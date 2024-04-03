Seeking small-town charm? Be sure to check out Bar Harbor, Maine— the gateway to Acadia National Park. We’re talking ocean cliffs, dense woodland, and stunning beaches, perfect for all the outdoor lovers out there.

You can explore the art galleries, shops, and museums dotting the quaint downtown area, or dig into some seriously delicious and fresh seafood. Summer is perfect for kayaking, sailing, and whale watching, while Autumn is a special treat for leaf peeping. Whatever season (or reason) you choose to travel, Bar Harbor has a cozy place for you in mind.

We’ve rounded up eight hotels in Bar Harbor, Maine so you have a comfy place to rest your head after a long day of outdoor adventure in this breathtaking town. Our favorite is the Grand Harbor Inn because of its prime location, unique boutique feel, and incredible views.

But continue reading for the rest of our suggestions to weigh all your options and pick the perfect stay for you!

Top 8 Best Hotels in Bar Harbor Maine

8 Best Hotels in Bar Harbor Maine

1. Best Overall – Grand Harbor Inn

Balcony view of Grand Harbor Inn

The Grand Harbor Inn is first on our list for good reason. Located on the quiet shores of Camden Harbor, this luxury boutique hotel is walking distance to cultural landmarks like the Camden Town Opera House and Camden Hills State Park.

Every one of the ten elegantly appointed rooms features private balconies offering breathtaking harbor views, gas fireplaces for some added warmth and bathrooms with whirlpool tubs and rainfall showers.

Indulge yourself in the many complimentary amenities like daily continental breakfast delivered to your room, Wi-Fi, parking, and access to a nearby YMCA with a full spa and fitness center.

Whether it’s a relaxing moment on your balcony taking in the beautiful views or an adventure to nearby natural wonders, Grand Harbor Inn offers an unforgettable stay, filled with genuine Maine hospitality and old-time charm.

Building view of Acadia Hotel – Downtown

If you are looking for a hotel right in the center of the town square, then this boutique hotel is your gateway to the lovely world of Bar Harbor with a variety of shops, art galleries, and fine dining around every corner.

Besides its prime location, the Acadia Hotel offers adorable rooms, each with their own unique personality, blending old-fashioned coziness with all the modern comforts of home. With its impeccable service, this family-owned business makes every visit special and personal by providing free parking, hot tubs available all-year-round, free bicycles, and hiking equipment.

Experience the exciting vibe of downtown and get up close and personal with the natural beauty of Acadia National Park when you stay at Acadia Hotel – Downtown, which offers the best of both worlds.

Pool view of Harborside Hotel Marina And Spa

Be pampered in waterfront luxury at the Harborside Hotel, Spa & Marina, which combines luxury and relaxation only a stone’s throw away from the Abbe Museum and Acadia National Park. Here, each and every detail—from the marble bathrooms and sophisticated rooms to the splendid suites—gives you a tranquil escape.

Take advantage of the many exclusive facilities such as an outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts, and many dining areas, all covered by the resort fee. The most outstanding highlight of this hotel is the state-of-the art wellness spa, which guarantees healing of body and mind, offering customized massages and signature facials.

Whether it is a spectacular bay view or all the luxury features of your room, the Harborside hotel is an unparalleled vacation spot.

4. Best Staff – The Inn on Mount Desert

Building view of The Inn on Mount Desert

Indulge in a new style of hospitality at The Inn on Mount Desert. This modern oasis features coastal-inspired rooms with all the comforts of home, giving you the sweet zzz’s you need and all memories to last a lifetime.

The Inn is perfectly located, offering easy access to the downtown Village Green area, and only a short walk from the mesmerizing waterfronts and the magical Acadia National Park. The Inn is particularly confident with its staff who pay extra attention to guests and are ready to do whatever it takes to make your stay a memorable one.

From the advantage of free on-site parking to the modern conveniences in each room, you’re guaranteed to have an extraordinary visit at The Inn on Mount Desert.

5. Best Pool – The Inn at Ocean’s Edge

Pool view of The Inn at Ocean’s Edge

Find your slice of paradise at The Inn at Ocean’s Edge, perched on the scenic Western shore of Penobscot Bay. This is one of the best luxury hotels on our list, just minutes from Camden Village, with its gorgeous ocean view Infinity pool & spa being the crown jewel.

Rooms are a haven of comfort, offering striking views, whirlpool tubs, and cozy fireplaces. The inn enhances your stay with complimentary homemade breakfast, afternoon sweets, and weekly cocktail parties.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Maine’s coast, enjoy the warmth of the fire pit, or relax in the hot tub and gardens. The Inn at Ocean’s Edge is the perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway or a peaceful, poolside retreat.

6. Best Cottages – Salt Cottages

Dining room in the Salt Cottages

You’ll be in the vibrant heart of Bar Harbor when you stay at Salt Cottages, just minutes from downtown and easy access to exploring Acadia National Park.

Classic Maine meets contemporary charm at these stylish and family-friendly cottages. Each cottage, dating back to the 1940s, has been lovingly transformed, offering a chic yet comfortable retreat.

Experience a resort-like atmosphere complete with a swimming pool, hot tub, on-site dining, and a plethora of clubhouse activities, like ping-pong and cornhole. Enjoy the outdoor seating areas for stunning ocean views, making Salt Cottages your lively seaside haven that the whole family will love.

