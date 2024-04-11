If the charming city of Savannah, Georgia is callin’ your name, then y’all are in the right place! Now, we know how daunting it can be to pick the right hotel, especially with so many options along those brick streets and draping Spanish moss swaying in the breeze.

But fear not, darlin’, because we’ve done the work for you! In this guide, we’ll take you on a journey through the best hotels in Savannah, highlighting what makes each one special. Our #1 gem, the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront takes the cake as our top pick for its charm and sophistication.

We’ll also explore important factors to consider before booking a room in the hostess city of the South, and answer some frequently asked questions. So sit back, relax, and let us make your stay in Savannah a breeze!

Top 13 Best Hotels in Savannah

13 Best Hotels in Savannah, Georgia

1. Best Overall – Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront

Queen bedroom at the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront

Our number one pick, the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront stands out as the epitome of Savannah charm. Nestled along the picturesque Savannah River, this gem exudes quaint historical charm like no other.

With its elegant design, stunning views, and unparalleled hospitality, the Bohemian Hotel offers a truly unforgettable experience for those eager to explore all Savannah has to offer. Enjoy waterfront dining along the famous River Street, relax at the rooftop bar, and even bring your pup to stay with you!

It’s Southern hospitality at its finest, y’all, and we reckon you won’t find a better place to call home during your Savannah getaway.

2. Best for Excursions – Perry Lane Hotel

Pool view of the Perry Lane Hotel

Savannah is renowned for its history, and with it, all the excursions to boot! The Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, offers an unparalleled luxury experience in Savannah’s historic downtown district and tops our list for the best if you’re seeking to explore the city.

Not only is the Perry Lane hotel centrally located, but when it comes to luxury hotels, you can guarantee it offers an impeccable service for helping you find excursions. Visit the emporium kitchen and wine market, host a private tea party in the library, or visit the hat bar to make hats with a professional artist.

But if you’re ready to hit the streets, then strap up your boots, because the Perry Lane Hotel can help you arrange excursions like a trip to the low country salt marsh, an architectural tour, and even wellness classes like yoga. Talk about relaxation and fun!

3. Best for Business – Embassy Suites by Hilton

Pool view of Embassy Suites by Hilton Savannah Historic District

Located in the heart of the Savannah historic downtown district, Embassy Suites by Hilton offers convenient access to Forsyth Park, River Street, and other iconic landmarks around Savannah. Its prime location makes it ideal for business travelers seeking a work-life balance.

However, if you’re forced to stay in the hotel to work, you won’t be disappointed. The hotel’s spacious suites, business center, complimentary made-to-order breakfast, and evening receptions make it a favorite among travelers. Oh, and not to mention the free wifi and the digital key for effortless check-in.

4. Best Urban Vibe – Andaz Savannah by Hyatt

Bedroom view of Andaz Savannah – A Concept By Hyatt

When it comes to creating that urban vibe, Andaz Savannah hits the mark–and then some. Of all the hotels in Savannah, talk about a combination of contemporary style and Southern charm—. Relax in the chic lobby lounge of Andaz Savannah or take a dip in the outdoor pool.

—Noted for its locally inspired experiences, Andaz Savannah is located on Ellis Square—steps from City Market, River Street, and everything that makes Savannah unique. Explore historic downtown Savannah on foot, then recharge with cocktails at 22 Square Restaurant and Bar.

5. Best Luxury Experience – Drayton Hotel Savannah

Lounge view of The Drayton Hotel Savannah, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Drayton Hotel Savannah tops our list as one of the best luxury hotels in Savannah’s historic downtown district. All fifty rooms and suites have dramatic views of City Hall, Savannah River, and the surrounding historic downtown neighborhood.

Located inside a 19th-century building, this is one of those historic inns you can’t ignore. In other words, this isn’t a Holiday Inn! Enjoy all the gorgeous views on the rooftop bar or spend your evenings in visiting the different on-site restaurants.

As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the Drayton Hotel Savannah exudes boutique charm and elegance. From its stylish rooms to its gourmet dining options and upscale amenities, the Drayton Hotel is a luxurious retreat you won’t want to miss.

6. Best Boutique Charm – The Alida Savannah

Living room view of The Alida, Savannah, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Boutique hotels are renowned for their personalized service and unique charm, and The Alida Savannah is all that and more. The Alida Savannah, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is located directly on the famous River Street of this awesome historic downtown city.

This is one sophisticated urban retreat you won’t want to miss. With its chic design, rooftop pool, and live nightly music, it’s the perfect destination for a stylish Savannah getaway. Like Savannah itself, the Alida celebrates creativity and history, so no two rooms are alike.

7. Best Romantic Escape – Eliza Thompson House

Living room view of Eliza Thompson House

Whether you’re visiting Savannah on a honeymoon, baby moon, or just a trip with your beau, then make sure you check out the Eliza Thompson House. Part of the Thompson Savannah collection, the Eliza Thompson house provides an intimate and romantic escape for couples of all ages.

