne, and especially so for such a large city. This is doubly true in the sorts of places tourists will spend their time in, like South Yarra, the central area surrounding Collins Street and Federation Square, and St Kilda.

Even outside of the city, you’re unlikely to run into any major crime. The major thing to look out for would be pickpockets in touristy areas, but that’s the same as any large city.

The famous stereotype about dangerous Australian wildlife doesn’t really apply that much in Melbourne, either. Creepy crawlies are rare, and although there are some Redbacks and other dangerous insects about, if you avoid trawling through long grass or plant debris, you’ll be fine.

Do I need to book activities in advance for Melbourne?

It really depends on when you visit. If you’re coming over the Spring and Summer months (from around September until March) then the most popular attractions will be busy, and booking ahead is advised.

Additionally, if you’re hoping to catch an event like a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground or the Australian Open, then you will need to have tickets in advance. However, even at the height of tourist season most attractions will be open for walk-ins.

Is there any nature in Melbourne?

Yes! Despite being a truly global city, Melbourne is full of natural highlights. The city is home to many parks, and you can even see penguins every night at St Kilda Pier. And that’s not mentioning the easy access to some stunning white sand beaches, or the relative closeness of the wild Australian bush.

Conclusion

The hotels in Melbourne are plentiful, and choosing your perfect accommodation without any help will always be a tough thing to do. Even if you know that you want a combination as specific as marble bathrooms in your suite, which is in a central location overlooking the Yarra River, you’ll still have dozens of choices.

Hopefully, our guide will allow you to find your perfect Melbourne hotel with minimal effort so that you and your fellow vacationers can focus on enjoying this unbelievable city instead of fretting about where you’ll lay your head at night.