7. Best View – Harborage Inn on the Oceanfront

Bedroom view of Harborage Inn on the Oceanfront

This family-operated inn in downtown Boothbay (just voted the 2nd prettiest village in Maine!) combines modern luxury with the peaceful tranquility of the Maine coast. Wake up to panoramic—and truly unbeatable—harbor views, and enjoy the convenience of a central location that allows for leisurely strolls to waterfront activities and dining.

The Harborage inn is unique because it feels like a boutique hotel, but it keeps the charm and attention to detail of a bed and breakfast. The Inn has been recently renovated with newly refreshed rooms, and is adorned with thoughtful, hand-selected decor.

The best part? The inn states that all their food is made on premises with a focus on local and organic produce and ingredients from Maine, and all of the recipes have been handcrafted and created to offer you a delicious (and in season) gourmet breakfast.

And if you appreciate customer service, well, you’re in good hands, as they pride themselves on that, too.

Outdoors view view of Saltair Inn Waterfront Bed and Breakfast

Saltair Inn Waterfront B&B is a serene sanctuary set against the picturesque backdrop of Frenchman Bay. This 1887 gem, just blocks from the heart of Downtown, blends historical charm with modern luxury.

Each room and suite is super quaint and comfy, featuring unique decor, designer linens, and cozy gas fireplaces, with some including additional luxuries like clawfoot tubs or whirlpool tubs and heated bathroom floors. Wake up to the gentle sounds of the bay and enjoy a mouth-watering breakfast on your deck or in the grand dining room.

Throughout the day, you can unwind in the sunroom with snacks, or relax on the back lawn on Adirondack chairs. This bayview hotel offers more than just a place to stay, it provides a relaxing and luxurious experience, perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat with a touch of casual elegance.

What to Look for When Choosing a hotel in Bar Harbor, Maine

When you’re searching for a hotel in Bar Harbor, Maine, keep these things top of mind:

Location

A central location can make your Bar Harbor experience even better by cutting down on travel time and ensuring you’re close to all the town’s highlights. In other words, try to snag a hotel that is close to popular spots like Acadia National Park and the waterfront.

And if you’re looking for nightly entertainment, try to stay near downtown Bar Harbor.

Views

If you’re like everyone else flocking to Bar Harbor, chances are you’ve traveled for its stunning natural beauty. With that in mind, look for hotels that have scenic views of the ocean or mountains to truly immerse yourself in the beautiful surroundings.

Amenities

Depending on your travel needs, consider what amenities are important to you. This might include complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, parking facilities, a fitness center, or on-site restaurants. If you’re visiting during summer, you might also want a hotel with air conditioning.

Accessibility

Are you planning to cover a lot of ground in Bar Harbor or Maine in general on your trip? Be sure to check how accessible the hotel is to public transportation, shuttle services, or main roads.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are always important. Look at recent reviews to gauge the quality of service, cleanliness, and overall guest satisfaction. Be sure to pay attention to repeated comments, as they are likely to highlight consistent (both good and bad) aspects of the hotel’s experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best time to visit Bar Harbor?

The best time to visit Bar Harbor is during the late spring and fall (May to October) when the weather is warm and Acadia National Park and all the other attractions are fully operational. July and August are the most touristy months, and September and October are the months where you can see the most spectacular fall foliage.

How many days should I spend in Bar Harbor?

For the best experience, we think a stay of 3 to 5 days is ideal to explore the main attractions of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park without feeling pressed for time.

Is Bar Harbor expensive?

Like many other hot tourist spots, Bar Harbor can be very expensive, especially during the busy season (July-August). However, the town provides a variety of lodging and dining options that can be afforded by all budgets. Planning and booking in advance are also worth noting as they can help you save some money.

Are there activities for children in Bar Harbor?

Of course! Bar Harbor is a very family-oriented destination that offers visitors a wide array of local activities that are suitable for children, including tide pooling, junior ranger programs in Acadia, whale watching tours, and interactive museums.

Do I need a car in Bar Harbor?

Although downtown Bar Harbor is walkable, having a car is a major perk if you want to visit Acadia National Park and the surrounding areas. On the other hand, the Island Explorer bus service provides routes for summer months through both the park and town if you’d prefer to go that route.

Can I see whales in Bar Harbor?

Yes! The town of Bar Harbor is a well-known whale-watching location, and the season typically runs from late spring until October. You will be able to see humpback, finback, and minke whales, among many other species!

What should I pack for a trip to Bar Harbor?

Always pack according to the season, layering your clothes for the cold months and bringing lighter outfits for the summer. Last but not least, don’t forget to pack your hiking or walking shoes, rain gear, sunscreen, and insect repellent for outdoor activities! You’ll thank us later!

Conclusion

And there you have it—our comprehensive guide to eight of Bar Harbor, Maine’s finest hotels, ensuring you find the perfect stay after a day filled with outdoor exploration and town indulgences.

While the Grand Harbor Inn stands out for its sublime location, boutique charm, and stunning views, each of these hotels offers a little something special to make your stay memorable.

Whether you’re drawn to all the pamperings of a spa resort, the charm of a family-run B&B, or the rustic and authentic vibe of a seaside cottage, our selection caters to diverse preferences and needs.

Read into the details, consider what stands out the most, and choose the ideal backdrop for your Bar Harbor adventures.

Happy travels!