Nestled in a historic mansion, the hotel offers guests luxurious rooms, lush gardens, and a serene atmosphere that will show you what it’s like to live in Savannah like a local. The adults-only historic B&B is just minutes from Forsyth Park and other attractions in the city.

Built in 1847, the Eliza Thompson House is one of the oldest historic inns and historic buildings in Savannah and tops the charts as one of the most romantic hotels in the city and the U.S!

8. Best for History Buffs (and Ghost Hunters!) – Marshall House

Lobby view of The Marshall House

Savannah is all about history, but did you know it has a reputation as being haunted? Spooky! If you’re venturing to the city to learn about the history or even go on a ghost tour, then look no further than the Marshall House.

Sitting at the intersection of period charm and modern comfort, this beautifully restored 19th-century is one of the best hotels for exploring Georgia’s oldest city. In the mid-1800s, the Marshall House was used as a Union hospital for the Civil War. Visitors beware: Keep your eyes peeled for a ghost or two!

9. Best Southern Hospitality – Hamilton Turner Inn

Lounge view of Hamilton Turner Inn

While researching the best hotels in Savannah, we came across this gem, Hamilton Turner Inn, an actual historic landmark guests will love. A former private home, this luxury boutique hotel has French Empire-style architecture and has been blended into Savannah’s rich culture since 1873.

If Southern charm is the name of your game, then look no further. Guests can enjoy a southern-inspired breakfast and in the early evening, you can gather for complimentary wine by the fireplace, making this one of the best hotels in the city for embracing the true southern vibe of Savannah.

10. Best Resort Experience – JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Balcony view of JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

If visitors are seeking a more resort experience, then check out JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. Sprawled over a quarter mile of downtown Savannah riverfront in the historic downtown Savannah, this is one of those Savannah hotels that doesn’t disappoint.

JW Marriott Plant Riverside District offers a full spa, rooftop bars, and even a saltwater pool. Spanning multiple buildings, this expansive property is a luxury spot situated in the vibrant atmosphere of Savannah’s Historic District.

Once home to Savannah’s power plant, the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District has now been converted into one of the most unique historic district hotels. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway to the Plant Riverside District, or just looking for a resort-style stay, this is the spot for you.

Oh, and kids are more than welcome. The JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District offers a family-friendly dinosaur tour and even has an onsite music venue, making it one of the best hotels in Savannah if you’re looking to have everything you need in one place.

11. Best Wellness Retreat – Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa

If you’re visiting Savannah purely to chillax then the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa should be the top of your list. Enjoy a ferry ride to the Savannah Historic District or indulge in all the amenities the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa has to offer.

The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa has an exclusive 18-hole PGA Championship golf course, a full-service spa, and a pool to relax at. Surrounded by lush landscaping and scenic water views of the Savannah River, get ready to unwind!

12. Best Budget-Friendly Option – Thunderbird Inn Tryp by Wyndham Savannah

Bedroom view of Thunderbird Inn

If you’re traveling to Savannah on a budget, but still would rather not stay at a Holiday Inn, check out the Thunderbird Inn Tryp by Wyndham Savannah Downtown Historic District. This mid-century motor lodge is all about that retro funky vibe and offers comfortable accommodations with a twist––and affordability.

Thunderbird Inn Tryp by Wyndham Savannah Downtown Historic District is the perfect choice for budget-conscious travelers craving a convenient location in the downtown historic district, without skimping out on necessary amenities.

13. Best for Honeymoons and Weddings – Kehoe Hous e

Lounge view of Kehoe House

If you’re ready for a step back in time while you step into the future, aka, tie the knot, then check out this gorgeous gem. The Kehoe House, a restored 19th-century mansion turned bed-and-breakfast, is situated in Savannah’s historic downtown.

With everything you need to celebrate love, the Kehoe house offers a variety of wedding packages to make it that much more fun to say “I do.” The Kehoe House’s romantic garden and veranda are a picturesque spot for your ceremony.

The Kehoe House, built in 1892, offers 13 guest rooms that can be rented out for your wedding. If you’d like, you can even rent out the whole house! Oh, and throw in floral arrangements, a cake, officiant, and champagne toasts. Talk about celebrating love!

What to Consider Before Booking a Hotel Room in Savannah

Now that you have an idea of the plethora and variety of hotels in Savannah, there are a few things to consider before you take the leap and book that room.

Location, Location, Location

As Georgia’s oldest city, Savannah is rich in history and culture and each neighborhood has its own unique vibe. Consider where you want to stay based on your interests and things you’d like to do. If you want to be in the heart of the action, downtown Savannah is where it’s at.

You’ll be within walking distance of historic landmarks, charming squares, and top-notch dining and shopping (Did you know Savannah is a pedestrian paradise?). For a truly authentic Savannah experience, stay in the historic district. Here, you’ll find cobblestone streets, oak-lined squares, and beautifully preserved architecture dating back centuries.

If you want stunning views of the Savannah River, consider booking a hotel, like River Street Inn, that sits along the riverfront. At River Street Inn you’ll have easy access to riverboat cruises, waterfront dining, and lively entertainment.

Check out our 8 incredible things to do in Savannah to get an even better idea of what you want to be close to!

Amenities Galore

Not all hotels are made the same, and that includes the amenities they offer. Consider what’s important to you before you choose from the many hotels in Savannah. Do you need spacious guest rooms, a pool bar, or are you only looking for wi-fi? How about fire pits to sit with a drink? A full spa?

If you’re looking to make this trip as Savannah as possible, then choose hotels that exude southern charm like the Perry Lane Hotel. Or perhaps you’re more concerned about history. The Cotton Sail Hotel Savannah , a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, was once an 1800s cotton warehouse!

Budget-Friendly Options

Although Savannah is a hot spot tourist destination, there are fortunately accommodations to fit every budget. You can choose from luxurious boutique hotels to budget-friendly motels. Consider how much you’re willing to spend and what you’re willing to sacrifice.

Depending on when you travel, you might be able to catch a break. If you’re looking to save some green, try traveling during the week versus the weekend, or one of the quieter times of the months when there are fewer tourists around.

You can also keep an eye out for package deals that bundle accommodations with activities or dining options. And while we listed a lot of specific unique hotels on our list, there are more budget-friendly options like the Holiday Inn which will allow you to splurge on excursions over your accommodation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the best hotels in Savannah?

The best hotels in Savannah really depend on where you want to visit and what you’re interested in doing during your stay. Places like the Perry Lane hotel, in downtown Savannah, offer convenience with their proximity to historic landmarks and dining options.

Other hotels in Savannah, like the Hamilton Turner Inn, are located in Savannah’s Historic District, a great destination if you’re seeking the authentic vibe of cobblestone streets and historic architecture. The Riverfront, with views of the Savannah River, is great for riverboat cruises and entertainment.

What amenities should I look for in a Savannah hotel?

When booking a hotel in Savannah, consider what’s important to you. Do you like southern cuisine, a complimentary breakfast or evening social hours? What about outdoor amenities like rooftop pools or courtyards? No matter what, air conditioning is essential to beat the Savannah heat.

What are some must-visit attractions near Savannah hotels?

There are tons of things to see and do in Savannah, and no matter where you choose to stay, it’s likely your hotel will be near historic landmarks, charming squares, top-notch dining options, and shopping districts. Be sure to explore Forsyth Park, Savannah River, and the historic DeSoto Savannah.

How can I ensure a memorable and enjoyable stay in Savannah?

It’s easy to have a good time in Savannah! Just make sure you do your research on the neighborhood you’d like to stay in, consider the amenities that are important to you, and choose a place that embodies the city’s warm Southern vibe and historic charm.

Are there any pet-friendly hotels in Savannah?

Yes! The Kimpton Brice Hotel welcomes your furry friends with open arms. With its stylish accommodations, pet-friendly amenities, and central location near Forsyth Park, the Kimpton Brice is one of the best hotels in Savannah for pet-loving travelers.

What kind of excursions can I go on in Savannah?

Before you sort through the many Savannah hotels, think about what excursions you want to experience and pick your destination accordingly. There’s tons to do, including some great free options. Here are some popular activities:

Historical Walking Tours:

Explore Savannah’s rich history and architecture with a guided walking tour through the Savannah historic district. You can learn about the city’s founding and visit iconic landmarks like Forsyth Park and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

Riverboat Cruises:

Take a scenic cruise along the Savannah River aboard a riverboat. Enjoy panoramic views of downtown Savannah and learn about the city’s maritime history while relaxing on deck.

Ghost Tours:

No trip to this city and the historic district would be complete without a ghost tour! Savannah and its historic buildings are considered one of the most haunted cities in the US. Ghost tours offer a spooky, fun way to experience and learn the history of the Savannah historic district and downtown Savannah.

Culinary Tours:

Indulge in Savannah’s renowned food scene with culinary tours that showcase the city’s Southern cuisine and local delicacies. Sample dishes from top restaurants, visit bustling markets, and learn about the city’s culinary traditions.

Tybee Island Day Trip:

Not far from Savannah, you’ll find Tybee Island, a quaint little island Georgia town. Escape the city and spend a day on the beach, visit the historic lighthouse, and try out kayaking, paddle boarding, or dolphin-watching tours. If you’d like an extra adventure, travel north to see the South Carolina coast.

Bonaventure Cemetery Tours:

Explore one of Savannah’s most famous cemeteries, Bonaventure Cemetery, on a tour with the Bonaventure Historical Society. Known for its beautiful monuments, moss-draped oak trees, and historical significance, a guided tour provides insight into the cemetery’s history and notable residents.

Conclusion

Now you’re prepared to choose from the best hotels in Savannah for your Georgia getaway. Don’t forget to think about the neighborhood you want to visit, the cash you’d like to spend, and the amenities that you must have.

Our top pick, the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront, offers an unparalleled blend of Southern charm and you just can’t beat its prime real estate on the riverfront. For those seeking a boutique alternative, check out the Marshall House, a historic and charming option.

Wherever you choose to stay, and whatever your experience, know that you’re not going to be disappointed. Savannah is all about that warmth and hospitality, so book your stay today and embark on a memorable journey through the heart of the South!